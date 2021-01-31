Investment Thesis

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) is a resale retail franchisor with a strong footprint in the North American (mostly) and Canadian markets through its five retail concepts. The company has demonstrated the ability to maintain long term net store count growth and, as a franchisor, it is somewhat resistant to the ups and downs of the retail business cycle. The company additionally operates in the value oriented niche of resale, further making it recession resistant and partially offsetting the ever present threat of e-commerce. While growth opportunities are limited, the company has aggressively repurchased shares, which, when combined with its stable and slow growth business, has yielded solid returns for investors. That said, Winmark has few to no opportunities for meaningful growth ahead. With limited upside and the asymmetric downside of e-commerce risk, investors should demand a better price than they are finding in Winmark shares today.

The Business

Winmark is a franchisor of resale stores that currently operates five retail concepts. As of its most recent report, Winmark currently franchises 1,262 stores across the US and Canada. The five retail concepts include (in order of size):

Plato's Closet - Buys and sells gently used clothing in the teenage and young adult markets. ~31% of total revenue. Once Upon a Child - Buys and sells gently used items for children under the age of 12. ~22% of total revenue. Play It Again Sports - Buys and sells gently used sporting goods. ~13% of total revenue. Style Encore - Buys and sells gently used women's apparel. ~3% of total revenue. Music Go Round - Buys and sells gently used musical instruments and accessories. ~1.5% of total revenue.

It is worth briefly noting that Style Encore was established in 2013, while the other brands were established in the '80s and '90s.

As a franchisor, Winmark is the owner of a brand along with a set of standards and an operating system by which franchisees are to conduct a retail business. The is an important distinction, as Winmark is not directly a retailer and as such was somewhat protected from the ups and downs of the industry. Rather than making money from the buying and selling of goods directly, Winmark makes money from franchise royalties and fees.

This is, in my opinion, a much better place to be than an actual retailer. Winmark doesn't have to pay for inventory and turn it over. Its business is not capital intensive and essentially involves licensing out a brand and then enjoying the royalties for the duration of the contract.

Aside from its operations as a franchisor, Winmark has a few smaller revenue streams. Through Winmark Franchise Partners, the company provides franchise consulting and advisory services. Through Winmark Capital Corporation, the company offers an equipment leasing business to middle market businesses. And, third, through Wirth Business Credit, Winmark offers financing to small businesses for small ticket items.

Resale versus E-commerce

You could certainly argue that the resale market, like the discount retailer market, will be more durable against the threat of e-commerce. There is a "treasure hunt" like aspect to shopping at a discount or resale retailer, and many buyers describe it as something of an "experience" in addition to simply going out and tracking down a good. Additionally, within this market, most buyers like to actually examine the item they are planning to buy, as secondhand items run the risk of more significant wear and tear than can be appreciated online. Last, whose incomes necessitate resale buying as a primary means are typically less excited about paying shipping costs (although this is becoming less and less of an issue in the e-commerce world).

However, there is a big difference between "e-commerce resistant" and "e-commerce won't be coming here."

In fact... the threat is real.

Every day we are being offered more and more opportunities to buy goods online at remarkably low prices whether new or lightly used, and there is no doubt this will erode opportunities for resale retailers.

What's more, the e-commerce world isn't overlooking the resale market. Giants such as Etsy (ETSY) or eBay (EBAY) and pure plays such as thredUp are aggressively growing in this space.

Source: Crunchbase

When you put this together, it's worth taking a moment to consider whether physical resale retailers have significant growth levers to pull.

My answer?

Probably not.

We will dig more into Winmark's growth prospects later on, but I'll give you the short version here.

Winmark investors can likely expect continued mid to low single digits revenue growth and continued ~2% +/- 1 store count growth as the base case. If the company innovates with a lateral move into another business area, perhaps there is a bull case. However, this is hard to visualize presently. Additionally, perhaps Winmark can attempt to establish its own e-commerce platform within its businesses to cross sell inventory between stores. However, I don't think this works particularly well with its franchisor as opposed to direct retailer model, and Winmark would be far, far behind from a technology and network effect standpoint.

Conversely, the bear case involves net franchise closures and falling revenue as the e-commerce threat gains traction.

So Where is the Upside?

First, Winmark is an incredibly profitable business that is recession resistant and has predictable revenues.

As a franchisor, Winmark isn't left holding the bag with unwanted inventory and isn't subject to the whims of consumers in economic downturns.

Seriously, Winmark is an absolute profitability machine.

Just look at some of the ratios:

Data by YCharts

Or its efficiency ratios:

Data by YCharts

As a franchisor operating in a segment where the customer brings in the inventory, Winmark gets to operate with absurd profitability metrics.

Additionally, while resale retail itself is somewhat recession resistant - people who find themselves cash strapped in a recession look to buy cheaper stuff - the off the top royalty streams Winmark collects from its franchises is a further step removed from an economic shock.

Take a look at Winmark's revenue and earnings performance during the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

Revenue chugged right along.

