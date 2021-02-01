Around a week ago, we shared our thoughts on Fortis (FTS), Canada's largest investor-owned utility, boasting 47 years of consecutive dividend increases. In the article, we explained why the stock could be a retiree's dividend growth fantasy. Today, we want to take a look at another great Canadian utility company, Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF), but in this case, we are afraid the stock can hardly cater to dividend (growth) investors.

Brief company overview

Northland Power is an independent power producer committed to developing, building, owning, and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets globally. The company's diversified portfolio of power-generating assets has been growing consistently, with offshore wind and gas & biomass accounting for the majority of its adjusted EBITDA, at 61% and 20%, respectively. Source: Investor Presentation

The company's relatively recent acquisition of ESBA is not only nicely contributing to EBITDA (9%), but Northland seems to now be more confident to invest in Latin America. The La Lutsa project, its first solar project outside of Canada, was expected to come online in H2-2020, so we anticipate positive EBITDA results quite soon, if not already in the annual report to be released in a few weeks. Northland should continue benefiting from utilizing ESBA's regulated business as a platform to expand in Latin America, ensuring diversification and future growth.

The company's assets have been growing at an annualized rate of 18% from 2014 (CAD 5.0B worth of assets) to Q3-2020 (CAD 11.6B). Additionally, Northland enjoys stable long-term cash flows from contracted revenues, featuring a weighted average PPA life of ~10.0 years.

Source: Investor Presentation

As a result of cash flow stability, the company has been able to provide a stable dividend for years. As a bonus, dividend payments are made on a monthly basis.

The dividend problem

Dividend investors love monthly dividends. They provide a steady stream of cash flows that can either be used to cover the monthly bills/groceries or be reinvested back for additional equity. Northland would pay a stable annualized dividend rate of CAD 1.08 from 2006 to 2016 (excluding some minor special dividends). The dividend has since been raised to an annualized rate of CAD 1.20.

Now, utilities and energy infrastructure companies have significant CAPEX needs. Since they pay out much of their excess cash generation to their shareholders, the way to grow is either through issuing debt or equity. As you can see, the company has been increasing its common share count and long-term debt levels continuously in order to grow its EBITDA.

During the great financial crisis, the Northland was trading for as low as 6 times its forward EBITDA, yielding a terrific 11%, paid on a monthly basis. Those who bought at those levels have been since massively rewarded. However, as the company's DPS has remained relatively stagnant over the years, while its valuation has expanded as a result of investors rushing to safe cash flows/yields in the current yield-less world, shares are currently yielding an all-time low of 2.45%.

From Northland's perspective, this is great news. Any additional equity it is to raise at its current price levels benefits from an extremely low cost, cheaper than its cost of debt of around 4%. Amid cheaper financials due to investor confidence, its financial expenses are likely to be proportionally lower in the future than they are now, allowing for some dividend growth.

From a current or potential dividend investor's perspective, however, the stock has little to be desired at its current levels. It is currently trading an all-time high forward EV/EBITDA of 14.2 (the earlier spikes are due to one-off results) and an all-high P/B of 7.8X.

Why are investors overpaying, but you should not.

In the current environment of ultra-low yields, a company that is paying a well-covered dividend (around 72% free cash flow payout ratio) while providing an above-average yield is seen as quite attractive by investors. Add to that the monthly nature of Northland's dividend payouts, its historical consistency, and the enthusiasm surrounding renewables, the stock's extended rally and valuation expansion is not surprising.

However, due to Northland needing to continue issuing stock and debt to grow, dividend growth is likely to stay trivial or even stagnant, as was the case for a decade. The lower cost of equity due to the stock's valuation expansion is likely to reduce financial costs over time, allowing for more rapid dividend growth. Nonetheless, at its current valuation, investor returns are likely to remain very humble in the medium term.

As you can see, some of its well-known peers trade at much more reasonable valuations (close to around 10 times their forward EV/EBITDA).

Let's be optimistic, however, and assume that Northland grows its dividend by around 5% over the next 5 years (medium-term), despite that being unlikely, evident by its DPS history. We are also assuming a 5% EBITDA growth.

As you can see, plugging in our growth assumptions and NPI's current price, we get the following results:

Assuming the company retains its current valuation multiple, investors would generate annualized returns in the mid-single digits. More importantly, if the valuation was to be compressed towards its peers' average, annualized returns would barely come out positive.

Source: Author

In any case, total returns are not exciting, while the possibility of any gains being wiped by a potential valuation compression is not comfortable either. And that is assuming the dividend ends up actually growing at this rate.

Therefore, for the reasons mentioned, we believe that Northland Power is not worth it, especially for dividend investors. The days the company used to offer a hefty yield and trade at an attractive valuation are over. We believe investors are likely to find more attractive income-generating opportunities out there, many of which we have recently covered. Hence, we will avoid NPI's shares for now, amid limited to no upside at its current price levels.