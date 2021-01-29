Does investing in the third-largest economy in the world make sense? Can it be lucrative enough in the long term? These perplexing questions have been rattling the nerves of foreign investors in Japan for decades. In many cases, the answer was "No," as foreigners were net sellers 13 times since 1982, as the economic expansion was subpar due to the phenomenon of "Japanification": low rates, low growth, and deflation, while the returns were unsatisfying.

In the 2010s, Japan was consistently underperforming the G7 group, the overall advanced economies cohort, and the U.S. There were two successful years, namely 2013 and 2017, when the country expanded at a faster pace, but during most of the decade, its results were bleak. For example, in 2019, its real GDP rose by only 0.7% before tumbling by 5.3% as the coronavirus pushed the world into a recession.

However, 2020 was a banner year for its stock market. The Nikkei 225 Stock Average ended the year on an up note with a 16% gain, thanks to investor optimism shored up by massive stimulus programs. At the same time, the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) reaped price gains of 15.4%, making the year one of the four most successful since 2011, while one-year total returns of the fund were almost in line with the S&P 500 (SPY).

This is definitely impressive since EWJ underperformed the U.S. market benchmark 8 times in 2011-2020.

EWJ and SPY total returns (%). Data from Morningstar

The most recent stimulus package was announced in December when the government promised approximately $384.5 billion in direct spending, while also outlined measures to reduce the country's carbon footprint and accelerate digitalization. With this massive package included, the overall stimulus measures reached around $3 trillion. Just for a broader context, Japan's 2020 real GDP stood at $4.91 trillion, as of the IMF estimates.

But investor sentiment bolstered by the government's counter-crisis measures was not the only catalyst of the robust performance: the Bank of Japan was purchasing equities consistently, thus propping prices up. At the moment, the BOJ has an around 7% of Japanese stocks via exchange-traded funds.

After the 2020 slump, the outlook for the Japanese economy in 2021 remains optimistic

Japan's efforts to cope with the recession certainly bore fruit. For example, fixed and sizeable cash sums distributed via the entitlement program obviously bolstered spending, especially "from households that suffered liquidity constraints and income loss in 2020," as the research illustrates vividly. Anyway, while the government was doing its best to mitigate the repercussions of the crisis, the economy contracted by 5.3% in 2020, as of the IMF estimates.

But even though the Bank of Japan has slightly trimmed its forecast for the current fiscal year ending March, expecting a 5.6% contraction vs. 5.5% expected in October, it seems calendar 2021 will be a year of recovery despite the state of emergency activated earlier in January that clouded the outlook. For instance, the International Monetary Fund has recently increased (see the full report) its forecast for Japan's 2021 real gross domestic product growth significantly, from 2.4% to 3.1%, while it became more bearish on the prospects of Germany, for example.

Anyway, investors who are pondering to gain exposure to the country via ETFs like EWJ should remember that though the performance of the national stock market and the country's economic successes are intertwined, the global macro is something not to be forgotten. For players like Central Japan Railway (OTCPK:CJPRY), an MSCI Japan index constituent, the economic sentiment in the country is the essential factor that defines revenue trajectory and influences market value. But for Toyota (TM), for instance, the global economic dynamics is of greater importance, as most of its revenues are from overseas, and the pace of recuperation in China and the U.S. that impacts its consolidated sales should be monitored closely.

Source: Unsplash

The ETF's holdings in greater detail

One of the most obvious ways to invest in the world's third-largest economy is to buy EWJ that tracks the Japan index provided by MSCI (MSCI). At the moment, the fund has 307 holdings, 301 of which are large- and mid-cap equities.

The fund is exposed to both tailwinds and headwinds stemming from FX fluctuations, which is not the case of its peer the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ), which is almost entirely immunized from the impact of the yen's appreciation/depreciation. Another difference is that its underlying index has exposure to the small-cap echelon of the Japanese market, while EWJ is entirely focused on the blue-chip universe.

The top 10 holdings of EWJ account for only 21.6% of the total. This is a much more comfortable level of diversification and risk dispersion if compared to, for example, the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) that tracks the performance of the stock market in the fourth-largest economy in the world. As I have discussed recently, EWG has 63 equities in the portfolio, 10 of which account for more than half of the portfolio.

The ETF is overweight in industrials, which account for 20.7% of NAV. Its largest asset both from the sector and overall is shares of Tokyo-listed Toyota Motor that has recently become the world's biggest auto seller, dethroning Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), which suffered more from the pandemic-induced demand slump. Toyota's global sales tumbled by 11.3%, while its German peer reported a 15.2% contraction. Volkswagen's subpar result was partly a consequence of its bigger dependence on the EU, where the demand was much more depressed if compared to the U.S., the market where Toyota has a more substantial footprint if compared to its Wolfsburg-based peer. Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) is the second-largest industrial player in the EWJ portfolio. After a blockbuster 2020 as the market was buying its growth story and exposure to the booming EV industry, the company has terrible valuation: most of its multiples are more than 1.5x higher than the sector medians (which implies that of course not all Japanese equities are bargains despite attractive P/E of EWJ).

Around 17.8% of the fund's assets are currently in the consumer discretionary names, with Sony (SNE) being the most substantial holding, with a weight of over 3%. Sony's valuation is less lofty if compared to Nidec, as it is trading at just 11.6x Forward EV/EBITDA, materially below the sector median. Information technology is the third-largest sector with a 14.6% weight. Shares of Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF), a factory automation company, is the fund's largest asset from the IT sector.

Final thoughts

After a 15.4% growth last year, the fund's price is currently at the highest level since its inception in 1996, $68.44.

So, is EWJ a lucrative bet at an all-time high? I like its sector mix dominated by industrials with a material footprint in IT, a relatively diverse portfolio with 301 stocks, which makes it one of the most diversified funds among single country-focused ETFs offered by BlackRock, and a discount to the U.S. market implied by a P/E of 19.2x, which implies that its relative inexpensiveness might attract investors who seek cheaper opportunities outside of the U.S.

The outlook for the Japanese economy in 2021 is overall optimistic, but what I really dislike is its long-term growth profile which looks lackluster if compared to Germany and the U.S.

So, I prefer to remain on the sidelines.