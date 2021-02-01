Secular Tailwinds Will Propel The Manufactured Housing Industry

It isn't a secret that we have an affordable housing crisis that continues to worsen, yet there is surprisingly little dialog on how to solve the problem beyond various subsidy schemes for low-income multifamily housing. Manufactured housing is a competitive alternative to other forms of housing, whether new or existing, for-rent or for-purchase. There are four publicly traded companies in the industry that are primed to benefit from the positive secular backdrop. This article will focus on the favorable industry setup. I will introduce each company but will leave the detailed discussions on the investment merit of each to separate follow up articles.

Structural advantages of manufactured homes vs site-built homes

The primary competitive advantages of manufactured homes are operational efficiencies and lower cost to produce. These advantages stem from the ability to use standardized processes in a controlled plant environment, which reduces waste, eliminates weather-related delays, and avoids risk of vandalism and theft. Additionally, manufactured housing enables operators to employ a more effective labor force that is centrally trained and managed, which provides more flexibility and avoids the complexities of managing a complex network of paid contractors. Finally, procurement efficiencies and scale provide manufactured home builders a cost advantage on materials and appliances.

The average all-in price per square foot of manufactured homes is roughly half as much as new site-built homes (excluding imputed land value).

Additionally, new site-built home prices continue to rise at a rapid rate, while manufactured home price increases have been much more measured. In the period of 2009-2019, the average sale price for new single-family homes has increased 47% (not including land) compared to just 30% for manufactured homes.

A brief industry history

Manufactured housing refers to homes built in a factory after 1976 and constructed in accordance with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards Code (HUD Code), which sets minimum standards for size and quality of construction. Factory-built manufactured homes that meet these standards post a HUD label and are subject to federal regulations that supersede local building regulations. These homes are built on a permanent chassis that remains on the home after installation. Alternatively, modular homes are also manufactured in a factory, but are not built on a permanent chassis, and are instead transported in sections and assembled at the home site. Modular homes are not subject to HUD oversight and instead are built to local state building codes.

The manufactured housing industry underwent a severe decline from the peak in 1999. The decline was driven by loose financing that led to a surge of repossessions that flooded the market. This resulted in key lenders pulling out of the manufactured home space, reducing demand and access to financing. At the same time, the sub-prime mortgage boom and easy access to financing for site-built homes made manufactured homes comparatively unattractive. Finally, zoning restrictions that discriminated against manufactured housing increased in the 2000s in an attempt by municipalities to protect the values of their single-family homes that were appreciating quickly and driving economic growth.

Ultimately, total manufactured home shipments declined from over 350,000 in 1999 to a low of 50,000 in 2010. While production has nearly doubled off the lows, it is just a modest recovery given manufactured housing is still just a fraction of its historical levels and represents only a 10% share of all new homes built. Prior to the turn of the century, manufactured housing was consistently 15-25% of new single-family home production.

Favorable Industry Capacity Set-up

Declining capacity over past three decades has created a classic setup for high economic returns going forward now that demand has bottomed and a long cycle of growth appears to be on the horizon. In 1990 there were 100 different manufactured housing companies operating 250 plants, while today there are just 32 companies operating 129 plants across the country. A sure sign of a losing investment is to be in an industry where supply is growing faster than demand. Alternatively, some of the best investments come from unloved industries where few take notice that demand is quietly growing faster than supply.

Positive demographics will provide a long demand tailwind

There are several major demographic themes that will provide growing demand for manufactured housing for at least the next decade.

Millennials and new home formations:

The largest age cohort is currently 20-40 years old. The most populous age in the US is right around 30 years old. These are the prime ages for forming new households. This age group is also the most in need of affordable housing and, in many cases, is priced out of the market for site-built homes.

Looking forward this favorable setup is only going to get better. By 2030 the top four 5-year cohorts are forecasted to be between 25 and 45 years old.

Retiring Boomers:

While site-built home builders continually reference the millennial generation as the major driver to demand, the manufactured housing industry is getting a double demand whammy with retiring boomers. Outside of the 20-40 age group, the other prime age market for manufactured homes has historically been those over 55. It is common for retirees to downsize in retirement or move to a location with a more favorable climate. It is no secret that we have a huge wave of boomers that will be retiring in the next decade (boomers are currently 57-75 years old).

