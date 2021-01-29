Stocks have started 2021 off to a wild ride. Many companies are trading double and even triple digits higher than they were at the end of 2020 and many analysts are calling the market a 'bubble'. Indeed, all the classical signs such as extreme valuations, a startling increase in retail trading activity (and interest), and eye-popping short squeezes.

There are also many signals that the record-long bull market is potentially reaching its end. The squeeze has caused a wave in hedge-fund bankruptcies which is a very strong indicator of an impending stock market crash. Even brokerages such as Robinhood have seen a rush on liquidity due to the "blow-off-top" rally. Most of all, today it seems everybody is interested in playing their hand in the stock market, a tell-tale sign that investor risk perception has plummeted far below reasonable levels.

The blow-off-top rally has been most extreme for companies in certain industries. Most notably, nearly bankrupt struggling firms that have a high short interest such as GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC). The other major segment has been 'green-energy' companies including solar, wind, electric vehicles, and green-energy startups. The green energy rally has been fueled in large part by the belief that the Biden administration will pour money into the sector.

While that may certainly be true, the valuations of many green-energy companies are far above reasonable levels. One great example is Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). Polar Power designs and manufactures power and cooling systems. Most importantly, the company produces hybrid solar power systems for application in the telecommunications, military, marine, automotive, and energy industries. This makes the company a strong "green-energy" growth target company to many investors.

Polar Power is a small $220M company today, but it was only worth $25M just four weeks ago. Of course, the stock also doubles in value in the week following Biden's victory, so it would seem the impact of his expected policies was already priced into the company. That said, Polar Power has not seen any growth in recent years and has had negative operating cash-flow for some time. Today, its valuation is at an extreme and it seems the short squeeze may be ending. Thus, I believe the stock is likely to decline in value over the coming weeks and may even decline below its pre-2021 price.

Short Squeeze and Hype Are Driving POLA

In general, stocks that rise too far too fast are often rising due to technical factors and not fundamentals. Particularly with smaller firms such as POLA, rallies are often driven by a short squeeze and a rise in retail investor interest.

As you can see below, there was a relatively high short interest level at the beginning of the year of just above 17%:

Data by YCharts

Since then it has declined slightly and it is likely the case that many short-sellers were forced to close out of their position over the past two weeks as POLA tripled in value.

There has also been a significant increase in Google search volume for "Polar Power" which peaked on January 20th. Search volume remained high over the following days but is now on the decline. See below:

(Google Trends)

In the U.S, search volumes for "Polar Power" peaked on January 25th. Not surprisingly, January 25th marks the current peak for POLA (at a share price of $30), and the stock saw the most spectacular gains over the week prior.

Search volumes for the "Polar Power" have declined dramatically since POLA declined to under $20 per share. This is a strong signal that the breakout rally has run its course, at least for the time being. It is likely the case that there has been a mixture of a short-squeeze and a "viral" buying-spree among retail investors which has driven the stock up, not dissimilar to GameStop but on a smaller scale.

POLA's Fundamentals Do Not Justify Valuation

The most popular bullish argument for Polar Power today is that the new U.S government intends on investing in green-energy startups like Polar Power. Indeed, it is possible that Polar Power's military systems could see increased purchases as the government looks to reduce its energy consumption. Polar Power has also been a benefactor of 5G deployment as the telecommunications industry is currently its major sales segment.

While there are certainly potential growth factors backing Polar Power over the coming years, the company only makes about $2-10M in sales per quarter and it saw sales plummet last year despite mass-5G tower deployment. As you can see below, its operating cash-flow has also been stuck in chronically negative territory:

Data by YCharts

Put simply, Polar Power has been unable to grow since it went public and has seen its cash flow remain in negative territory. Even more, its cash reserves have declined to merely $2M since the company went public and its working capital has also declined:

Data by YCharts

Importantly, the analyst consensus earnings estimate for Polar Power shows that it is expected to see an EPS of -$0.27 (-$3.18M) in 2021 meaning the firm will likely see negative cash flow again this year. During the rally, the company announced a shelf offering of up to $100M in securities, smartly taking advantage of their burgeoning share price to raise needed cash.

Since Polar Power is a small company, there are not currently any long-range earnings and revenue forecasts. However, it is trading at an extremely high price-to-sales ratio of 27X meaning it will need to grow at least 5-10X over the coming years for its valuation to be reasonable. While the company's products may see a lift in demand due to Biden's environmental efforts, its lack of growth over the past four years indicates it may not have the advantage investors currently believe.

Even extremely bullish analysts in the past gave the stock a mid-level valuation of $10-$12. Personally, I believe even this valuation is a bit high considering manufacturing firms limited growth capacity due to physical supply-chain and financing needs. However, this price target is 50% below its current price.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Polar Power appears to be a bad bet today. The company is trading at an unreasonably high valuation considering its lack of historical growth, limited future growth potential, and chronically negative operating cash flow. While the company's hybrid solar power generator system is environmentally attractive, Polar Power's technology is not necessarily unique and there are competitors. Even more, Glassdoor reviews for the company are generally negative and indicate numerous employees do not believe the company will grow. Importantly, statistical studies show that poor Glassdoor reviews are indicative of poor future stock performance.

In my view, POLA has risen largely due to exuberant speculation across financial markets as well as a short-squeeze. These non-fundamental factors may push the stock higher in the short-term, but I firmly believe the stock will decline from its price today over the coming months. I have a price target of $7 using an estimated "fair" TTM price-to-sales ratio of 10X, though the stock may decline further if it runs into liquidity issues or fails to grow.

One could short POLA, though its short borrowing cost is currently an eye-watering 100%. Personally, I believe this could still be a profitable short-term trade as it seems POLA will decline substantially over the coming month or two. The stock could also continue to rally on a squeeze so a tight stop loss of $23-$25 is likely best for potential sellers. However, with many brokerages stopping trading activity (though not for POLA) and running into liquidity issues, it seems the ongoing speculative short-squeeze rally across the stock market is likely ending.