Today, we circle back on a small oncology outfit out of California for the first time in just over two years as some followers have made some comments around this name recently. An updated investment thesis on this biotech stock is presented in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) is San Diego, California-based pharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2017. The Chairman and CEO of the company is Kevin Tang. Mr. Tang has an extensive background that includes co-founding Ardea Biosciences, which he later sold to AstraZeneca for $1.26 billion. The company is focused on developing best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of cancer patients. The initial focus of the company is on Tesetaxel, which is currently undergoing clinical testing for breast cancer. Tesetaxel is an oral chemotherapy drug, which Odonate Therapeutics licensed from Daiichi Sankyo in 2013. Odonate Therapeutics has a market capitalization of roughly $900 million and trades for around $23.00 a share.

Pipeline:

Tesetaxel:

Tesetaxel is an orally administered chemotherapy agent that is a part of a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are commonly used in the treatment of cancer. Taxanes are the preferred chemotherapy agents for metastatic breast cancer. They represent approximately 37% of the physician-reported preferences for first-line chemotherapy for patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. Currently available taxanes include Paclitaxel, Nab-paclitaxel, and Docetaxel. For context, over 2.8 million cycles of Paclitaxel, Nab-paclitaxel, and Docetaxel were administered in 2016 in the U.S. and Europe. All three drugs are administered intravenously, which have serious drawbacks. Therapies that are intravenously given at infusion centers are associated with a whole host of problems ranging from complication associated with venous access to the disruption of daily activities. In contrast, Tesetaxel's unique pharmacologic characteristics include oral administration with a low pill burden; a long terminal plasma half-life; no history of allergic reactions; and has demonstrated meaningful activity against chemotherapy-resistant tumors. In two Phase 2 trials, Tesetaxel demonstrated significant, single-agent antitumor activity. Tesetaxel possesses the same taxane core as the approved taxanes, but also includes two novel, nitrogen-containing functional groups, designed to give the drug high oral bioavailability, high solubility, and a long half-life.

In August, the company announced positive results from their Phase 3 trial called CONTESSA in patients with metastatic breast cancer. CONTESSA is a multinational, multicenter, randomized trial evaluating Tesetaxel in metastatic breast cancer patients. The trial is comparing Tesetaxel dosed orally at 27 mg/m2 on the first day of each 21-day cycle plus a reduced dose of capecitabine to the approved dose of capecitabine alone in 685 patients with HER2 negative, HR positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with a taxane in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting. Capecitabine is an oral chemotherapy agent that is the standard-of-care for treating metastatic breast cancer. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival assessed by an Independent Radiologic Review Committee; and the secondary efficacy endpoints are overall survival, objective response rate as assessed by the IRC and disease control rate as assessed by the IRC.

The study met its primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival, with a median PFS of 9.8 months for Tesetaxel + reduced dose of capecitabine arm, compared to 6.9 months in approved doses of capecitabine alone, which amounts to an improvement of 2.9 months. Additionally, the risk of disease progression/death was reduced by 28.4% for Tesetaxel + capecitabine, compared to capecitabine alone. Adverse events witnessed were consistent with prior clinical trials. In December, results from the trial were presented in an oral presentation at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. Andrew Seidman, M.D., Medical Director, Bobst International Center, and the co‑principal Investigator of CONTESSA summed up the trial's results well:

"The PFS improvement observed in CONTESSA, along with once‑every‑three‑weeks oral dosing and low rates of clinically significant hair loss and neuropathy, could make tesetaxel an important new treatment option for patients with metastatic breast cancer."

Moving forward, the drug continues to be evaluated in three ongoing clinical trials: CONTESSA, CONTESSA 2, and CONTESSA TRIO. CONTESSA 2 is a multinational, multicenter, Phase 2 study of Tesetaxel in patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer or MBC; and CONTESSA TRIO is a multi-cohort, multicenter, Phase 2 study of Tesetaxel in patients with MBC. On December 7th, the company initiated Cohort 3 in the CONTESSA TRIO trial, which will evaluate Tesetaxel monotherapy in roughly 60 non-elderly patients with HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. When combined, TOB203 and CONTESSA TRIO will have evaluated Tesetaxel as a monotherapy in roughly 150 patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company expects to file a New Drug Application for Tesetaxel with the FDA in mid-2021.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of September 30th, 2020, Odonate Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $188 million. Research and development expenses for the third quarter were $28.2 million, compared to $25 million in Q3 of 2019. General and administrative expenses were $2.4 million in the quarter, compared to $2.6 million in the same quarter of 2019. The company didn't generate any revenue in the quarter. Overall, the company had a net loss of $30.4 million, compared to $26.6 million in Q3 of the prior year. The latest capital raise for the company came on August 28th. The company priced a public offering of 5,614,036 common shares at a price per share of $14.25, for gross proceeds of $80 million which is included in third quarter cash on hand.

Despite a nearly $900 million market cap, the company is largely ignored on Wall Street. It has received only two analyst ratings I can find in 2020. The most recent recommendation comes from Lifesci Capital on October 28th. The firm reiterated their outperform rating and $50 price target on ODT.

On August 24th, Goldman Sachs reiterated its Sell rating on the stock after trial results posted. The analyst there had the following commentary.

While the company's CONTESSA Phase 3 study met its PFS primary endpoint with a NDA filing planned for mid-2021, the analyst looks for additional clarity. The analysts expects shares to remain pressured following results from the study, which demonstrated a 2.9 month benefit on the progression free survival primary endpoint, and also noted that a recent interim analysis indicated the absence of an adverse effect on overall survival, with mature data expected in 2022. The analyst sees the mixed safety and tolerability results from the combination regimen continuing to cloud tesetaxel's prospects absent a clear OS benefit.

Verdict:

Odonate has advanced its pipeline since we last took an in-depth look at it about a year after it IPO'd. The stock sells at less than half the level it did in August before trial results came out. While the company believes Tesetaxel is an important new treatment option for patients with metastatic breast cancer, the analyst community is not uniform in that belief. In addition, Odonate does not have multiple 'shots on goal', therefore cannot be considered for a large core stake.

The equity does have options available against it. Unfortunately, they are not quite liquid enough to make it a viable covered call candidate, which would be the only way I would take a small stake in the shares. Therefore, we are passing on making any investment recommendation on Odonate at this time.

