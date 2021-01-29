Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) - is the global leader in process automation and industrial asset optimization software. The company recently announced blow-out Q2FY 21 earnings and significantly raised FY 2021 EPS estimates from its previous guidance. On the technology front, the company has moved forward with two key acquisitions - including OptiPlant, which bolsters Aspen's suite of process optimization solutions. Meantime, the company reported a $75+ million renewal during Q2 - the largest transaction in company history - with a large global oil company.

With excellent growth, strong FCF generation, and a forward P/E of only 25x, AspenTech is very attractive and a BUY.

Earnings

The Q2FY21 EPS report was released after the close on Wednesday and it was, according to Seeking Alpha, an $0.84/beat on the bottom line. Highlights included:

Revenue of $233.7 million: +85% yoy.

Net income of $129.2 million: +224% yoy.

EPS of $1.91/share: +229% yoy.

Free-cash-flow of $38 million (an estimated $0.56/share).

Commenting on the results, AspenTech President & CEO Antonio Pietri said:

AspenTech’s second quarter results were solid in the context of the current economic environment and support our outlook for a strong performance in the fiscal year. The quarter results were also highlighted by strong free cash flow generation. Customers continued to make substantial long-term commitments with AspenTech, including a renewal in excess of $75 million with one of the largest global oil companies making it one of the biggest transactions in our history.

The balance sheet is strong: AZPN ended the quarter with $217.5 million in cash and cash equivalents (an estimated $3.17/share) and total borrowings of $300.8 million after paying down $119.2 million on the short-term revolver.

As mentioned earlier, the quarter included a $75+ million renewal - the largest transaction in company history - with a large global oil company. This renewal alone shows the potential value of AZPN's solutions for the refining and chemicals markets - historically a large market space for the company:

Acquisitions

Since being founded by MIT chemical engineering professor Dr. Larry Evans back in the early 80's, AspenTech has continually made acquisitions to build up its technology base and stay on the innovative and leading edge of process optimization management and software. That strategy has served the company well (for the most part) throughout its history and continues to recent days with the announcement in December that it would acquire OptiPlant. OptiPlant will grow AZPN's expertise in helping its customers design AI-driven and 3-D visualization of optimized plant layouts. Among others, included in the design considerations are optimized pipe routing, safety and security, and environmental performance.

Commenting on the deal, David Arbeitel - Senior VP of Product Management at Aspen Technology - said:

We are very pleased to add OptiPlant to our portfolio of solutions for Performance Engineering. The reputation of the team at OptiPlant for outstanding domain expertise in 3D conceptual layout combined with the innovation demonstrated in the proven solutions made it a great fit for AspenTech. This acquisition will help to expand AspenTech’s vision for Industrial AI with the next generation of technology that includes AI-driven conceptual plant layouts which increase the variety and simplify option changes in early design decisions.

A month earlier, AZPN added to its expertise in analytics by announcing its intent to buy Norway-based Camo Analytics. Using analytics, Camo provides optimized solutions for industrial companies to improve process and product quality. CEO Pietri said:

Camo Analytics is a great addition to our portfolio and supports the expansion of our capabilities to the pharmaceuticals industry and several other industries. We were impressed by the depth of knowledge and drive for innovation from the Camo Analytics team and look forward to continuing investment in the solutions and bringing them to new customers and markets.

Camo Analytics is a particularly well-timed acquisition considering the challenges facing the pharmaceutical industry in supplying enough C-19 vaccines as well as the associated logistics involved.

Going Forward

Markets and Markets says: "The industrial automation oil & gas market is projected to grow from USD 14.9 billion in 2020 to USD 18.7 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2025."

As a result of the fundamental strength and growth of this market, CEO Pietri sounded pretty bullish on the conference call following the earnings release:

In the second quarter, we are particularly pleased with our renewals performance in what was the largest renewals quarter in our history. Our customers continue to make substantial long-term commitments to AspenTech in a clear demonstration of our technologies' strategic importance to their operations.

