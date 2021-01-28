Asian Event-Driven Weekly: Spotlight On Singapore And China Property Markets

Introduction

The third edition of the Asian Event-Driven Weekly shines the spotlight on the Singapore office and Mainland China residential property markets.

Trick Or Treat

Many listed property companies in Asia have seen their respective share prices decline significantly in 2020 due to temporary headwinds and potential structural changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. This could represent both opportunities and risks for investors hunting for stock ideas in the Asian property sector.

Singapore's largest commercial REIT offered insights about the country's office property market at its recent earnings call. I think that the market is too bearish on the office sector, and there could be value to be found among Asian-listed office landlords.

On the other hand, I'm much less positive on the Chinese residential property market. A Chinese property developer recently announced a profit warning for FY 2020 and its share price plunged. The expected drop in the company's profit as a result of write-downs is likely attributable to current policy headwinds and the high cost of its land bank. Separately, a Singapore property conglomerate also recently disclosed that it might need to recognize significant write-offs relating to its prior investment in a Chinese property developer.

Avoiding all Chinese property developers is probably too extreme, but investors need to at least narrow their list of potential investment candidates to those which have strong balance sheets (to be less susceptible to offering significant discounts for new housing projects to improve cash flow) and diversified land banking channels (to minimize the risk of overbidding for land in public auctions).

Singapore's Largest Commercial REIT Sheds Light On The Country's Office Sector

With many companies globally implementing work-from-home or WFH arrangements at least till the end of 2021, many investors are concerned if the WFH trends will have a permanent impact on the office property market. In Asia, Singapore is one of the key financial centers alongside Hong Kong and Tokyo, so it's important to pay attention to the Singapore office market to assess the future of the office property segment in Asia.

Singapore's largest commercial REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCPK:CPAMF) [CT:SP], which was formerly a pure-play retail REIT known as CapitaLand Mall Trust, completed its merger with office REIT CapitaLand Commercial Trust, in late-October 2020. On January 21, 2020, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust announced the company's quarterly results for the first time following the merger. The company's FY 2020 earnings call on the same day provides valuable insights about the prospects of Singapore's office property sector.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust highlighted at the company's FY 2020 results briefing last week that "contrary to what people had been thinking, actually, the leasing momentum (for Singapore office properties) is picking up" and "we are seeing more inquiries."

Specifically, the REIT disclosed at the recent earnings call that "43% of people in our portfolio are back in office." The ratio is pretty healthy, if one considers that the Singapore government's directives are that "no more than half of employees (50%) who are able to work-from-home are allowed to be at the workplace at any point in time." Furthermore, Singapore's Ministry of Manpower noted that "peak-hour travel on public transport in January (2021) has increased by 11%, compared to November last year," which is a clear sign that more workers are returning to office in the country.

On the flip side, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust also revealed that there are selected office tenants reducing their office space, and some of them are opting for single-year extensions (as opposed to a standard full three-year renewal) of their leasing contracts. At the REIT's FY 2020 results briefing on January 21, 2021, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust acknowledged that "we have both expansion" and "downsizing because they (office tenants) want it in a location where the layout fits them better." In addition, the REIT also disclosed that there are some office tenants "asking for just a temporary one-year extension" with the aim to "have a little bit of time to assess" the current situation.

Obviously, investors are pretty divided on the topic on the future of the office property market. I'm relatively positive on the Asian office property market because I think that office property demand in the short to medium term is still driven by economic factors. When COVID-19 is eventually contained to a large extent and Asian economies recover close to pre-COVID levels, office demand should increase significantly.

Also, markets are efficient, and property landlords and developers will likely delay new office property construction in the pipeline to improve supply-demand dynamics. Specifically relating to the Singapore office market, the authorities have introduced the CBD Incentive Scheme to encourage owners of old office buildings in the Central Business District or CBD to redevelop them into mixed-use developments, and this will help to further remove supply from the Singapore office market in the medium term.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust trades at 1.08 times P/B, which is on par with its five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 1.09 times and 1.13 times, respectively. The REIT also offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 5.0% and 5.5%, respectively.

