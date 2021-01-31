Compass Minerals International (CMP) is one of the companies I covered quite frequently in the past and one of the few businesses (among the companies I covered so far) that seems to be like an outlier. Usually I am searching for companies with high levels of stability and consistency as companies with a stable revenue growth and stable (or even improving) gross and operating margins can often be considered to be a great long-term investment. Compass Minerals is not fitting these criteria, but I consider the business a great long-term investment nevertheless and will describe the reasons once again in this article.

(Source: Pixabay)

In the following article, we take a closer look at Compass Minerals. I will first of all look at the current results and describe why Compass Minerals is still struggling at this point. But I will also describe why I still think Compass Minerals is a solid long-term investment – despite short-term challenges.

Business Update

Compass Minerals Internationals won’t report fourth quarter results before February 17, 2021, but released already a press statement on January 5, 2021, containing fourth quarter snow data:

“Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, reported today that fourth-quarter 2020 winter weather activity in its North American-served market was below fourth-quarter 2019 levels but in-line with the 10-year historic average (…) Eleven representative cities in the company’s primary North American highway deicing service area reported 45 snow events during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 49 snow events in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the 10-year average of 42.4 events. Approximately 36 percent of the snow events reported in the fourth quarter of 2020 occurred in the last eight days of December.”

During the fourth quarter, CMP sold about 2.2 million tons of highway deicing salt products, which is about 25% lower than fourth quarter results of 2019. This is already giving us a hint about the results management will report in two weeks from now, which might be lower at least for the salt and deicing segment. However, the deicing business is only responsible for 39% of total sales.

(Source: Compass Minerals International Business Overview September 2020)

Aside from the salt segment, the company also has its two Plant Nutrition segments. The Plant Nutrition North America segment is selling plant nutrients including SOP, secondary nutrients and micronutrients. The Plant Nutrition South America segment operates two businesses in Brazil – agricultural productivity (broad offering of specialty plant nutrition solution-based products) and chemical solutions (specialty chemicals for the industrial chemical industry).

Mixed Short-Term Outlook

While challenges remain for Compass Minerals, we also see signs of improvement. Compass Minerals has to deal with many external factors it can’t really control like the number of snow days in any winter or the dry weather in Brazil and wildfires in the western parts of the United States, which have a negative impact on the business. But Compass Minerals can try to become more effective and the salt segment for example is showing benefits from improved execution and optimization. Year-to-date, production performance at Goderich Mine improved 28% and the operating margin improved from 12.9% in the third quarter of 2019 to 17.7% in the third quarter of 2020.

(Source: Compass Minerals International Third Quarter Presentation)

And in the last few quarters, several key metrics are also improving for the overall business. During the last few years, Compass Minerals could constantly improve trailing-twelve months revenue, which increased from about $1 billion in 2016 to $1.45 billion right now resulting in an impressive CAGR of 10% during these four years. And especially in the last few quarters we also see gross profit, operating profit and earnings per share improving.

Data by YCharts

On November 19, 2020, management once again declared a dividend of $0.72 per share, which I interpret as a good sign. I still would not be surprised, if Compass Minerals has to cut the dividend at some point. But that fact, the management is holding on to the dividend is making me optimistic, that management is optimistic about future cash flows. In the nine months of 2020, management paid out $2.16 in dividends so far, but diluted earnings per share was only $0.76. It doesn’t take a mathematical genius to figure out, that this is not sustainable. But when looking at the free cash flow, the picture is a little different: For 2020, the company is expecting about $125 million in free cash flow, which is enough to cover the paid dividends.

(Source: Compass Minerals International Third Quarter Presentation)

And when talking about challenges, we also have to mention the debt levels. As of September 30, 2020, the company has $1,345 million in total debt. When comparing this amount to a total stockholder’s equity of $324 million, we get a debt-equity-ratio of 4.15. And when comparing the amount to the operating income ($182 million in the last four quarters), it would take almost seven and a half years to repay the outstanding debt. But metrics are not really demonstrating a financially sound business. But only a small fraction of that debt is due in the next few years so we should not really worry for the foreseeable future. However, in 2024 ($250 million), 2025 ($492.7 million) and 2027 ($500 million) huge amounts of debt are due and if Compass Minerals doesn’t manage to be much more profitable until then and also build cash reserves, the company will face problems.

