Abbott (NYSE:ABT) is like an old friend who never wavers. You can rely upon it no matter the situation. Of course in actuality, Abbott is just a stock. It is dangerous to rely on a stock, but dang, I do have high expectations for Abbott, as I have explained in several prior articles. In the nearly decade that I have owned it, it has never disappointed me.

Back in 2016 when it started to waver, I missed one of the great buying opportunities of my investing life. Thanks to excellent comments from wise Abbott shareholders in response to my 2016 article, "Abbott Laboratories: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?", I held on tight to the shares I already owned and have been well rewarded ever since.

This article explains why Abbott is bedrock material for most investors' portfolios, even today as highly priced as it is.

Abbott's steady performance continues and its guidance for 2021 is not only exciting, but is also reasonably conservative

Abbott's four divisions in order of size, largest first, are:

diagnostics, $4.3 billion revenue devices, $3.3 billion revenue nutrition, $1.9 billion revenue established pharmaceuticals, $1.1 billion revenue

Old Abbott hands will notice that 2020 saw diagnostics usurp devices for top place in terms of revenue. Its Q4 2020 earnings graphic, excerpted below, shows why Q4 2020 was such a strong and invigorating quarter, a quarter that reconfirms an overtly bullish thesis for Abbott:

Organic revenue growth of ~10% (an upgrade from its traditional 7-8% topline growth) for an established, old line diversified company like Abbott, during a topsy-turvy pandemic infused year, has to be some kind of record. To follow that with a stellar 35% adjusted 2021 EPS guidance is truly remarkable.

For those interested in a more detailed breakdown, the following excerpt from Abbott's Q4 2020 10-Q (p. 9) gives chapter and verse:

Abbott's COVID-19 testing suite developed on the run in response to a worldwide crisis was truly heroic

Abbott has developed no fewer than eight COVID-19 tests as described by the following from its website:

When one considers that this has all been accomplished in response to, and while encumbered by, a worldwide pandemic that was just beginning in January of 2020, it seems like an impossibility. America's healthcare sector has certainly responded to the pandemic in terms of vaccines and testing to a high degree.

One of the most impressive attributes of Abbott's testing response has been not just its ability to design, produce and get approval for so many tests, but it has also manufactured them at scale.

During Abbott's Q4 2020 earnings call CEO Ford advised that it:

... delivered more than 400 million COVID tests since the start of the pandemic, including more than 300 million tests in the fourth quarter alone.

Thankfully, there are signs as I write on 1/28/21 that the pandemic may be easing. Certainly one has to believe/hope that it will do so at some point, hopefully sooner rather than later. Does this suggest that Abbott is to be left with a huge COVID-19 testing inventory along with a manufacturing capacity hangover?

Certainly it is a potential concern; however, it is only a concern and unlikely to become a significant detriment for Abbott. It is far more likely that the management expertise that has been able to deliver nearly 10% organic revenue growth in 2020 will be able to scale operations down if and to the extent required.

There are no rule books on how to power a business ahead as its leading medical device division gets knee-capped by dropping volume of medical procedures, as was the case for Abbott in 2020. Yet Abbott had one of its best years ever despite this. It is reasonable to suspect, as I do, that Abbott will be able to navigate the situation as we come out of the pandemic with the same finesse it has employed in 2020 as the pandemic unfolded.

Indeed its 2021 guidance tells us that management believes Abbott will again outperform in 2021 as it has so manifestly done in 2020. During Abbott's interview at the JPMorgan 1/2020 conference, CEO Ford described how Abbott's diversified businesses work symbiotically to support its ongoing success in diverse environments:

...We are uniquely positioned and diversified across a lot of different dimensions, whether it's product mix, business mix, geography mix, customer mix, payer mix, different innovation cycles across all of our businesses. And that diversification has historically allowed us to maximize our growth opportunities, provided you pick the right areas to be diversified and we believe we have.

Abbott has ample growth drivers for 2021 that will help to assure it meets, or exceeds, its ambitious guidance

During Abbott's Q4 2020 earnings call, CEO Ford described its various growth drivers that are teed up to take a handoff as/if the pandemic subsides. I will go through these for each of Abbott's four divisions, with but a light touch for nutrition and established pharmaceuticals.

For 2021 and beyond, Abbott sees diagnostics turning in another strong performance. In addition to its COVID-19 tests it expects its Alinity line of diagnostics testing devices to contribute substantially to its growth. Further as noted by CEO Ford:

In diagnostics outside of Alinity, outside of COVID, we've been investing a lot in expanding our rapid testing portfolio. I've been talking about this, about the opportunity we have to take advantage of these new channels that we've built and increase the penetration with different assays, so whether it's going beyond COVID or flu with RSV, strep, we've got a sexually transmitted disease platform variety now, which we're excited about also, which we think has got a great opportunity. Then this rapid concussion test, ... is a great opportunity for us. Probably the biggest opportunity we have is if once we work through to have a whole blood test, I can envision here an opportunity across the 25,000 high schools in the U.S., the 5,000 colleges, all the sporting leagues, and that's going to take us another year and a half or so to get there, but I think it's a great opportunity.

Diagnostics looks to continue to compete with devices for top divisional spot. Were its pipeline to simply evaporate, which it will not, Abbott's devices segment would likely experience growth simply as procedures delayed start to catch up. Devices has most surely not been standing still.

Its sophisticated heart implantation devices continue to roll out. It continues to see new products for its various heart valve device products and its heart rhythm management devices. I hesitate to even summarize its various products. The acronyms and trade names beggar my imagination.

Consider the following answer by CEO Ford in response to an earnings call question about new products for 2021:

CardioMEMS is another study that we've been funding, and there's probably going to be required some build-out of the commercial infrastructure to be able to support the rollout of that product. If you think about the opportunity we have with CardioMEMS, even at a 10% to 15% penetration on that population, you're looking at a billion dollar opportunity for us. That is obviously getting a lot of attention. Then I'm very excited to come into the U.S. with the LAA and the Taber [ph] product sometime this year. I think these are great opportunities. I like the product that we have, especially on the LAA side with Amulet. It does very well in Europe and we'll be funding those programs too.

The other biggy for Abbott's device business is its library of Free Style Libre diabetes devices. It is rolling this out with different versions in different geographies as they get governmental approval.

CEO Ford summed up 2021's expected device performance as follows:

In 2021, we're forecasting continued strong double-digit growth in our diabetes care business led by Freestyle Libre and steady improvements in our cardiovascular and neuromodulation businesses fueled by the continued business recovery as society works its way through COVID-19 and on the strength of our recent and upcoming new product launches.

As for nutrition and established pharmaceuticals, each has benefitted from incremental growth in their respective pipelines. CEO Ford called out particularly growth in nutrition's Ensure adult nutrition line and its wide range of pediatric nutrition lines. As for established pharmaceuticals [EPD], he stated:

EPD continued to strengthen its portfolio with more than 50 new product launches across our key emerging markets. As we've discussed before, new product introductions in EPD are more incremental in nature, and the steady cadence of portfolio expansion and refreshment we're achieving is an important element of our sustainable growth strategy. We forecast demand and growth rate improvements in EPD during 2021 as well as a continued steady cadence of new product introductions that will contribute to growth.

Conclusion

Abbott is highly priced at the moment as is illustrated by the following F.A.S.T. Graphs graphic:

That is a problem in today's market; the real gems are all highly priced. By my lights, Abbott is a real gem. I am comfortable owning it here; I added marginally to my position this morning as I was writing (1/28/21). I understand how others may prefer to wait until it reverts to a price more in line with its historical metrics.