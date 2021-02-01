List Of Stocks Up 200%+ In 2021

Last week may be one that we will long remember. It was a sort of "Occupy Wall Street: Stimulus Check Edition" as retail traders banded together to wreak havoc on disfavored shorted names, sending some stocks to stratospheric gains. This article details the stocks listed on U.S. exchanges up more than 200% in the first month of the year.

Source: Bloomberg

The top four names on the list - Koss Corp. (KOSS), GameStop (GME), Express (EXPR) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - all had at least partial restrictions on security and option transactions from retail brokers during the past week as volatility around the names exploded. All are consumer discretionary stocks. GameStop, Express, and AMC all tend to be tied to the beaten-up mall sector.

I expected to see that the top performing stocks were all among the most shorted, but that is not necessarily the case today. At year-end 2020, short interest was higher on all of the top performing names - GameStop (144% of float - the most shorted stock in the U.S), AMC (24.1% of equity float), Koss (16.3% of equity float), Express (13.3% of equity float) than it is today. On each of the names, the short interest has receded.

When you short a stock, you are betting on the price to fall. In your margin-eligible account, you are borrowing the shares from your broker, selling them to the market, with the goal of repurchasing them at a lower price later to lock in a profit and close your borrowing of the shares. When you buy a stock, or get "long" as it is colloquially know, your downside is that the stock falls to zero and you lose all of your money. When you are short, the downside is technically unlimited if the share price rises towards infinity. With these heavily shorted stocks, some leading hedge fund short sellers were forced to close their position at a loss. To do so, they had to buy shares in the companies, joining the queue of retail investors also thronging to the stocks and adding fuel to the stock rally.

At Koss, a Milwaukee-based maker of headphones, the family owns a majority of the outstanding float, potentially making the true amount of the short position much higher as a percentage of the shares actually trading. That short interest has dramatically receded. It will be interesting to see what the family members do with their shares; they now own the majority of a company worth almost half a billion today that was worth less than $30M four weeks ago.

At the other retail stocks at the top of the list - GameStop, AMC, and Express - short interest remains fairly high. At GameStop, it is more than the entire float outstanding as new shorts have entered as some were stopped out. Note that the short interest ratio, which divides the short interest by the average daily trading volume, has fallen sharply as the trading volume has skyrocketed. The value of these businesses today is likely elevated versus their true intrinsic value. As I wrote on Thursday, GameStop is worth more than 2x what it has ever been worth even as sales have fallen at the unprofitable retailer. Few would argue that AMC - the large movie chain - should be worth more than it was prior to the pandemic. Last weekend's box office winner - The Marksman 0 garnered just $2M of sales, and studios have been forced to adapt to offer tentpole movie straight to streaming. Today, AMC is worth 225% what it was at year-end 2019. Express is also worth more than it was pre-pandemic.

Down the list, some of the other top performers were renewable energy companies and biotechnology companies. These industries have been common speculative plays for investors hoping for asymmetric upside. The companies tend to be much smaller than the retailers (ex-Koss) that have garnered so much speculative fervor early in the year. The fifth best performer - New Concept Energy (GBR) - is a more traditional oil and gas firm. The company produces less than 100 barrels of oil equivalent per day, largely in Appalachia. The gain seems unmatched from company news or trading activity on similarly sized producers; the short-term gains could simply be driven by the company's hyperbolic name and speculation.

Outside of top performer, Koss, which swung to a very meager profit during its last quarterly release, all of the companies on this list are unprofitable. None pay a dividend to shareholders. The objective of this list was to try and find some commonalities amongst the top performers. They tended to have notable short interest, they tend to be either businesses that have underperformed or have highly speculatively prospects, and they tend to be quite small. This does not appear to be a list of stocks that should be long-term winners in the market, and may be indicative of the financial excesses and speculation we are currently seeing in U.S. equities.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.