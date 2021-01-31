Co-produced by Mark Roussin for High Yield Investor

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has long been a popular stock for high-yield and dividend growth investors over the years. For a while now, the company has held the No. 1 selling drug in the world, Humira, but in recent years the drug has lost patent protection internationally and will lose protection here in the US in 2023. This has caused some investors to pause when thinking about an investment in ABBV due to the fact the company has leaned so heavily on the single product for so long, but I'm here to explain why ABBV still has a bright future.

A Look Back On The AbbVie Story

AbbVie came to life back in 2013 when Abbott Laboratories (ABT) decided to focus more on their medical products and devices business, choosing to spin off their pharmaceutical business. The pharmaceutical branch of ABT is what eventually became ABBV.

ABBV has become a popular name in the pharmaceutical sector due to its best-selling drug Humira, which has carried the torch as the world’s No. 1 selling drug for a number of years.

Key Humira patents in Europe expired in 2017, which has allowed generic drugs to sell for a fraction of the US cost, which is why we have seen drastic sales declines when it comes to international Humira sales. As I mentioned above, Humira has US patent protection until 2023.

The expected Humira sales decline is not new news. Management has been preparing itself by constructing a strong pipeline of products combined with some key acquisitions.

One of those acquisitions came last year when AbbVie acquired Allergan for $63 billion. This has allowed for the company to diversify their portfolio with Allergan’s strong product offering, including their Botox segment. The Aesthetics segment, for which Botox sits, contributed nearly $1 billion during the most recent quarter.

However, some acquisitions have not worked out so well for the company in recent years and have been a major drag on the stock. The most recent failed acquisition relates to the acquisition of Stemcentrx for $5.8 billion in 2016. The reason for the acquisition was primarily for the company’s late-stage trial drug Rova-T, which was focused on stem cell cancer. Once acquired, ABBV continued the drug into final stages of testing, which ended up being a major disaster. The FDA did not approve the drug and in 2018 the company ended up writing off the investment due to numerous failed attempts.

The Reliance On Humira Continues to Lessen

That's a little history about the company. Let’s now look at some numbers. The most recent earnings we saw from ABBV were related to Q3, and they were pretty solid numbers. The company closed the Allergan acquisition in Q2 of 2020, so they continue to integrate the new company with an expected savings of $2 billion via synergies.

Here's a look at the company’s Q3 earnings:

Source: Created by Author

The company saw revenues increase 52% during the quarter and operating income increased 24%. I wish those were the actual increases, but again, Allergan was not around in 2019, hence the big bump. The adjusted organic revenue growth was actually 4%, which was a combination of 6% growth in the US and a 2% dip in international sales.

Humira sales overall climbed 4% from prior year, and Imbruvica, the company’s second largest drug by sales, increased nearly 10% on the quarter.

For years, Humira has single handily carried the company, accounting for 70% of sales a few years back. This same figure came in at 46% for the first three quarters of the year, showing that their diversification efforts are paying off.

The new products ABBV has launched are starting to benefit.

Imbruvica, co-produced with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), has been a major success and Skyrizi and Rinvoq are following suit as well. Skyrizi and Rinvoq have now just completed a full year of sales, and Skyrizi, which was released first, has amassed more than $1 billion in total sales.

Rinvoq has the opportunity to be a blockbuster drug, according to management’s expectations. It caters to patients with rheumatoid arthritis, or RA, which is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease. Moreover, it continues to gain further patents due to its ability to address various different diseases, which further enhances the drug’s potential. The drug had $91 million in sales in Q3 2019, which has now increased to $435 million, its largest quarter yet.

I fully expect these two drugs to keep climbing and diversifying the revenue stream of the company. In fact, CEO Richard Gonzalez believes these two drugs could reach combined sales of $20 billion, which would offset Humira’s sales right there.

Overall, we think that these drugs and others that it has in the pipeline will be more than ready to take the baton once Humira patents expire in a few years.

Key Metrics Moving Forward

Due to the nature of the business, pharmaceutical companies have a lot of non-recurring transactions in any given quarter, and therefore, reviewing the company’s non-GAAP Adjusted EPS is important. It attempts to show normalized earnings.

