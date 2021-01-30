A. O. Smith: Investment Thesis

Back in June 2020, with A. O. Smith's (NYSE:AOS) share price at $44.46, I wrote a bearish article, "A. O. Smith: Quantifying Risks Versus Rewards," with the following summary points.

A. O. Smith's share price growth has provided mostly poor returns for shareholders over the last five years or more.

A. O. Smith's net income has not shown growth over the past three years.

The impact of COVID-19 is likely to result in lower productivity while the pandemic continues.

With a significant portion of the company's market in China, trade tensions and increasing China assertiveness pose country risks.

A high P/E multiple exposes the share price to a risk of multiple contraction leading to capital loss.

Part 1 - The present case for an investment in A. O. Smith shares at current share price level:

For the last three quarters, A. O. Smith has reported EPS beating analysts' estimates. For Q4-2020, EPS of $0.74 beat analysts' consensus estimate by ~28%, and was up by ~32% on Q4-2019 EPS of $0.56. Based on SA Premium analysts' consensus estimates, A. O. Smith is projected to grow EPS by an average of 9.04% for the two years 2020 to 2022. Together with a current dividend yield of 1.99%, that offers, prima facie, the prospect of returns ~11% per year. I say prima facie, because that estimate assumes the P/E ratio, presently 24.51, will remain constant at that level.

Part 2 - The present case for not investing in A. O. Smith shares at current share price level:

At this stage, I would normally go into a detailed analysis of many parameters, and model future returns, with a view to isolating and excluding the distortions to statistical data caused by the impacts of COVID-19. But my previous analyses tell me A. O. Smith is a solid company, with a growing business and no net debt, and with a net cash position. My main concerns are the EPS growth prospects have been distorted by the impact of COVID-19. This inflated and false view of earnings growth is leading to acceptance of excessively high P/E multiple levels, which are likely unsustainable.

A. O. Smith EPS growth rate through end of 2022

In part 1 above, I showed an EPS growth rate for A. O. Smith of 9.04% for two years 2020 to 2022. But if we wish to exclude the distorting effects of COVID-19, it's preferable to base the EPS growth rate calculation on 2019 EPS, prior to impact of COVID-19. Based on SA Premium analysts' consensus estimates, A. O. Smith is projected to grow EPS by an average of 4.98% for the three years 2019 to 2022. Together with a current dividend yield of 1.99%, that offers, prima facie, the prospect of returns averaging ~7% per year, compared to the likely perception of ~11% per Part 1.

A. O. Smith historical and projected P/E Ratios

The issue for A. O. Smith's share price is the present P/E multiple. For the last three quarters, the company has reported EPS beating analysts' estimates. An earnings miss, or any other event that negatively affected sentiment, could cause a contraction in the P/E multiple. Peer comparison of P/E multiples is not particularly helpful at present due to the impact of COVID-19, and could be contributing to a possible lack of awareness of mispricing of A. O. Smith shares. Normally, I would run projections at various historical-based P/E multiples to evaluate share price. In the case of A. O. Smith, I believe it's more useful to publish Table 1 below, which is usually my unpublished model for calculating historical multiples.

Table 1 - A. O. Smith Historical P/E Multiples - 2016 to Present

Comments on Table 1

The high P/E ratios in 2017 appear to have been driven by strong EPS growth for 2017 over 2016 of 17.9%. Continued high EPS growth in 2018 was accompanied by continuing high P/E ratios, until the second half 2018 pullback in the share market. The P/E ratio, being a function of share price and EPS levels, the sharp decline in the share price is the main reason for the contraction of the P/E ratio to 16.36 at the end of 2018. The recovery of the P/E multiple from 16.36 at end of 2018, to 21.36 at end of 2019, is partly due to some improvement in the share price, but mostly due to a significant decline in EPS. EPS of $2.23 for 2019, before any COVID-19 impact, was barely above 2017 EPS of $2.17. It's hard to see how such lack of growth supports the 2019 ending P/E ratio of 21.36. By Feb. 21, 2020, ahead of the COVID-19-induced market slump, the P/E ratio had slipped to 19.77. Current P/E ratio is 24.51, on the back of 2020 EPS of $2.17, which is still below 2019 EPS of $2.23, and similar to the level back in 2017. The projected growth in EPS from 2019 to 2022 is less than 5% per year, based on analysts' consensus estimates. This compares to P/E ratios ranging from 16.36 to 28.01 during 2018 when EPS was growing at over 20% per year.

Summary and Conclusions

I just do not see the justification for a current P/E ratio of 24.51 for A. O. Smith. If the share price were to grow in line with EPS growth, buying at the current share price would certainly provide solid total returns ~10% to 11% average per year through end of 2022. That appears attractive on the surface. But those gains could be quickly wiped out, and returns turn negative, if the P/E ratio fell back to 2019, early 2020 levels. History, reflected in Table 1, suggests this is a strong possibility.

