Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) is a regional utility that provides natural gas service to 2.5 million customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington, as well as owning a small water and wastewater operation (<100,000 customers). Management is committed to steady customer growth and is laying plans to reduce carbon emissions over time. From reading the investor presentation from September 2020, the company has a stable outlook. The worst that can be said is that the company looks pretty boring.

With a forward P/E of 19.75% and a dividend yield of 4.25%, the company looks reasonably priced. The Utilities Select SPDR ETF (XLU) has a yield of 3.1%, for comparison. The company has increased its dividend for 65 consecutive years. Dividend investors tend to favor stocks with healthy dividend growth rates and NWN does not look very good on this measure. The quarterly dividend has only risen from $0.4675 five years ago to $0.48 today. The company is favoring a consistent and slow dividend growth rate.

Price appreciation of NWN stock over the past five years

The stock price has plummeted from the start of 2020 until today, down 40% over the past twelve months. After hitting a new high early in 2020, the price has dropped along with the broader market as COVID-19 spread. While the rest of the market rebounded, however, NWN just kept falling. I can’t find any bad news that explains this disconnect.

Analyst outlook for NWN (Source: eTrade)

The analyst consensus 12-month price outlook for NWN is $61.33, 31.89% higher than the current price. Why would the stock price shoot up by this much? My reading is that the analysts are implicitly betting on mean reversion in terms of the market’s consensus valuation for the firm. The stock price is right around its lows for 2020 and a rise to $61.33 would still be considerably below the $75.50 price of a year ago. Management is targeting EPS growth of 3%-5% per year (see slide 12), so the earnings growth rate is a modest contributor to any expectations of price appreciation.

While it has been a warm winter across the United States, the Northwest is proportionately less warm in terms of accumulated heating degree days (HDD) than the rest of the country. This is not going to be a contributor to the current discount on the stock prices relative to the utility sector as a whole.

Wall Street analysts view the entire natural gas utility sector as trading at deep discounts to fair value, but don’t expect to see the stock prices rally. Their reasoning includes investor concerns with reducing carbon emissions and how that will impact demand for natural gas.

Stock price history for NWN (Source: eTrade)

NWN is a small value stock with a yield of 4.25% and that is currently trading at prices the stock first reached back in 2007. The stock price rallied dramatically over the period from 2015 through 2019, but has now fallen back to prices that equate to fundamental valuation consistent with a slow-but-steady company.

With a yield of 4.25% and EPS growth (consistent with management expectations) of 3% to 5%, the expected return is probably around 7% to 8%. This would be in line with the lower end of analyst expectations. It would be great if the analysts are correct and the market bids the price back up to $60 or so, but that is more of an embedded lottery ticket rather than something I’m counting on.

Combining the analyst outlook with the fact that the stock is trading at close to decadal lows (the trailing 10-year low price was $41 back in Aug 2013), the P/E is low, the outlook is stable, and the current yield is above 4%, I consider this stock to be a buy.