Investment Thesis

Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF) is the European leader in private residential real estate. It is a well-managed company, but investors should consider trends that can have a negative impact on the business. Working from home is the new normal and offers great flexibility for employees to work from rural areas. The German society is extremely old and the next generation of potential tenants is significantly smaller than previous ones. In addition, there are some political uncertainties for the housing market.

Introduction

Vonovia SE is a German real estate company and a member of the DAX 30. The company describes itself as Europe's leading private residential real estate business. The portfolio consists of roughly 415,000 residential units, worth approximately €56B ($68B), in attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria.

I personally consider Vonovia as a well-managed company, but in this article I am going to discuss trends that can have a negative impact on the long term performance. The entry point is extremely important for the total return of an investment, therefore an evaluation of the current stock price based on historical multiples is performed at the end.

COVID-19 (it's the virus again)

Urbanization is a strong trend and an increasing part of the population is moving into urban areas. In 2015, 77% of the German population lived in cities and it is (was) estimated to be 84% in 2050. Vonovia made the strategic decision to focus their portfolio on urban growth regions. Since the IPO in 2013, roughly 70k apartments in non-focus regions were sold. This can be seen in the following image:

Source: Vonovia Analyst & Investor Presentation 9M 2020

I think it was a good decision back then, but now with and after COVID-19, it's not that clear anymore. We all know that cities offer a couple of great advantages such as sport events, entertainment or culture, but it's definitely not that nice to live in a small apartment during a lockdown. Real estate in rural areas becomes much more attractive and people realize that a small garden offers some personal freedom even during a pandemic.

The more important aspect to consider is the change in the working environment. Many people are working from home and it seems to be pretty normal and nothing special anymore, but before the pandemic it was not the standard for many.

The apartment prices in big cities like Munich, Berlin and Frankfurt have increased dramatically over the last years and the question is, do I really have to live in these expensive cities? The industrial giant Siemens announced last year that its employees can 'work from anywhere' and that the decision was made after a global staff survey, in which employees desired greater flexibility in their approach to work. Many of them are working in big cities like Munich or Berlin. Siemens won't be the last company offering this kind of benefit.

When people are able to leave urban areas due to greater flexibility in their working approach, it can have a significant impact on Vonovia's long term business. Rural areas with much cheaper real estate prices are becoming attractive because people can 'work from anywhere'.

Demography

Many people know that the Japanese society is the oldest one in the world, but who is number 2 and how big is the gap? I have to admit, that I was really surprised after my research and you can find the answer below.

Source: WorldData, median age by country

Germany has the second oldest society and the difference to Japan is actually not that big. Just for your reference, the US population has a median age of 37.4 and the other extreme is Niger with just 15. There are also two other countries on the list, that were already mentioned before, Austria and Sweden. You may ask yourself, "Good to know, but why is that important for Vonovia?" Germany's population pyramid provides the answer.

Source: PopulationPyramidNet, population pyramid Germany

The strong generation in the German society are the people who were born in the 50s and 60s. That's clearly visible in the pyramid. Their children are the second wave, but this one is already significantly weaker. The next generation cannot be identified at all in the population pyramid and that's the big problem.

It's not uncommon for older people to stay in their apartments / houses even after the children have left. They can simply afford to do so. People in their thirties are now looking for a home or have already found it.

A lot of private residential real estate is currently being built, but who needs that in 10 or 15 years? The demand by the next generation will be significantly lower, but at the same time the offer of houses and apartments will be much bigger than it is today. That could be a serious problem for Vonovia's business, which creates 81% of its rental income in Germany. These demographical facts / changes should investors keep in mind when planning a long term investment in German real estate. This of course also applies to Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK:DWHHF) and LEG Immobilien (OTCPK:LEGIF) and is not a Vonovia specific risk.

Regulations / Politics

As I already mentioned, the rents increased significantly in recent years. Housing is a hot topic and subject of many debates. Nobody knows the future political directions, but cities are historically more social / left-winged than rural areas. Berlin introduced a rent cap and it has yet to prove that it works, but Vonovia is already affected by this regulation. There are valid concerns that regulations prevent future real estate investments and that the situation doesn't change or gets even worse. Investors should follow the political discussions and draw their own conclusions.

Let's see if the market offers a good entry point

The dynamic fair value calculation from DividendStocksCash is used to calculate the fair value based on historical valuation. More details about the method and procedure can be found here.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

The funds from operations are used to analyze the current valuation of the stock. Based on the time period between 2014 and 2024 (estimated by analysts), the calculated fair value multiple is 20.2.

For many years, the stock price followed the fair value based on funds from operations. Right now, Vonovia is clearly overvalued and offers only an annual yield of 4.6% till 2024, coming mainly from dividends. I would like to see a drop of at least 10% before starting a long-term position.

Conclusion

I consider Vonovia as a well-managed company that created strong returns for its investors over the last years. However, there are some trends that can have a negative impact on the business. Working from home is the new normal and companies offer their employees more flexibility. People no longer have to live in big cities for a good job. Rural areas are becoming much more attractive, but Vonovia is not represented there. The German society is extremely old and the next generation of potential tenants is significantly smaller than previous ones. Finally, politics and regulations are another uncertainty for the business. The Berlin rent cap could be a model for other cities.

Vonovia is clearly overvalued right now based on historical multiples. Before starting a long-term position, I would like to see a price drop of at least 10%.