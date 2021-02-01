Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Ball Corporation (BLL).

The coronavirus pandemic has been positive for Ball Corporation in the near-term, with increased sales volume and more clients signing long-term contracts now. Long-term tailwinds for Ball Corporation are a growing number of new beverage products launched in cans as opposed to plastic or glass packaging, and an increased focus on sustainability.

On the other hand, my view on Ball Corporation's capital allocation priorities is mixed, as the company's commitment to organic growth is positive, but dividends and share buybacks aren't likely to increase significantly in the near-term. Also, tailwinds have been priced in, with Ball Corporation trading at a significant premium to its peers.

I suggest an entry price of $74.70 for Ball Corporation pegged to 18 times (10-year historical mean) consensus forward FY 2022 P/E. As for now, I see a Neutral rating for Ball Corporation as justified.

Company Description

Started since 1880, Ball Corporation refers to itself as a provider of "packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government" in its press releases. On its corporate website, the company also calls itself "the world's largest manufacturer of metal beverage containers."

Ball Corporation generated 84% and 89% of the company's 9M 2020 revenue and operating earnings from its beverage packaging business, respectively. Its aerospace business segment contributed the remaining 16% of sales and 11% of operating income for the first nine months of FY 2020.

North and Central America is the important market for Ball Corporation's beverage packaging business, as it accounted for 53% and 56% of the business segment's revenue and operating income, respectively, in 9M 2020.

The EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) market represented 31% of sales and 26% of its 9M 2020 operating profit for the beverage packaging business segment. Ball Corporation derived 16% and 18% of its beverage packaging business' revenue and operating income from the South America market, respectively, over the same period.

I will be primarily focusing on Ball Corporation's core beverage packaging business for the purpose of this article, as this segment accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue and earnings.

A Beneficiary Of Pandemic Tailwinds As Validated By Strong 3Q 2020 Results

Ball Corporation announced the company's 3Q 2020 financial results on November 5, 2020, and the strong financial performance suggests that it has been a beneficiary of pandemic tailwinds. The company's revenue increased by +4.7% from $2,953 million in 3Q 2019 to $3,093 million in 3Q 2020, while its comparable (e.g. adjustments made for acquisitions) operating income grew by +13.6% to $419 million over the same period.

Specifically, Ball Corporation's sales volume for the core beverage packaging business expanded by +9% YoY in 3Q 2020, driven by a "mid-single-digit" increase in volume for its North & Central America and EMEA markets, and "strong double digits" growth in sales volume for its South America market.

A key factor that contributed to Ball Corporation's robust operating earnings growth in 3Q 2020 was the trend of an increasing number of consumers either working or studying from home, due to lockdown and social distancing restrictions imposed in many countries and cities to stop the spread of Covid-19. In the company's 3Q 2020 results press release, Ball Corporation specifically mentioned about "at-home consumption" in explaining the company's performance for its beverage packaging business in North & Central America, and EMEA.

Ball Corporation noted at the company's earlier 2Q 2020 earnings call on August 6, 2020 that there was "a surge in beverage can demand as those occasions that occurred in the on-premise and convenience channels shifted to the at-home or off-premise channels" since late-March 2020 with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. More importantly, Ball Corporation highlighted at the 2Q 2020 results briefing that its clients expect that "cans will certainly be, at least in the medium term, a beneficiary of everything that's happening as it relates to folks working from home more."

Supply is unable to catch up with demand in the beverage can industry, as evidenced by Ball Corporation's comments at the company's recent 3Q 2020 earnings call on November 5, 2020 that "our beverage can businesses in each region are sold out in advance of new capacity coming online." The favorable demand-supply dynamics benefit market leaders like Ball Corporation. Customers are now more willingly to enter into long-term contracts with established suppliers to secure the future supply of beverage cans for their businesses. In contrast, customers were more likely to be focused on market timing, and preferred short-term contracts to be able to capitalize on market conditions to get better prices for their beverage can supply.