Engineering and MSC Suites (Manufacturing & Supply Chain) displayed strong growth - particularly for refineries and chemicals companies. The large $75 million renewal may well have come from Marathon Petroleum (MPC) considering a case study published on AXPN's website which describes how MPC used the Aspen Petroleum Scheduler solution to "develop a single cradle-to-grave barrel tracking system" to optimize its process units' performance. According to McKinsey, MPC is the 5th largest refiner in the world in terms of total distillate refining capacity. For a company refining hundreds of thousands of bpd, a 1% improvement in throughput or efficiency can literally mean millions of dollars on the bottom line.

Aspen checks all the right boxes when it comes to ESG investing because it enables company to operate more efficiently - and that means a greener company with less energy consumption and less emissions. The energy sector in particular realizes that they must operate in a much more environmentally sustainable manner to remain competitive. In addition, with the recent demand destruction the oil and gas industry has experienced as a result of C-19, these companies are increasingly looking for ways to improve margins through process efficiency. These will prove to be very positive catalysts for AspenTech's optimization solutions going forward.

As a result of the strong quarter - primarily due to the efforts of refining and chemicals companies to digitize and optimize their processes - and continued strong demand the company is seeing going forward, Pietri raised AspenTech's FY21 free-cash-flow guidance:

From a profitability perspective, we are increasing our free cash flow guidance to $265 million to $275 million, supported by strong collections and lower expenses.

The mid-point of FCF guidance ($270 million) is up from $5 million from the midpoint of guidance given last quarter.

In addition, non-GAAP EPS guidance rose to a range of $5.29-$5.58/share from $4.78-$5.32/share in the previous quarter. The midpoint of the ranges means AZPN's current EPS FY2021 guidance ($5.43/share) was raised 7.5% from the previous guidance ($5.05/share).

Shareholder Returns

As mentioned earlier, AZPN generated $38 million of FCF in Q2. Considering full-year FCF guidance is now $270 million, it is clear the year is back-end FCF loaded. As a result, and from a shareholder-return perspective, note Pietri's comments on the conference call:

From a capital allocation perspective, we did not repurchase any shares during the first half of the fiscal year. It is our intention to meet our original goal for the year and repurchase up to $200 million of stock in the second half of fiscal 2020, given business and market conditions.

Risks

C-19 continues to be an on-going threat to the global economy and to company's like Aspen that provides process optimization solutions to industrial companies that rely on margins that are primarily driven by commodity priced feedstocks (i.e. oil and natural gas) and by consumer demand that - ultimately - determine the prices of refined products and chemicals.

In a fairly odd and infrequent occurrence, especially for a growing and solidly profitable company like AspenTech, the company was served notice by NASDAQ for:

... not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, or the 2020 Form 10‑K, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020, or the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q, AspenTech is not in compliance Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(C)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financing reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AspenTech announced on September 23, 2020 that it had received a notice from Nasdaq with respect to the 2020 Form 10-K.

While this is somewhat worrisome in terms of management's competence, the 10-K annual report was eventually filed with the SEC on 12/9/2020.

Summary & Conclusion

AZPN is the global leader in process automation and asset optimization software. The company is exhibiting excellent growth in revenue, FCF, and earnings. The balance sheet is solid and the company expects to buy back $200 million in stock in the second half of the year. At the present price, the $200 million buyback equates to ~2.1% of the fully diluted outstanding share count. With a forward P/E of only 25x, compared to its excellent growth rate, the company is a rare value in today's market. AZPN is a BUY and I have a $160 PT, or about ~15% above today's price. At $160, and based on the midpoint of EPS guidance ($5.43/share), the P/E would still be less than 30x, not at all extreme for a company that just showed quarterly revenue up 85% yoy and net income that rose over 200% yoy.

I'll end with a 5-year chart of AZPN's stock price: