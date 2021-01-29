One of the themes that I have been stressing recently in the markets is the importance of content ownership. Right now, there's a lot of debate over which of the major TV streaming platforms will win: Disney+ (DIS) versus Netflix (NFLX). Similar arguments have played out over the winners of the music streaming wars. But when it comes down to it, the primary reason users choose one service over another is the underlying content.

That's why in the TV streaming space, I favor Disney (DIS) for its access to a variety of brands cross core Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel. But in the music space, I think the equivalent is Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG): the label behind contemporary music wunderkinds such as Ed Sheehan, Cardi B, and David Guetta; as well as older stars like Madonna and Led Zeppelin. Trading in the stock has been choppy since Warner went public at $25/share in mid-2020, but recently we've seen evidence that the company is about to execute on an ambitious growth story.

Data by YCharts

I was initially neutral on Warner Music Group coming out of its most recent quarterly release, citing both a damaged business that has reeled from the loss of music tours that typically drive revenue as well as valuation, where Warner Music Group is still trading richly as a multiple of various earnings metrics.

Still - in a stock market landscape that has focused increasingly on narrative, I think Warner Music Group's premium merits a buy on this company, especially with the steps that management has taken to return to revenue growth (consensus is calling for 10% y/y growth in FY21 and 12% y/y growth in FY22, both above the -1% y/y decline that Warner notched in FY20, which ended in September).

I think there's a good shot for this company to catch the market's eye in a positive light. Seeing as it's currently in a brief correction of ~10% from all-time highs, I'd use the opportunity to build up a small position.

Social media and fitness platforms open up a whole world of opportunity

It's pretty clear to everyone that the music business has dramatically changed. Warner Music Group, one of the oldest labels in the game, has seen the industry shift from selling albums to individual songs to streaming. But recently, one other thing has been made clear: in addition to continued phenomenal growth in streaming (Spotify (SPOT) is growing premium subscribers at a ~30% y/y clip right now), there are also tertiary revenue opportunities in social media and fitness platforms.

In December, Warner Music Group signed a new agreement with TikTok, one of the fastest-sgrowing and highest-profile social media companies of our day. Though no specifics were disclosed, Bloomberg reported that the deal increased the fees that Warner Music Group earns from TikTok (TikTok is best known for its short dancing clips, set to music in the background). Warner Music Group's CEO noted that the company now generates "hundreds of millions of dollars per year" from these types of arrangements, which is reported as part of Warner's "digital music" line. Take a look at the revenue breakdown for Warner Music Group's recorded music business in the last fiscal year below:

Figure 1. Warner Music Group recorded music breakdown Source: Warner Music Group Q4 earnings release

The point here is: that's a large slice of Warner Music Group's ~$3.8 billion in annual recorded music revenue (~$4.5 billion in total when including music publishing and other revenue), and it's growing very quickly and scaling alongside the user growth in these platforms.

Another sleeper source of potential windfalls for Warner Music Group is online fitness classes, whose popularity has soared since the pandemic began. Peloton (PTON) is the biggest example here: its revenue growth has soared more than 2x as gyms closed across the country and people attended its virtual spin classes instead. One of Peloton's biggest variable costs is payments for music rights, because none of its spin classes can operate without music.

The point is that while the music business may be old and saturated, new forms of distribution and new monetization opportunities are being created. Wall Street is very focused on which of the distributors will win (which TV streaming service will win? Which fitness platform will be most popular?), but the one thing that's clear is that companies like Warner Music Group that supply music for these platforms also stand to gain. In other words, buying into Warner Music Group is a way to get exposure on social media/fitness/streaming growth without buying those platforms directly.

Heightened focus on the Middle East

Just this week, the Wall Street Journal also reported that Warner Music has neared a $200 million deal to buy a stake in a Saudi Arabian music company called Rotana Music.

The reason this is important is because to date, Warner Music's primarily English-language content slate is largely targeted at the Western world. But the reason why companies like Warner Music Group have had trouble accessing markets like, for example, China, is due to a lack of localized content.

This deal involves the two companies pooling together their respective artists (note that the WSJ described Rotana Music as "the Arab world's largest record label") and also collaborate to produce cross-cultural content. Saudi Arabia alone has 35 million people, with a relatively young and affluent demographic, and striking this deal would be a major gateway for Warner Music to conquer larger swaths of the Middle East.

While lower-profile in nature, these types of deals show that Warner Music is ambitiously expanding its sights and planning for growth.

Building up a war chest

It's worth noting as well that, consistent with Warner Music Group's seeming inclination to pursue transformative growth, the company has also been taking advantage of pliable markets and low rates to build up cash.

At the end of September, Warner Music Group ended its fiscal Q4 with $553 million of cash. Following that, in October, the company issued an additional $250 million in long-term debt (due ten years from now, in 2031) - at a very attractive and ultra-low interest rate of just 3%.

Its success in raising capital (in August as well, the company issued $550 million in debt, though the majority of that went to refinance existing debt) shows a company that will have plenty of financial flexibility to navigate through FY21 and to pursue growth via acquisitions like Rotana Music.

Valuation and key takeaways

There's no doubt that especially after Warner's recent rally (driven in part by the TikTok deal), the stock is no longer exactly cheap. At current share prices near $35, the company's market cap is $18.05 billion; netting off the $553 billion of cash and $3.10 billion of debt on its most recent balance sheet gives us an enterprise value of $20.60 billion.

Pre-pandemic, in FY19, Warner Music Group generated $625 million of OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and taxes - a very similar EBITDA metric that is commonly used among entertainment companies, Lionsgate (LGF.A) being another example) on $4.48 billion of revenue, or a 14% OIBDA margin. If we apply that margin on Wall Street's consensus FY21 revenue of $4.89 billion, we'd get to a $685 million OIBDA estimate. This would put Warner's valuation at 30.0x EV/FY21 estimated OIBDA. Certainly not cheap, but considering A) the melt-up of stock valuations in general across the market and B) the various growth drivers Warner Music Group has at its disposal, including and especially through social media and other digital platforms, I'd say there's room for upside.

Stay long here and buy on any near-term dips.