Here's a look at the company’s adjusted EPS growth by year since 2015:

2015: $4.29/+29% YOY Growth

2016: $4.82/+12% YOY Growth

2017: $5.60/+16% YOY Growth

2018: $7.91/+41% YOY Growth

2019: $8.94/+13% YOY Growth

2020: estimated $10.48/+17% YOY Growth

If the company keeps on track and hits projections, we will see yet another double digit growth year for the company.

CEO Richard Gonzalez presented recently at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, where he updated investors and analysts on expectations for the company in the coming years. He mentioned that he fully expects company growth to continue until 2023, when Humira will lose its US patent protection. He expects “modest growth” in 2024 and a return to “rapid growth” in 2025 through the remainder of the decade.

Being that we discussed EPS, we must touch on the price-to-earnings ratio. Due to the 30% rise in ABBV share price over the past three months, the P/E ratio has increased as well. For a while, shares were trading at an embarrassingly low P/E around 7x. As of today, shares are trading at a P/E of 11.3.

Looking at forward estimates, analysts expect 2021 earnings to be around $12.15, which would equate to a forward P/E of 9.1x, which is still extremely cheap for a company packed with this much growth potential.

You are receiving double digit earnings growth and only paying 9x forward earnings. Historically, the company has traded at an average P/E of 13.2x, adding to the evidence that ABBV is currently undervalued:

Source: FAST Graphs

High-Yield Combined With Dividend Growth

One of the great things about being an ABBV shareholder is the fact you have the ability for what I like to call the "Investors Trifecta." This is where a particular stock has the ability to provide reasonable growth, high-yield dividends, and strong dividend growth. That's exactly the potential of ABBV.

Over the course of the past five years, ABBV shares have climbed nearly 90%. During that same time span, the company has increased their dividend an average of 21% per year. That's incredible dividend growth considering the stock has been yielding at or above 5% for a number of years.

Source: FAST Graphs

As you can see in the far right column, the company has maintained a payout ratio below 50%, indicating plenty of room for growth to continue.

Earnings growth is obviously key in growing the dividend going forward, but more importantly is operating cash flows. That's where the dividends are actually paid from. Through the first nine months of 2020, the company has generated $12.7 billion in operating cash flows and $12.2 billion in free cash flow. Both of these figures are increases of 26.7% and 26.4%, respectively.

ABBV has been a cash cow for years and I expect that to continue. As Allergan continues to integrate, I fully expect this cash flow growth to continue fueling a rapidly growing dividend.

Risks To Investors

When it comes to investing, you always want to look at both sides. What makes this a great investment and what could derail it? Every company has risks, some are obvious, others not so much. Here are a few that relate to ABBV:

Additional high-priced acquisitions that fail. Investors were dragged through the mud with the Rova-T debacle and do not want to go through that again. Allergan is still transitioning over, so we will have to wait to see what the true synergies come out to be over the years. Drug failures. As we approach 2023, management is under more and more pressure to deliver on their strong pipeline. Recent acquisitions have led to a sizable debt pile, which will need to be addressed with cash flows, thus the company cannot have any hiccups when it comes to performance these next few years. A lot is riding on new drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq, as management expects sales to reach a combined total of $20 billion

There's no denying that the next two years are very important for the company. The clock is ticking. I know it, you know it, and management certainly knows it. Q4 earnings will be interesting to see the latest progress the company has made.

Investor Takeaway

ABBV is a stock that fits in many different buckets. They attract the high-yield investors and the dividend growth investors as they are unique in the fact they offer both.

We discussed in detail the impact Humira has had on paving the road for ABBV during their short history, but the days of Humira pulling al the weight are practically over. The drug is still a huge contributor, but not for much longer.

Humira will lose their patent protection in 2023, but I believe management is setting itself up for success. Gone are the days of relying on one product, and in are the days where we build a portfolio of contributors. Imbruvica, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq are all making great progress.

The addition of Allergan was both positive and necessary, as it allowed the company to diversify their portfolio in a much quicker fashion.

In terms of valuation, the company has seen a nice run of late, but for long-term minded investors, I believe ABBV has a lot left in the tank. You may experience some volatility as 2023 nears, but overall, this company has tons of ammunition, strong cash flows, and a more than capable management team to see this process through. Trading at 9x forward earnings, you are still getting an attractive price for this high-yield pharma stock.