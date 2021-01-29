Colombia’s largest bank Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) has been harshly dealt with by the market to be down 36% over the last year. The bank has lost more than many of its regional peers over that period, leaving it very attractively valued, making now the time to buy. At the start of 2020, I stated that Bancolombia and the Andean country’s largest financial services group, Grupo Aval (AVAL), were poised to soar. My thesis was, however, disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic which emerged only two months later and go on to not only cause significant damage to Colombia’s economy, but also see the country emerge as one of the hardest hit country’s globally. That can be blamed on a combination of sharply weaker oil prices and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic on Colombia’s economy.

Bancolombia Head Office Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia.

Source: Author’s own photo.

There are signs that Bancolombia is heavily undervalued offering investors considerable upside over the next year. It is also an attractive emerging markets Latin American play which is cheap compared to many of its regional peers. The close correlation between Colombia’s economy, the local peso and the price of oil also makes Bancolombia an indirect play on higher oil prices, which is important to note because of the recent bullishness surrounding crude oil.

Economic Background

Colombia is highly dependent on the extraction of oil as a driver of economic growth despite it only being responsible for 3% of gross domestic product. Crude oil and petroleum derivative products are responsible for 40% of Colombia’s total exports by value and a significant portion of government revenues. It is for those reasons there is a close correlation between economic growth in the Andean country and oil prices.

Source: U.S. EIA, DANE.

For the reasons discussed there is a close correlation between the value of the Colombian peso and oil prices. Sharply weaker Brent prices coupled with the fallout from the pandemic has caused the Colombian peso to crash, losing 7.2% over the last year, thereby impacting the value of Bancolombia’s ADRs. As the chart shows the Colombian peso has fallen sharply in value as the price of Brent has weakened, allowing the U.S. dollar to buy more of the local currency.

Source: U.S. EIA, Banco de la Republica Colombia.

The Colombian peso was ranked as the worst performing currency among the 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg for 2020. There are signs, however, that it may have bottomed and will strengthen over the course of 2021 boding well for the performance of Bancolombia ADRs.

Colombia’s economy has also weakened considerably over that period. The IMF estimated that 2020 GDP shrank by 8.2%, one of the worst performances of the major economies in South America. This is also weighing on Bancolombia’s performance and has triggered considerable concern over how the bank will perform with regard to loan quality and the strength of its balance sheet. While there are genuine reasons for concern, there are signs that as Colombia’s economy returns to growth Bancolombia will experience a healthy lift in earnings.

Understanding Recent Results

Bancolombia reported disappointing results throughout 2020 and that can be primarily blamed on the sharp economic contraction caused by sharply weaker oil prices and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. For the third quarter 2020 and the first nine months of the year ending 30 September Bancolombia experienced a sharp decline in revenue which regardless of lower costs saw its bottom-line for those periods crash. The bank reported that third quarter net interest income plunged 47% year over year while for the first nine months it declined by a whopping 49%, notable because of a sharp increase in loan impairments which rose 104% and 109% respectively. As a result, Bancolombia’s net income for those periods plummeted falling 68% and 79.5% year over year respectively to $81 million and $157 million.

That sharp decline in profitability is reflected in the sharp decline in Bancolombia’s return on equity and return on assets during 2020, which fell to 4.14% and 0.42% respectively.

Source: Bancolombia 3Q20 Earnings Results Presentation.

While those numbers reflect a particularly poor result, a combination of macro indicators and positive catalysts show that Bancolombia’s outlook is improving. Key is a notable improvement in economic activity in Colombia. After Colombia experienced its worst economic decline in modern history during the second quarter 2020 when GDP shrank 15%, there has been a gradual improvement with third-quarter GDP only contracting by 9%. The fourth-quarter economic performance is expected to be more upbeat and it is anticipated that Colombia’s economy will return to growth during 2021 with GDP expected to grow 4%. This will be further bolstered by higher oil prices with Brent now selling for around $55 per barrel, which is well-above the average after-tax breakeven price for Colombia’s oil industry, which is pegged at around $45 per barrel Brent. An uptick in economic activity will lead to greater demand for credit while reducing the risk of further loan defaults and non-performing loans. Those factors bode well for increased earnings during 2021, a reduction in credit risk and higher profitability throughout the year.