With this generation in much better physical health than past generations, they are working and aging in place longer. Seventy-five may be the new 65, and I think we are just on the bleeding edge of the demand this group will bring to the manufactured housing market. Larger waves of retirees will also increase demand for 55+ manufactured housing communities, which are common in the South and have typically experienced much lower zoning hurdles than other manufactured home developments.

Favorable migration patterns:

Of the 129 manufactured housing plants in the U.S., about two-thirds are located in the South. The high transportation cost of homes means homes are only sold within a few hundred mile radius of the plant. It is no surprise then that about two-thirds of the industry shipments are also in the South (Texas represents 20% itself).

Recreating a chart below from the excellent book on demographics by Kenneth Gronbach titled Upside: Profiting from the Profound Demographic Shifts Ahead, you can see that the South represents about 50% of the entire US population growth from 2010-2015. You can also see that the drivers of that growth are driven by domestic migration and international immigration, in outsized proportions to the other US regions. While this data is a little old, these trends have continued (and perhaps accelerated after the 2018 tax changes). As anyone who lives in Texas or Florida knows, people are piling into the states from all over due to favorable taxes, mild climates and affordable costs of living. Many large California companies have also recently announced the relocation of operations and offices into Texas. The "work from anywhere" mentality after COVID will also feed these migration trends as knowledge workers relocate to lower cost areas. And the sunbelt is a prime destination for retiring booms as mentioned earlier.

While US immigration policy has taken a step backwards with the Trump administration, an outsized portion of immigration still takes place in the South, particularly with Latino populations in Texas. Any loosening of immigration policies by the Biden administration would likely be to the benefit of the regions where the manufactured housing industry is most concentrated (working class Latinos is another prime demographic for the manufactured housing in boarder states).

Two forces holding manufactured housing back are likely to trend more favorably going forward

The two principal reasons that manufactured housing has remained so low is restrictive zoning and restrictive access to financing. While I do not expect major step changes to these conditions (especially for zoning), I do expect them to trend more favorably over time.

Restrictive Zoning:

Many municipalities have used zoning and other land use restrictions to limit or eliminate new manufactured homes in their communities. This was exacerbated during the housing boom of the 2000s. As the affordable housing crisis intensifies, I predict there will be more pressure to ease zoning restrictions, or even encourage manufactured housing as a solution.

Additionally, manufactured home communities, which are often developed like traditional sub-divisions, are not anything like the trailer parks of old and are a growing category. The acceptance of these communities will grow as municipalities see it as a viable path to growth and affordable housing. When titled with the land as real property, they generate similar tax revenues as traditional single-family homes.

Financing:

Manufactured homes historically have typically been financed as personal property (known as chattel financing), for which there is little in the form of secondary markets (at least compared to traditional mortgages). For owners titling the home separately from the land, chattel financing is the only option (today over 75% of all manufactured homes are titled as personal property even though many also own the land). This has made it more difficult for buyers of manufactured housing to secure financing for their purchase and the chattel loans carry much higher rates than traditional mortgages.

For a few manufactured housing operators, this situation has actually become a competitive advantage. Those manufacturers that have cheap access to capital and can originate, hold and service the loans themselves have gained in market share as compared to some of the smaller operators. I believe this is one of the primary reasons Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) purchased Clayton homes (largest manufactured housing operator with nearly 50% market share). Not only is loaning capital at high interest rates attractive in its own right, but it also becomes a competitive advantage as you can grab more demand than your competitors.

Long-term, if financing conditions improve, it could greatly increase the appeal of manufactured housing for those households priced out of the single-family markets. This could happen as the GSEs (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) receive more pressure to fulfill their "duty to serve" mandate. The "duty to serve" mandate was established with the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 and requires Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to serve three specified underserved markets (manufactured housing, affordable housing preservation and rural housing), by increasing the liquidity of mortgage investments and improving the distribution of investment capital available for mortgage financing for very-low to moderate-income families. This same bill also created the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to be responsible for the supervision, regulation, and housing mission oversight of the GSEs (since 2008 the FHFA has also served as conservator of the GSEs). The FHFA didn't clarify the "duty to serve" rule until late 2016 and the first "duty to serve" plans (now required by the GSEs every three years) were not published until 2018.

