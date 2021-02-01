As investors have shifted back to a "risk on" attitude towards banks, or at least less risk-averse, it's fair to wonder if the very conservatively-run Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) can keep pace. Over the last one-year and three-year comparison periods (not good ones for banks in general), Prosperity has outperformed the sector, but the shares have lagged the sector some since this recent rally.

While Prosperity is unlike to ever be an organic growth star (the bank has historically struggled to meet even its own modest organic loan growth targets), the management team has shown itself to be quite adept at doing deals, both in terms of target selection and integration, and management made it clear that they're ready to do deals. So while earnings growth prospects from spread lending activities seem lackluster, I think ignoring the potential accretion benefits of future deals would be ignoring a major driver to the story.

On balance, I lean positive on Prosperity shares. The stock is not cheap on conventional valuation metrics (not unusual for any quality Texas bank), but factoring in future capital deployment leads me to believe that these shares reasonably be expected to generate double-digit returns from here, with much of the growth driven by inherently unpredictable M&A activity.

A Good Quarter, With Helped By Deal Accretion

The closure of the Legacy Texas acquisition in November of 2019 complicates the year-over-year comparisons, but on balance Prosperity still had a good quarter. The beat relative to sell-side expectations was split about 50/50 between lower credit costs and better core performance, with pre-provision profits coming in about 5% higher than expected.

Revenue rose 10% from the year-ago period (again, boosted by the Legacy deal), and was up very slightly from the prior quarter at $295M. Net interest income declined very slightly from the third quarter (to $258M), beating by about 3%, with net interest margin (including purchase accounting accretion) declining 17bp yoy and 8bp qoq to 3.49% on a fully-taxed basis. Purchase accounting accretion added about $16 million to spread income this quarter.

Fee income was about 4% higher than expected, rising more than 4% from the prior quarter, but only amounts to about 12% of total revenue.

While expenses were a little higher than expected (up 2% qoq), the growth in expenses was outpaced by revenue growth, and the efficiency ratio (40.7%) was about 60bp better than expected. Pre-provision profits declined very slightly on a qoq basis, but with a 3.4% ratio of core PPOP to average loans, Prosperity remains an uncommonly profitable bank. Tangible book value per share rose almost 4% sequentially (to $30.53).

Prosperity ended the quarter with ample capital (a Tier 1 common ratio of 13.7%. Management also announced a new buyback authorization that, if completely executed, would represent 5% of the shares outstanding.

Not Much Loan Growth, But Good Credit Quality

Not surprisingly, given Prosperity's history, there wasn't much loan growth this quarter, as loans declined about half a percent from the third quarter on an ex-PPP basis. Oddly enough, while Prosperity will often get dinged for its sluggish loan growth, the performance in this quarter really wasn't much different than the average small bank, which saw a 0.2% qoq decline in loans as per Fed H.8 data.

Looking a little closer, C&I lending was actually up close to 2% qoq, while mortgage warehouse lending rose 4%. The biggest areas of decline were in construction lending (down 6%) and CRE lending (down about 2%), while energy lending declined 15%, but made up a small part of lending in both quarters (2.5% and 2.9%, respectively).

On the other side of the balance sheet, Prosperity didn't have the same sort of influx of deposits as many banks have seen. Year-end deposits were up 13% yoy in organic terms, while deposits rose about 2.4% sequentially in average balance terms, with 1.5% growth in non-interest-bearing deposits.

Credit quality isn't a problem. Charge-offs actually declined sequentially (down 27%) and were only 0.15% of average loans, down from 0.2% in the prior quarter. Non-performing assets came in at 0.29%, down 4bp from the prior quarter. As a reminder, during the last major bank crisis, Prosperity's charge-offs and NPAs were far lower than peer averages (0.41% vs. 1.89% and 0.48% vs. 2.9%, respectively, at their peaks). Still, charge-offs do follow NPAs, and with NPAs where they are, I do still expect a meaningful upswing in charge-offs in 2021 (likely more than doubling 2020 charge-offs), with 2022 levels down year over year, but still higher than 2020 levels.

Not only is Prosperity a conservative lender with a strong "know your customer" culture, it doesn't have much exposure to problematic industries. Energy loans are less than 3% of total loans, hotel loans are just under 2% of loans, and restaurant loans are about 1% of loans. Exposure to retail and medical facilities (around 5% each) is higher, but Prosperity has almost 50% more non-performing loans in its resi mortgage portfolio than its CRE portfolio, despite the latter being about 50% larger.

On The Hunt

Prosperity did 20 whole bank deals between 1998 and 2019, and management wants to do more. The team is actively looking at targets now, and sounded fairly optimistic to me about the possibility of doing a deal. There are at least two dozen banks with $2B to $6B in deposits and the majority of their business in Texas, to stay nothing of smaller banks in Texas and Oklahoma, so I think the company still has plenty of options (particularly as my $2B cut-off was arbitrary and there could be accretive deals below that threshold).

The Outlook

The significant role of M&A in Prosperity's historical growth (double-digit core earnings growth over the last five and 10 years) creates modeling challenges, as the timing, size, and financial details of a transaction have significant impacts on the output.

You certainly can model Prosperity on an "as is" basis, including both the lackluster historical organic loan growth (below the growth in Texas's GDP) and the under-leveraged balance sheet (which compresses returns), but I can pretty much guarantee that Prosperity shares will always look expensive that way. Of course, it's also easy to use M&A as cover for turning modeling into a "choose your own outcome" exercise that validates whatever higher fair value target you need.

For my part, I believe Prosperity will continue to grow through its own organic efforts and through disciplined M&A, such that core earnings grow at a mid-to-high single-digit rate over the next decade, taking the bank's core earnings to around $1B in 2029, implying around $65B to $70B in assets (versus $34B today). Of course, as the bank becomes larger, it can target larger banks, possibly accelerating the growth process, but at some point that will also require the bank extending beyond Texas and Oklahoma.

As cautions or warnings, I would again note that Prosperity hasn't generated a lot of loan growth (arguably by choice, given the strong credit numbers), and the Texas market is intensively competitive.

The Bottom Line

Prosperity doesn't look undervalued on more conventional metrics like P/E or ROTCE-driven P/TBV, but then I wouldn't expect it to given the model. I understand that valuing the bank upon assumed future M&A carries its own risks, but I believe 6% to 7% long-term growth in core earnings is achievable, and I believe the shares offer attractive double-digit annualized total return potential on that basis.