Positioned For Growth

Bancolombia is focused on driving improved operational performance and gaining greater market share. A key plank of the bank’s growth strategy is its focus on digitizing its operations, driving greater efficiencies and reducing “bricks and mortar” operational costs. By the end of the third quarter 2020 transactions completed through Bancolombia’s digital channels represented 85% of the total amount. Overall, digital sales growth was strong across the board, although that in part can be attributed to Colombia’s March 2020 to August 2020 COVID-19 lockdown which forced people to stay at home except for urgent or necessary tasks.

Source: Bancolombia 3Q20 Earnings Results Presentation.

By significantly boosting the volume of digital transactions Bancolombia’s operations have become more efficient. As internet services are expanded across Colombia (part of the planned digitization of the economy), the economy is increasingly formalized (requiring people to have bank accounts) and wealth expands because of the Andean country’s economic recovery, demand for banking and other financial products will accelerate. That will generate further sales, notably digital transactions for Bancolombia, giving its market share and bottom-line a healthy lift.

Bancolombia’s efficiency ratio, a key measure of how financial institutions cost effectively generate earnings, has been steadily falling. By the end of the third-quarter 2020, Bancolombia had an efficiency ratio of 49.7%, which was almost 2% lower than a year earlier. A ratio under 50% is highly desirable because it demonstrates that the bank’s revenue is rising in proportion to expenses and /or that expenses are falling as the chart shows.

Source: Bancolombia 3Q20 Earnings Results Presentation.

Bancolombia is also focused on boosting its non-interest fee-based revenue, primarily from credit cards, insurance, trustee and brokerage services. By the end of the third quarter 2020 fees and commissions income had fallen 0.67% year over year. That is important to note because it reduces Bancolombia’s reliance upon lending to grow earnings while diversifying away from credit sourced income helps to reduce risk.

Even the downward pressure on Bancolombia’s net interest margin caused by lower interest rates, which sees Colombia’s benchmark rate at a historical low of 1.75%, has yet to have a material impact on its NIM. The bank reported a NIM of 4.9%, or 60 basis points lower than a year earlier, at the end of the third quarter but its loan NIM was still an impressive 5.5%, highlighting that it can maintain the profitability of its loan portfolio even in the current difficult operating environment.

Source: Bancolombia 3Q20 Earnings Results Presentation.

Once Colombia’s economic recovery gains steam, notably after the roll-out of vaccines slated for February 2020, the central bank will gradually increase the headline interest rate boosting the profitability of Bancolombia’s loan portfolio.

Solid Asset Quality

A primary consideration when considering whether to invest in a commercial bank is the quality of its balance sheet and core profit generating assets loans. Bancolombia has struggled with loan quality in recent years due primarily to the economic fallout from sharply weaker oil prices and now the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of the third quarter the bank had a 90-day past due loan ratio (no payments for 90 days is the industry standard to be classified as a non-performing loan) of 3.08%. While that was 4 bps lower than the previous quarter it was still 20 bps greater than a year earlier. The greatest deterioration occurred in Bancolombia’s commercial loan portfolio where NPLs increased by 0.34% quarter over quarter and 0.71% year over year to be 3.51% of the total portfolio segment. That is concerning because it indicates that credit quality isn’t recovering as quickly as anticipated, which can in part be attributed to Colombia’s slower-than-anticipated economic recovery from the pandemic.

Nonetheless, Bancolombia’s charge-offs for the period (loans which are unlikely to be collected) fell for the third quarter. The bank reported charge offs for the third quarter were around $166 million which was 22% lower than the previous quarter and 12% less than a year earlier, indicating that the worst is over for Bancolombia’s credit portfolio. That is particularly important to note when it is considered that pre-pandemic third quarter 2019 charge-offs were lower than those for that period during the 2020 pandemic.

In response to deteriorating loan quality, Bancolombia has ensured that it has an impressive non-performing loan coverage ratio of 232%, indicating that the funds set aside should be more than adequate to cover future credit losses. The bank has such a solid ratio even after reducing third quarter lending loss provisions by 31% compared to the previous quarter, although they were still 133% higher than for the same period in 2019. Bancolombia explained that it was the deterioration of its consumer lending portfolio which was responsible for the sharp year-over-year increase in lending loss provisions, which is logical when it is considered that portfolio segment, and SMEs are the most vulnerable to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Importantly, as Colombia’s economy improves, and credit quality increases, Bancolombia can wind-down those provisions and reallocate the capital to revenue producing activities further boosting profitability.