So far GSE loan purchases of manufactured homes have been primarily limited to those titled as real property and often have to meet additional criteria to qualify for purchase. Should the FHFA revise their "duty to serve" guidance for future planning cycles (GSEs just started the 2021-2023 cycle) in a way that forces the GSEs to create secondary markets for homes titled as personal property as well, it could create a major step-change in demand. I'm not sure how to handicap the probability of this, but I consider it option value for the industry.

Investable Landscape

There are four publicly traded companies in the manufactured housing industry. This does not include Clayton Homes, the largest player with nearly 50% market share, which is a fully-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway (purchased in 2003 after the manufactured housing bust).

It is out of scope of this article to go in-depth into each of these companies (I'll leave that for follow-up articles), but this is the universe for publicly investing in the space. All have exceptional balance sheets.

Skyline Champion:

Skyline Champion (SKY) is the second largest manufactured home builder with 17% market share. It was created out of the 2018 reverse merger of Champion and Skyline. This is the most expensive of the group on a trailing fundamental basis, but also likely has the most operational leverage potential on the way up since they still have idle capacity that can be brought online.

Cavco Industries:

Cavco Industries (CVCO) is the third largest manufactured home builder with 13% market share. They operate 20 manufacturing lines and 40 owned retail stores. They also have a mortgage origination & servicing and property & casualty insurance businesses to service their customers.

Legacy Housing:

Legacy Housing (LEGH) is much smaller, representing just 3% market share, operating three plants (two in Texas and one in Georgia) and 13 owned retail locations. Legacy was started in 2006 by two founders with decades of experience in the industry and had their IPO in 2018. Legacy is still majority owned and managed by the founders that have an excellent track record of compounding value. Additionally, their incentives are aligned with long-term value creation given their token $50K salaries and no stock options. Differentiating Legacy is the extent to which they offer financing to consumers and manufactured home communities. Loans receivable represent a large portion of their equity value and growth strategy for reinvesting capital.

Nobility Homes:

Nobility Homes (OTC:NOBH) is the smallest of the bunch at 0.5% market share and is the least investable given its microcap size and extremely low trading volume. Nobility Homes operates just one manufacturing facility in Florida, as well as 10 retail sales locations, making it the most vertically integrated operator in the state of Florida. The owner-operator Trexler family controls 65% of the shares and like Legacy takes modest salaries with no stock options. Nobility is the cheapest of the bunch on a fundamental basis and carries a large net cash position, but capacity to grow (given just one plant) is less known and there is a large illiquidity discount to factor in.

Current state of the industry

Demand has remained strong for manufactured homes in 2020, but deliveries appear set to finish the year slightly lower than the 95K homes shipped in 2019 driven by operational constraints. The results by operator have been uneven.

When COVID-19 hit the country in March, some manufacturers pulled back on production quickly, only to learn that demand did not evaporate. Hiring then became an issue while competing with the additional unemployment benefits from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Some manufacturers also experienced supply chain problems, further restricting the ability to produce at previous rates. Other operators that did not reduce production and who carried higher levels of raw materials were able to maintain production levels near previous year rates.

The overall result is lower 2020 industry sales, but much larger backlogs that will take quite some time to work through. Quickly increasing material costs in lumber and steel have resulted in price increases but manufacturers have been able to pass these along without material cancelations to the backlog.

All-in-all, the near-term demand picture remains strong heading into 2021.

Conclusion

The manufactured housing industry is much smaller than the site-built new home construction market and is underfollowed by Wall Street as a result. Favorable long-term demographics and migratory trends provide a long runway of demand. Industry capacity has bottomed and is unlikely to keep up with growing demand, creating opportunities for high returns on new invested capital. Additional demand optionality exists if the GSEs increase access to financing or establish robust secondary markets for manufactured home loans.