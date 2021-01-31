Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has continued to charge higher since the pandemic lows, up over 500% since March and posting a solid 16% YTD gain already. A strong Q2 was followed with a dazzling Q3, with triple digit (and higher) growth rates across a number of KPIs. While Etsy could see some residual strength during the first part of this year, on the backs of holiday sales and the FQ4 report, the online marketplace faces some difficult comps to beat going in to FY21.

Over the course of last year, the shift to e-commerce purchasing and online order fulfillment methods from brick & mortar stores was quite obvious, and as expected, many retailers (both online and offline) saw surges in revenue and users. Etsy's Q3 showed a continuation of the strengths established in Q2, with revenues up 5.3% sequentially and GMS nearly the same.

Graphic from Etsy

For Q3, revenues grew 128.1% to $451.5 million as GMS rose 119.4% to $2.634 billion. Marketplace revenue growth outpaced services revenue growth, up 141.2% compared to 95.1% in the latter. Net income soared, up 520% to $91.8 million - for EPS of $0.70 compared to $0.12 a year ago - as outright revenue growth offset rising costs, as marketing expenses more than doubled to $126.8 million. Nine month trends reflected similar strength - GMS and revenue rose 101.1% and 102.1% to $6.67 billion and $1.108 billion, respectively. Net income rose 240.1% to $200.7 million.

Engagement and attraction of new buyers remained strong, with Etsy marking 14.8 million new and reactivated (those who haven't purchased in 12 months) buyers, 112% more than last year, although a slight sequential decline from the 18.7 million posted during Q2. Active buyers rose 55% to 69 million (half of total buyers), with about half of those repeat buyers, purchasing at least once during the year. GMS per active buyer over the past twelve months has risen 8%.

Etsy's top six categories - homewares/furnishings, jewelry/accessories, craft supplies, apparel, party supplies, and beauty supplies - have continued to grow tremendously, with GMS up 92% YoY to $1.9 billion. Mask sales have declined throughout the quarter, so Etsy's category growth remains strong even without the benefit of masks, pointing to a continuation of growth trends over the course of the next few quarters, although comps will get difficult later in the year.

Gross margin expansion due to revenue growth and decreasing cost of revenues as a % of revenues has helped the profitability picture, yet valuation still remains a headwind with a difficult comp forecast. Although it's likely that fiscal Q4 will see some benefits from a 49% rise in online sales from mid-October through late December, as the online shopping season expanding in duration, pushing e-commerce penetration to 19.7% of retail sales for the holidays, guidance isn't the best.

Etsy expects $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion in GMS, about 2.5% to 17.5% sequential growth, with revenues between $459 million to $513 million, about 1.7% to 13.7% sequential growth. Even so, YoY growth rates would fall back to high double digits for both metrics, due to holiday seasonality pushing Q4 sales higher; while the >70% YoY growth in revenues far outpaces FQ4 '19's 35% YoY growth, it's the challenge of even growing at a double digit rate for 2021's holiday season, a feat which could prove difficult.

While engagement and buyer growth has proved quite robust, Etsy's niche position leaves it susceptible to growth deceleration especially when paired with the reopening environment, and vaccination efforts to spur that on; however, infrastructural difficulties delaying vaccination targets as well as new strains arising could create a similar environment to the original lockdown.

Yet back during Q2, Etsy had already seen the declines to GMS that reopening causes. Even with original limited reopenings back in May, when there was much more uncertainty around the virus and certainly no vaccine availability, GMS decelerated quite rapidly in France and was more volatile in Texas.

Graphic from Etsy

Although this is a very limited sample, being a beneficiary of the lockdown shift to e-commerce leaves Etsy prone to such deceleration and/or acceleration trends as the environment surrounding the virus and vaccine continue to develop and change. As vaccinations continue throughout the year, Etsy's GMS declines from limited reopenings could be the trend in play through Q2/Q3 '21, dampening already low expected growth rates. As such, Etsy could be set to post marginal YoY declines to $420 million and $440 million for those two quarters.

Challenging comps and the vaccinated environment put pressure on Etsy's high valuation, and while duly earned for posting sizzling quarters of growth for Q2 and Q3, it could serve as a headwind for future share price growth.

Etsy is no stranger to high valuations, trading at above a 40x PE since Q3 2018 and a shift then to continuous profitability; maintenance of such a high PE as profits have more than doubled is a positive sign for share price growth along with some other factors, like the bolstering of its balance sheet, with cash and equivalents rising to over $1.1 billion on the backs of a $650 million convertible offering and $403 million in free cash flow over six months (Q2/Q3).

Compared to a basket of peers - Overstock (OSTK), Wayfair (W), and Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Etsy trades at a significantly higher multiple of sales, facing difficult comps and potential marginal declines during the middle half of FY21 which could impact this multiple expansion since Q3 2020.

Etsy trades at 17.5x TTM sales, more than double Stitch Fix's almost 6x multiple, and absolutely dwarfing out Wayfair and Overstock. Positioning in a niche market - there's not much just quite like it at this size - partially justifies a premium valuation, but sales growth for 2021 isn't exactly there to suggest multiple expansion can continue. Even as Etsy is starting to lever machine learning capabilities and personalization of search results (similar in a way to Stitch Fix), and working on the incentivization of repeat buyers through offers and ad relevance, that alone likely isn't enough to maintain that premium.

Should sales growth fail to post meaningful upside over Q2 and Q3 '21, Etsy could temporarily fall back to a 12x-14x sales multiple. With ~$1.7 billion in TTM revenues possible through Q3 '21, those multiples would give Etsy a $20.4 billion to $23.8 billion valuation, or 2.5% to 16% downside from current prices. Essentially, with slight multiple contraction, Etsy's shares could struggle to even find upside from current prices; multiple maintenance at 17x would correlate ~18% upside over the next six to nine months, far below returns produced during 2020.

One other factor that could impact this valuation is Etsy's margins; while gross and net margin did expand due to rapid revenue growth, a lack of rapid growth for 2021 could impact bottom line performance with ever-rising expenses. Etsy's likely to continue ramping up market and advertising spend, as it rose nearly 100% during Q3, in efforts to grow its buyer base and drive repeat engagements. Such rising costs could cut into net margin, and impact EPS even if revenues grow during the full fiscal year.

Overall, Etsy's recent strong performance over 2H '20 was justified by a spectacular Q2 and Q3, with triple digit growth rates evident in Q3 and for the first nine months of the fiscal year. However, such a setup puts Etsy head-to-head with difficult comps in FY21, as the retailer is prone to growth deceleration from reopening and now vaccination efforts possibly easing the restricted environment. Etsy still looks to have established a new baseline for growth, above $2 billion in GMS and $350 million in quarterly revenues, although FY21 could fail to provide a large enough growth rate YoY to justify the current high valuation. FY21 could post a minimal double-digit revenue growth rate, and could see profitability impacted by advertising and marketing spend, and YoY margin contraction could correlate with YoY multiple contraction on a high historical PS, thus limiting further upside and opening the door for some stagnation in shares.