Profit Warning By Chinese Property Developer Led To Share Price Plunge

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd. (OTCPK:FRSHY), a Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer, announced a profit warning on January 25, 2021, which came as a big shock to the market. The company's share price dropped by -16.5% from HK$3.81 as of January 25, 2021 to HK$3.18 as of January 26, 2021.

China Jinmao guided that the company's net profit attributable to shareholders is expected to fall by 40%-50% YoY for FY 2020. In its profit warning announcement, the company attributed this to "impairment provision for its properties under development and properties held for sale," as a result of "austerity measures of real estate sector which resulted in the selling prices of the projects of the Group and some of its associates and joint ventures being lower than expected."

The Chinese residential property sector is facing multiple policy headwinds. Nikkei Asia reported on January 1, 2021 that Chinese regulators "ordered banks to cap loans to homeowners and property developers" which represented "the latest effort by the government to rein in a real estate bubble that has erupted in cities." Separately, more property cooling measures have been introduced in Shanghai recently. These new measures include "a tax on sales of houses purchased within five years" and "a measure designed to plug a loophole long exploited by buyers using fake divorces to become eligible to purchase more properties," based on a January 22, 2021, Bloomberg news article.

In my prior article on China Jinmao published on May 19, 2020, I have highlighted the company's gross profit margin contraction in FY 2019, and its high adjusted net gearing above 100% assuming perpetual securities were considered as debt. Similar to many other Chinese property developers, China Jinmao has likely acquired a substantial amount of land bank during the Chinese property market boom in 2017 at sky-high prices. The high cost of existing land bank has led to China Jinmao's gross profit margin declining in FY 2019, and it has also resulted in the write-downs and impairments for FY 2020 as outlined in the company's profit warning.

The market values China Jinmao at 4.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 3.4 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E, and the stock offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 10.0% and 12.1%, respectively. Although the stock looks cheap, I'm not comfortable with investing in the name, because of my concerns about the Chinese residential property and the company's high financial leverage. Also, sell-side analysts are likely to cut their earnings and dividends forecasts for China Jinmao in the near term.

Singapore Property Conglomerate Announces Significant Write-downs Relating To Prior China Investment

Singapore-listed property conglomerate City Developments Limited (OTCPK:CDEVY) (OTCPK:CDEVF), disclosed on January 21, 2021 that the company "expects to make provisions (amount undisclosed) for a material impairment loss" with respect to a "51.01% joint venture equity investment in Sincere Property Group," a Chinese property developer. City Developments has invested approximately S$1.8 billion in Sincere Property on a cumulative basis, and this represents approximately 27% of City Development's current market capitalization.

In the January 21, 2021, announcement, City Developments specifically mentioned that "the deterioration in market conditions, ongoing uncertainty and regulatory restrictions have disrupted and negatively impacted Sincere Property’s operations and performance in the near-term." This gels with what I have highlighted about China Jinmao in the preceding section of this article. Notably, Mr Kwek Leng Peck resigned as a non-executive director of City Developments earlier in October 2020, and one of the reasons cited for his resignation was "disagreements with the Board and management in relation to the Group’s investment in Sincere Property Group."

Apart from policy headwinds mentioned above, there could also be oversupply risks associated with the Chinese property market. A recent January 25, 2021 The Economist article highlights that China "is building five times as many houses as America and Europe combined."

City Developments is valued by the market at 0.63 times trailing P/B, which represents a discount to its three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples of 0.84 times and 0.90 times, respectively. But the book value could be lower after the company reports its full-year FY 2020 results taking into account the impairments associated with the Sincere Property investment. City Developments also has exposure to the hospitality sector via its 100%-owned subsidiary Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited, which is another area of concern with Covid-19 still failing to be contained in many countries.