Bancolombia is also well-capitalized with a common equity tier 1 (CET-1) capital ratio of 11.4% at the end of the third quarter. That is well above the regulatory minimum and its growth over the three previous quarters reflects Bancolombia’s efforts to strengthen its balance sheet.

Source: Bancolombia 3Q20 Earnings Results Presentation.

The increased CET-1 ratio and a growing tier 2 buffer are in response to the impact of the pandemic and Colombia’s sharp economic downturn. Growing capital adequacy is not only a positive indicator during times of uncertainty, but it also positions Bancolombia to take full advantage of Colombia’s economic rebound.

Bancolombia Is Cheap

One of the most reliable and easiest to obtain indicators of whether a bank is under or overvalued is to compare its price to book ratio (which is essentially assets minus liabilities divided by the number of outstanding shares). Bancolombia has a price to book value of 1.17 (based on a book value per share of $29.52) indicating that it is trading at slightly more than the value of its assets. That ratio is also lower than many of its emerging market peers in Latin America including Colombian competitor financial conglomerate Grupo Aval which has a price to book of 1.28.

Source data: Yahoo Finance.

The median price to book ratio (excluding Bancolombia) for its Latin American peers comes to 1.56, indicating that with a ratio of 1.17 Bancolombia is undervalued compared to the market. If Bancolombia had a price to book ratio of 1.56, it would have a share price of $46.02, based on a book value per share of $29.52, which is 33% greater than its market price, highlighting that the bank is undervalued. This indicates that there is at least 33% upside available to investors and potentially greater once Colombia’s economy recovers and the additional macro catalysts of higher oil prices, growing domestic consumer and business confidence and rising demand for credit are considered.

Specific Risks

Aside from the standard risks for any bank stock investment, such as economic, market, regulatory, credit and operational risk an investment in Bancolombia is subject to specific risks. Key is that Colombia is an emerging market making its economy more vulnerable to external economic and geopolitical shocks while being fiscally weak magnifying the fallout from any crises. The specific risks associated with Bancolombia are:

Colombia’s reliance upon its partnership with the U.S. making it vulnerable to any changes in Washington's stance regarding aid and changes to the free trade agreement.

High levels of systemic corruption, rising crime rate and growing insecurity, notably in rural parts of the country and rising community dissent with the current Duque administration. There is a high legal impunity rate which along with emerging domestic security issues a long-running, multi-party asymmetric civil conflict creates a lack of rule of law which can impact economic growth. That is further reflected in Colombia’s myriad structural problems, including lack of infrastructure and a fiscally weak national government further weighing on the economy.

There is a high legal impunity rate which along with emerging domestic security issues a long-running, multi-party asymmetric civil conflict creates a lack of rule of law which can impact economic growth. That is further reflected in Colombia’s myriad structural problems, including lack of infrastructure and a fiscally weak national government further weighing on the economy. Colombia is highly dependent on commodity extraction, notably oil, making its economy vulnerable to commodity, especially oil prices, which can cause economic growth to fluctuate over the short term. The latest oil price rally will offset some of that risk and could even lead to higher-than-expected GDP growth for Colombia during 2021.

Bancolombia, however, is still very attractively valued regardless of those risks, appearing cheap in comparison to many of its regional peers. While many of those risks can't be effectively mitigated, they shouldn't have a significant material impact on a bank which has a long history of operating in Colombia.

Bottom Line

Bancolombia is still facing considerable headwinds but it appears that the worst is over for the bank. Compared to its Latin American peers Bancolombia is cheap with a price of just over one times its book value per share. When compared to its regional peers it is apparent that Bancolombia is offering investors 33% upside and potentially more if Colombia’s economy recovers from the pandemic as anticipated and Brent keeps trading at over $50 per barrel.

Investors will be rewarded by Bancolombia’s regularly quarterly dividend, paid on 1st of April, 1st of July, 1st of October 2020 and 4th of January 2021, which is yielding almost 4%. The dividend is subject to 10% Colombian withholding tax because it is paid out of taxed profits (compared to 37.9% for dividends paid from untaxed earnings). That reduces the effective dividend yield to around 3.5% which is still quite juicy when compared to U.S. bank stocks.

For these reasons, Bancolombia is a value investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to emerging markets in Latin America and the region’s fourth largest economy. The correlation between Colombia’s economic growth and its currency, the peso, to the price of oil makes Bancolombia a handy indirect play on higher oil prices.