Intact Long-Term Business Model

Despite short-term challenges, that might remain for several more quarters, I consider Compass Minerals a solid long-term hold, that has not only a wide economic moat protecting the business, but is also profiting from favorable long-term trends. In one of my previous articles, I explained in more detail, why Compass Minerals is a great long-term investment. In the following section, I will just highlight a few important points.

I mentioned above, that I am usually searching for companies with stable margins and that Compass Minerals doesn’t fit that pattern at all. When looking at longer time frames, we can see that Compass Minerals is a cyclical business and it currently seems as if management is able to improve margins again. And not only margins are fluctuating, but also return on invested capital. But even during the last decade, which saw some challenging years for CMP, the average return on invested capital was 12.5%, which is indicating a wide economic moat.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

The wide economic moat of Compass Minerals is mostly stemming from cost advantages and we can mention two different aspects. First of all, Compass Minerals is owning several precious mines with three mines standing out. These three mines will last at least 30 years and especially Goderich mine, which will probably last for another 85 years and Cote Blanche, which will last for even 100 years are worth mentioning. Those mines lasting for decades will be a source of revenue for a very long time. And it is not only cheaper to operate a mine, which is already up and running, but also Goderich's unique geology features 100-foot-thick salt seams (being two to four times the size of other comparable mines), which leads to lower costs for Compass Minerals, and this is an advantage that will persist decades into the future as competitors simply can't match or copy this advantage. And while management can lessen this advantage by bad decisions for some time, it certainly won't destroy it.

(Source: CMP Annual Report)

Aside from the cost advantages, that are hard to match by competitors, Compass Minerals is also profiting from favorable long-term trends. First of all, we see steady price improvements for the salt prices. Since 2004, salt prices increased with a CAGR of 4%, which is actually a solid growth rate for a commodity.

(Source: Compass Minerals International Business Overview September 2020)

And aside from stable increasing salt prices over the last 15 years, Compass Minerals is also profiting from long-term trends that support demand for advanced agriculture. The combination of a growing population (should reach about 10 billion in 2050), limited arable land (is expected to decline 28% per person) and the likeliness of climate shocks increasing should lead to higher demand for the products of Compass Minerals’ plant nutrition business.

(Source: BMO 2018 Farm-to-Market Conference)

Despite Compass Minerals being a cyclical business and not having pricing power, it still has a wide economic moat and should have an advantage over its competitors, that will remain for several years or even decades to come. Compass Minerals can’t really control the price for which it can sell its salt, but Compass Minerals will always be able to produce cheaper than most of its competitors and therefore be more profitable.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Calculating an intrinsic value is always difficult as we have to make several assumptions about the future years and while it seems realistic to predict revenue or free cash flow for the coming quarters (with the constant risk of being completely wrong), it becomes more and more difficult when trying to predict numbers for several years or even decades to come. This difficult task becomes a little easier when dealing with a stable business as stability and consistency makes revenue or free cash flow more predictable (a business that has been growing 10% annually with high consistency for two or three decades might also do so in the years to come). But when dealing with a cyclical business like Compass Minerals, this task gets more difficult.

In my last article, I tried to make assumptions reflecting the cyclical nature of the business. I assumed, that free cash flow will go again to $0 during the next decade and then improve again. When using these assumptions, I calculated an intrinsic value of $52.72 and I would still assume this number to be realistic. And as I used rather conservative assumptions, it also leaves upside potential. But at this point, I would call Compass Minerals International a fairly valued stock.

Conclusion

Compass Minerals is not a bargain at this point, but it can be called more or less fairly valued. And with a dividend yield of 5%, the stock could also be interesting for dividend investors. We should not ignore, that Compass Minerals is facing several challenges right now, but in my opinion the company is on a good way and continuously improving. And as a long-term investment, Compass Minerals can rely on the cost advantages, that are very strong and almost impossible to overcome for competitors.