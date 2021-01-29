2020 has been a year of shocks and inexplicable events. Innate Pharma SA's (NASDAQ:IPHA) meltdown in September, following the announcement of reasonable results for H1 FY20, is seemingly inexplicable. And there have been enough positive developments on IPHA’s business front since, even though there have been some not very encouraging updates also. But the stock price remains suppressed, staying firmly below the $5 mark for weeks now. The stock market has been irrational often enough and it is easy to club the IPHA stock trend under the same umbrella. However closer inspection will reveal that there have been too many surprises in the business, which are enough to rattle investor confidence. Even though the current price level is attractive for the long-term investor, and sustained positive data from its clinical trials could be a trigger for upward movement in the stock price; the overhang of the negative news, and the concern that there might be more unfavourable surprises in the future, is likely to remain on the stock.

IPHA’s potential as a developer of innate immunity and antibody engineering based treatments for unmet needs in oncology remains strong. The company has a deeper pipeline than most biopharmaceutical companies in the development stage. Its lead product, lacutamab is in Phase 2 trials. Although it is not the most advanced in IPHA’s pipeline, the product has an Orphan Drug designation in the US and EU for the treatment of cutaneous TCL [CTCL], which will likely shrink its timeline to commercialisation. IPHA’s most advanced product, monalizumab, recently commenced Phase 3 trials and will likely reach approval stage in the next 24 months, if the development remains on track.

Program Indication Stage Partner Lacutamab Sezary Syndrome Phase 2 Mycosis Fungoides Phase 2 Monalizumab Squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck Phase 3 AZ Solid Tumours Phase 1 / 2 Avdoralimab Bullous pemphigoid Phase 2 COVID-19 Phase 2 IPH5201 Cancer (solid tumours) Phase I AZ Multiple Pre-Clinical AZ Sanofi Multiple includes 9 pre-clinical programs, including IPH 6101which was selected by Sanofi in January 2021, for IND-enabling studies

Another aspect that IPHA has been able to consistently perform on is on the collaboration front. It has ongoing collaborations with established pharmaceutical players like Sanofi (SNY) and AstraZeneca (AZN) for its product candidates, and has had a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb in the past. This recurring ability of entering into collaborations reflects well on IPHA’s underlying science, and could potentially translate into a lasting product strength.

There is, of course, some amount of uncertainty inherent in biopharmaceutical businesses with most products still in development stage. The approval of treatments under development will remain a concern till the final nod; but the risks seem amplified in the case of IPHA. The company has dropped some product candidates on non-achievement of expected results in the past. The January 2020 FDA ruling to hold clinical trials for lacutamab (TELLOMAK trials) reminds one of that history, even if they are not truly comparable. The reason for the hold, concerns regarding Good Management Practice deficiencies at a sub-contractor site, is commonplace and not reflective of any technological challenges. The company has also resolved the issue in June 2020, in about 6 months from the announcement of hold. With some effort one may be able to let the concern slide, as a common operational occurrence.

The class action suit seems equally facile. The company is being sued for not informing its investors that its $100 million milestone payment, for the progress on monalizumab trials, from AZ will be split in two parts. It is hardly a major concern, and the financial impact on IPHA will probably be an equivalent of a slap on the wrist.

Then there is the fact that IPHA has returned the marketing and distribution rights of Lumoxiti, its sole approved product, to AZ, after trying to commercialise the product itself since its approval in 2018. The off-take for the Lumoxiti, targeted at hairy cell leukemia [HCL], a rare, chronic, slow-moving cancer, is likely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic too. IPHA’s ability to interact with physicians and market the product would have been curtailed in the current year, and AZ will have significantly greater ability to push the product. However, for IPHA investors banking on revenue generation from the product, the return of Lumoxiti is an unexpected development with limited positive spin.

Considered alone, these events are likely to seem small and less consequential. But taken together, it seems like the company has multiple hot spots, and could potentially singe the investors.

It is important to note that the company has made progress in 2020 on its pipeline. Most significantly, perhaps, lacutamab has received prime designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in November 2020 for its trials in Sezary Syndrome patients, and is the first Prime designated candidate for any sub-type of T-cell lymphoma. This designation came after the re-initiation of TELLOMAK in June, at least partly offsetting the concerns about the product development. IPHA’s NK cell engager [NKCE] has also been selected by Sanofi for studies which will determine if the program is ready to be filed for an investigational new drug [IND] application, which opens up the potential for future milestone payments, even as the near-term milestone of EUR 7 million is modest.

The company’s stock, listed on NASDAQ in October 2019, is currently trading at a discount of ~29% to its listing price, never having recovered from the ~27% one-day fall on announcement of H1 FY20 results. It seems undervalued if looked at on a price / book basis; even after removing the book value related to Lumoxiti, the company’s P/B (based on June 30 balance sheet) is still low at ~1.8 times.

There is really little question on whether the stock is attractive solely on a valuation perspective. The question really is whether there will be enough return for the risk that IPHA seems to entail, both at a systemic level and specifically to the company. The concern over how the company will translate its potential into revenue and profits seems to be the reason why the stock price is so suppressed.