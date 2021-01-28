Q4 2020 GDP Prints Up 4%, But COVID-19 Puts 2020 Down To Worst Year In 75 Years

NEW YORK (January 28) - Gross Domestic Product growth for the Fourth Quarter, or "2020Q4 GDP", printed up this morning at 4.0% at an annual rate, matching the consensus estimate of 4.0%. This is 160 bps above the final estimate of 2019Q4 of 2.4% (Comparisons to 2020Q3 data is obviously superfluous).

Annual GDP for 2020 decreased 3.5% in 2020 (from the 2019 annual level to the 2020 annual level), compared with an increase of 2.2 percent in 2019. It is the worst annual GDP print in 75 years. The 2020Q4 increase was led by a 4.6% boost in Gross Domestic Investment ("GDI"). That, in turn, was led by an increase of over 3.02% in fixed investment, mostly equipment and residential equipment, as illustrated in the chart below.

The Way Ahead

If we can continue to torture Paul Krugman's analogy that the economy was in an "induced coma", because of COVID-19, as we did in 2020Q2, we can now say the patient (i.e., the economy) is awakened and groggy. We will have to wait until he is fully awoken - likely around 2021Q1 to Q3-- we can tell if there are other underlying "pathologies" affecting our patient, the American economy.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, printed at 50.1 for January, indicating slight improvement in the economy. We expect higher fuel prices to lower consumer expectations.

Summary Analysis

2020Q4 GDP printed better than the 1.4% that we anticipated in our December jobs report. Our "spitball" estimate of GDP, for all of 2020 was along a mostly flat line, with likely no more than just +/- 1 or 2 percent growth for the year. Actual is -3.5%, 1.5% our lower for the year than we anticipated.

Geopolitics

Today's GDP prints into a global economy that is at higher geopolitical risk and, sadly, much of that is in the USA:

There are reasonable and growing concerns about the deep political divisions we see in the USA. We remain concerned about civil unrest. The criminalizing/censoring/cancelling of innocent, but vociferous, political opponents by social media and some politicians is deeply troubling and will cause some blow-back and only hardens the national divisions that already exist.

Similar "establishment" backlash against populist and nationalist movements in Germany and elsewhere and likely to trigger a similar backlash.

China has been much more aggressive in recent days, warning that it would fire on ships in its expanded Air Defense Identification Zone and also firing a warning shot at the incoming Biden Administration by sanctioning not only members of the former Trump Administration, but also their prospective employers. It is an unmistakable threat to the livelihood of all in foreign policy and should not be tolerated.

Also concerning are the divisions being exacerbated by the appearance of a "rigged game" with respect to the so-called "casino stocks" in recent days. It was a horrible mistake, in our view, for popular trading platforms to restrict trading in those stocks because of "system" risk. That's the purview of the SEC, not private trading platforms, in our view.

India's farm protests are increasing and concerning. This could spread to a revolt against the most favorable economic reforms of Prime Minister Modi, thus slowing the growth in the Indian subcontinent.

We continue to have concerns about COVID-19, obviously.

Investment Outlook

Short Term

We anticipate a large fiscal stimulus by 2021Q2 and for it to be deployed a month or so thereafter. It will likely include the "gravy" items (urban bail-outs, arts, money, etc.).

With more than 25% of the population behind, or fearing they'll be behind, in rent and mortgage payments, we believe consumer spending is unlikely to return with much strength until 2021Q3; people will apply any earnings they might receive to their housing or, given that economic decline tends to snowball, to their savings or credit card balances.

The looming municipal defaults we discussed here, and that we anticipated, have been delayed for now as the US seems to be in full embrace of Modern Monetary Theory. State and city governments, which have, in the majority of cases, papered over their defined benefit pension liabilities with actuarial sophistry worthy of Bernie Madoff, but they are likely to get a reprieve, at least temporarily. We still are wary of municipal bonds for retirement planning. We think we can put our concerns over China contagion from its need to refinance debt in a depressed economy to rest for the moment.

We continue our earlier concerns about deflation and disinflation, which are arising in Australia and which the ECB has warned could affect Europe. Fed Chair Powell discussed low consumer inflation in his remarks yesterday. But watch for our monthly jobs reports, where we go through multiple data points, for revisions up or down on that number.

Short and Medium Term

We think the economy will remain mostly flat as consumers pay off debts, rebuild their depleted savings, and adjust from the devastation of the pandemic. New, entrepreneurial, small caps - and particularly those built around the Opportunity Zones from the 2017 tax act and "work from home" start-ups might be a good investment, as well as MWBE's (Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises.) So many legacy small and medium-sized enterprises "threw in the towel" (or soon will) given the strains of the pandemic and we think new entrepreneurs will step in to replace them.

We hope the Biden Administration will incentivize investments for MWBE's in the Opportunity Zones to complement the mostly real estate play of the Opportunity Zone and also address some of the wealth and income disparity that has so divided our nation. We believe an ETF built on that notion would do well over the next few years. But there's little else that is particularly promising for the next few years.

Long Term

Our long-term view of the economy, into 2023Q3, is more optimistic, provided that the challenges of the current situation and political stress in the USA do not fundamentally alter the economy as we know it.

AI, 5G, and electric cars will likely be on the brink of being fully "ripe" and more affordable by then and could make a significant impact on the economy. 5G should boost the GDI segment of GDP by as much as 200bps over four quarters (i.e., 50 bps / quarter) as it is built out (it is now available in NYC and other urban centers). A similar, but a lower boost to PCE could be anticipated as consumers migrate to new, better, 5G devices.

More growth - albeit decelerating -- is coming from what we call soft-sectors and all have benefitted from the pandemic: personal services, like food and product delivery and on-demand taxi and cable TV services; social media; remote conferencing technology and consumer items have all had tremendous growth during the pandemic and are likely to become permanent aspects of the US economy. Movie theaters and live entertainment, not so much.

Meanwhile, big industrial firms like Boeing and Caterpillar - where thousands of people are employed and wages tend to be high - will struggle; Boeing with continuing technological issues and reduced loads on flights and Caterpillar with competitive challenges from foreign heavy equipment manufacturers.

The new USMCA could add foreign-owned domestic production to drive GDI to GDP growth, particularly in the GDI category. We're beginning to see some of that, as with the Mitsubishi plant in Alabama.

A new UK/US or UK/North American trade deal should be a substantial boost to future GDP as well.

Nevertheless, we anticipate managers will look for growth in certain low-margin industries and to acquire and consolidate competitors to realize cost savings from economies of scale. We also expect internet retailers, like Amazon, to realize enhanced growth by adding to their business of selling "stuff" to their nascent business of selling "experiences" - concert tickets, airlines, cruise lines, car rentals, theme parks, hotel chains, etc. once we are beyond COVID-19.

Investment Summary

Outperform: Large commercial banks. Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition, as well as pandemic market growth that will likely continue thereafter. Paperboard and other container and packaging companies for the same reason. Consumer discretionaries and retail in the higher- and luxury-end segment. Longer term investors might leg into well-capitalized higher-end QSRs and casual dining; REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017 (but traditional commercial REIT investments will not join in the growth.) "From home" stocks for both work and entertainment are likely to continue growth, even as the pandemic hopefully fails. We foresee a fundamental "re-think" of the way companies and individuals will go about their lives in the post-pandemic world.