For what it's worth, Winmark's earnings and share price both took a beating during that time due to large non-cash write offs in business investments in Tomsten and eFrame. Tomsten looks to have been a big miss on the future of cards/pictures and digitalization, while eFrame was an odd move into technology support services for businesses.

If you are wondering why Winmark made those acquisitions to begin with, the answer actually circles right back to my concerns about Winmark's growth prospects. At the time of the eFrame stake acquisition, John Morgan, then CEO of Winmark, said, "We don't think the growth of the franchise system will be that dramatic, except for Plato's maybe," Morgan said, "So we had to look at other businesses."

In light of few growth opportunities, Winmark has made some very nice decisions.

Winmark has been aggressively shoring up its base, maintaining a 98% or higher franchise renewal rate for the last three years while also growing total stores in the ~2% range over that time.

Maintaining a near perfect renewal rate and opening net new stores sets Winmark into motion as a recurring revenue machine, as franchise agreements are 10 year pacts. When you consider the long duration of contracts and add it to the extraordinary profitability Winmark enjoys with each contract, you end up with a winning combination.

What's more, the company has been an absolute cannibal of its own shares.

Data by YCharts

While a company with declining revenue buying back shares to artificially improve earnings - think IBM (IBM) in the early 2010s - tends to be a losing proposition, Winmark is doing this while maintaining its modest growth rate.

The result?

Data b y YCharts

Strong growth in earnings.

Winmark enjoys a 5yr EPS CAGR of 11.5% and 10yr EPS CAGR of 16.6%.

If Winmark can continue to coax revenue forward at a mid-single-digit rate, I expect that this formula will continue to work into the future.

Last, Winmark has a strong balance sheet with $8m cash against $31m debt, leaving it with only $23m in net debt.

Insider Alignment... Mostly

Winmark also enjoys a well aligned insider team, with insiders holding about 18% of shares outstanding.

However, it's worth noting that insiders have been net sellers of Winmark's shares, and that this has been going on for some time with similar selling over the last five years.

That Winmark's insiders have been so consistent over the last five years at least makes the last 12 months' behavior strike me as less of a red flag. Additionally, there is another mitigating factor, as it appears much of this was former Chairman John L Morgan's heavily selling into Winmark's early 2020 and 2019 tender offers as he prepared for retirement:

and...

Morgan essentially maxed out his ability to sell into these tender offers at both opportunities. Again, though, with Morgan retiring in early 2020, this strikes me as less of a red flag as well.

However, when you consider Winmark's somewhat limited future growth and stellar past stock performance, you have to question if Winmark's insider team is selling while they know the getting is good.

Warning Signs - Talking Growth and Valuation

I have a chart that, in one convenient picture, sums up my concerns with Winmark.

This chart shows the growth in number of franchises over the last 10 years with the orange line indicating that YoY % change.

It takes about four seconds of looking at the chart above to see that Winmark is not growing its store count the way it used to. Given retail trends, I find it difficult to imagine this trend will reverse. In fact, I think it is fairly easy to imagine Winmark's best days as a grower are behind it.

This is not a doom and gloom article. I am neutral, not bearish. In fact, at the right price, I would happily buy Winmark shares.

At the end of the day, I think Winmark will be able to maintain its absurd profitability, continue to grow its store count in the 1-2% range, continue to buy back shares, and continue to grow. I just don't think the results will be particularly impressive.

What's more, I don't think the results will be particularly impressive from where we sit today. Right now, Winmark sits at a PE ratio of 23. This is not only elevated compared to Winmark's 5 yr avg PE ratio of 17.2 but is high in absolute terms for a company with limited future growth prospects, even one that is exceptionally well managed.

Since Winmark settled with store count growth at or below 2% in 2017, its total revenue is essentially flat, and net income has only increased from 24.6 to 30m. EPS has done somewhat better, rising from ~6 to ~8 during that time, owing mostly to the falling share count, representing a CAGR of 9.9%. That is totally respectable. However, we need to consider the impact of multiple compression, as Winmark is trading at a premium to its recent average when considering this growth.

Unfortunately, when we chart this out, it doesn't look like Winmark trades at a particularly exciting price today:

Normalization of the PE ratio to the 5y average of 17 would leave investors with a 4% 5yr CAGR in share price. In the downside case, if the market began to discount shares to reflect Winmark's less exciting growth prospects, you can see shares appreciating to the tune of 1.6%.

Winmark certainly has some attractive features to offer potential investors, but today's price fails to offer the expected growth and margin of safety I am looking for.

Conclusion

Winmark is an exceptionally well managed and almost comically profitable resale retail franchisor. However, limited future growth opportunities and overvaluation of shares today leave prospective shareholders with both inadequate opportunity for share price appreciation and a limited margin of safety. Given Winmark's attractive features, it is worth keeping on the watch list in the event market sentiment compresses its margins, however, this one does not look particularly attractive for a buy today.