(Data below is sourced from the TortoiseEcofin website unless otherwise stated.)

Written by George Spritzer, co-produced by Alpha Gen Capital

Overview

The Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) is designed to provide total return along with current income and uncorrelated assets. It gives you some access to direct investments along with investments in the public markets. The investments tend to be tangible, long-lived assets and essential services. The company uses one 1099 and no K-1s, which simplifies tax reporting.

TEAF has an inception date of March 2019 and currently trades at a 21% discount to NAV. This is in line with other CEFs in the MLP sector even though TEAF only invests a small amount in MLP energy investments. I think the main reason for this is because Tortoise manages several other MLP CEFs and TEAF gets "lumped in" with the rest of the group.

TEAF is certainly not a pure energy or MLP fund. It invests in "essential assets" which are assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. Their investments can be broken down into the following categories:

Social Infrastructure: This includes investments in education, senior/assisted living and project finance.- 18%

Sustainable Infrastructure: Wind/solar clean energy, water investments and power networks.- 58%

Energy Infrastructure: Natural gas pipelines, liquefied natural gas exports and gathering/processing facilities. - 24%

The fund invests in both "private" and "public" investments. Private investments may also include securities that are freely tradable but are acquired in a public equity (PIPE) transaction. As of year-end, they were invested in 54% public securities and 46% in private securities.

Flexible Investment Approach

TEAF may invest in assets throughout the corporate structure, including access to direct investments. Investments in public securities are used to provide ongoing income, diversification and liquidity.

TEAF uses one 1099 and no K-1s to report taxes. There is also no Unrelated Business Taxable income (or UBTI) reported. The fund is quite suitable for IRA or tax-exempt accounts.

Portfolio Allocation Strategy

The fund may invest up to the following percentages of its total assets:

• 40% in directly originated loans

• 25% in direct placements in restricted equity securities in listed companies • 25% in direct equity investments in unlisted companies

• 30% in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including Canadian issuers

• Leverage as a percent of total assets will vary depending on market conditions, but normally ranges between 10-15%

TEAF - Recent Performance

NAV Market Price One Year -1.82% -13.44% 3 Months +14.00% +19.06% YTD + 3.74% +3.56%

Source: Morningstar

One Distribution Cut Contributed To Widening The Discount

The monthly distribution was cut from $0.1085 to $0.0750 in June 2020, largely as a reaction to Covid-19 and a lower NAV.

Ex- Date Distribution Amt. Income Long Gain Short Gain ROC 05/23/2019 $0.1085 $0.0485 $0.00 $0.00 $0.06 06/20/2019 $0.1085 $0.0485 $0.00 $0.00 $0.06 07/23/2019 $0.1085 $0.0485 $0.00 $0.00 $0.06 08/22/2019 $0.1085 $0.0485 $0.00 $0.00 $0.06 09/20/2019 $0.1085 $0.0485 $0.00 $0.00 $0.06 10/23/2019 $0.1085 $0.0485 $0.00 $0.00 $0.06 11/21/2019 $0.1085 $0.0485 $0.00 $0.00 $0.06 12/23/2019 $0.1085 $0.1085 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 01/23/2020 $0.1085 $0.1085 $0.00 $0.00 $0.05 02/20/2020 $0.1085 $0.1085 $0.00 $0.00 $0.05 03/23/2020 $0.1085 $0.1085 $0.00 $0.00 $0.05 04/22/2020 $0.1085 $0.1085 $0.00 $0.00 $0.05 05/21/2020 $0.1085 $0.1085 $0.00 $0.00 $0.05 06/22/2020 $0.0750 $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 $0.035 07/23/2020 $0.0750 $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 $0.035 08/21/2020 $0.0750 $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 $0.035 09/22/2020 $0.0750 $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 $0.035 10/22/2020 $0.0750 $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 $0.035 11/20/2020 $0.0750 $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 $0.035 12/23/2020 $0.0750 $0.0750 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 01/21/2021 $0.0750 $0.0750 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 02/19/2021 $0.0750 $0.0750 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00

In May, 2020, Tortoise put out an update saying they were suspending the distributions of three of their MLP funds TYG, NTG and NDP. But for TEAF, they just reduced the distribution. This was management's comment at the time:

TEAF- Discount History Since Inception

TEAF Leverage Analysis (as of 1/15/2021)

Total Leverage Outstanding $30.1 million Leverage as % of Total Assets 11.5% Effective all-in cost of leverage 1.13%

As of December 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 928%. This is well above the required minimum of 300%.

ESG Marketing

As part of its ESG "marketing", TEAF provides a quarterly update of impact information reported by its portfolio companies. Here is the update for year-end 2020:

NAV Correlations Compared to Other Funds

I looked at the NAV correlations of TEAF with some other CEFs and ETFs. The fund has gradually been increasing its private investments, so I would expect it to be less correlated to other funds over time.

TEAF versus KMF 97% Kayne Andersen Energy & Infrastructure

TEAF versus TPZ 97% Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure

TEAF versus SPY 89% S&P 500

TEAF versus QQQ 76% Nasdaq 100

TEAF versus XLE 89% Energy sector ETF

Source: cefanalyzer

TEAF Has a Termination Date in 2031

One favorable feature of TEAF is that it will have a limited period of existence and will either dissolve in 2031 or give investors the chance to sell at NAV. The fund will have a tender offer for 100% of their shares at NAV. If the fund has greater than or equal to $100 million in net assets left after the tender offer, the Board may elect that the fund converts to a perpetual trust.

The year 2031 seems far off now, but when we get to within five years of the termination date, you could see a significant narrowing of the discount if it is still anywhere near -20%.

No Share Buybacks a Disappointment

The TEAF board is authorized to do share buybacks to benefit shareholders. But so far, there have not been any since their May 2020 shareholder update:

Although the Board has authorized a share buyback program, management has not elected to implement it given the current environment. Management and the Board will continue to monitor the trading activity of the funds and take any action believed to be in the best long-term interest of the fund and stockholders.

Here are some summary statistics on TEAF:

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term

Total Investment Exposure: $260 million

Total Common Assets: $229 million

Inception date: Mar. 27, 2019

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate= 6.69%

Last Regular Monthly Distribution = $0.075 (Annual= $0.90)

Baseline Expense Ratio: 1.78%

Management Fee: 1.35% on all assets including leverage

Discount to NAV = -21%

Portfolio Turnover Rate: 50%

Effective Leverage: 11.50% (as of 1/15/2021)

Effective all-in cost of leverage= 1.13%

Average Daily Volume (shares) = 82.362

Average Dollar Volume = $1.1 million

The official NAV is updated daily and can be tracked under the ticker XTEAX.

TEAF is fairly liquid but the spread is usually around three cents and can widen out to six cents or more at times. I would definitely recommend using smaller limit orders when buying or selling.

TEAF looks like a reasonable buy at these levels as a play on a Covid-19 recovery and upcoming investments in infrastructure. Its ESG marketing could also help to attract buyers. Since TEAF is correlated with energy prices, it seems reasonable to gradually scale into TEAF over a period of time rather than go "all in" with a single buy.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.