Increased Market Share For Beverage Cans In The Medium To Long Term

Apart from short-term pandemic-related tailwinds, Ball Corporation also benefits from structural changes in the beverage packaging industry. Specifically, beverage cans have been gaining market share at the expenses of other packaging alternatives in recent years, and this is positive for Ball Corporation, the largest beverage can maker globally.

Using North America as an example, the share of cans as a proportion of total new beverage SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) has almost doubled from 36% in 2015 to 67% in 2019 in this market. In other words, a decreasing percentage of new beverage products were launched with plastic or glass packaging in the past few years in North America. This gives Ball Corporation the confidence to guide that beverage can volume growth in North America will grow at a CAGR of +6.3% between FY 2020 and FY 2025, as compared to its historical CAGR of +3.9% between FY 2017 and FY 2019.

On a global basis, Ball Corporation emphasized at the company's Investor Day on October 6, 2020 that it expects "global beverage cans (to be) growing at 2x their historical rate" in the next five years. The company attributes the strong growth expected for the global beverage can industry in the future to "winning new beverage categories like water, wine, spiked seltzer and even higher penetration in traditional beer and CSD (Carbonated Soft Drinks)."

Also, an increased focus on sustainability is a key growth driver for beverage can demand in the medium to long term. A March 2019 survey of beverage companies conducted by PR firm Edelman found that close to three-quarters of respondents "agree that consumers increasingly demand sustainable beverage containers."

However, there are recent concerns that sustainability issues might take a backseat due to the ongoing pandemic. Ball Corporation refuted such claims at the company's Investor Day four months ago, by noting that "64% of people saying they were trying to reduce their use of plastics, came in the heart of COVID" by quoting the results of a June 2020 survey done by MetaForce.

Mixed View On Capital Allocation Priorities

While I am positive on Ball Corporation's growth prospects for both the short-term and long-term, I have a mixed view of the company's capital allocation.

On the positive side of things, Ball Corporation is likely focus more on organic growth and avoid major acquisitions in the foreseeable future. The company disclosed at its October 2020 Investor Day that "large M&A won't be a big catalyst" going forward, and highlighted that "the businesses we currently operate all generate good EVA (Economic Value Added) dollars." This implies that investors have less to worry about in terms of the risks associated with overpaying for acquisition targets and integration issues.

On the negative side of things, Ball Corporation is unlikely to increase its capital returned to shareholders in a significant manner. At the company's 3Q 2020 results briefing in early-November 2020, Ball Corporation guided that "we'll probably orient more of that free cash flow or more of our cash flow to be investing in our business." The company also mentioned that it will only do share buybacks to the extent that it offsets share issuance with respect to employee share options.

In terms of dividends, market consensus expects Ball Corporation to increase its full-year dividends per share marginally from $0.58 in FY 2020 to $0.59 and $0.60 in FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. In other words, investors should not expect a substantial increase in dividends or share repurchases in the next few years. Ball Corporation offers unattractive consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 0.67% and 0.68%, respectively.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Ball Corporation trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 29.0 times and 21.2 times, respectively based on its share price of $88.02 as of January 29, 2021. The market also values Ball Corporation at 16.2 times consensus forward FY 2022 EV/EBITDA and 14.7 times consensus forward FY 2022 EV/EBITDA.

Sell-side analysts see Ball Corporation achieving ROEs of 30.8% and 30.9% for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively.

The market values Ball Corporation at a premium to its peers based on forward P/E and EV/EBITDA valuations despite comparable forward ROEs, as per the peer comparison table below. I believe that the positives for Ball Corporation highlighted have been largely factored into its share price.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Ball Corporation

Stock Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Two-Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Forward Two-Year ROE Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) 15.8 13.7 9.8 9.0 31.7% 30.3% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 11.0 10.8 7.8 7.3 26.7% 21.7%

Source: Author

Ball Corporation's key risk factors include the current strong demand for beverage cans normalizing in a shorter-than-expected period of time, a slower-than-expected pace of new beverage product launches by the company's clients, and a change in consumers' attitudes towards sustainability which slows market share gains for beverage cans over other packaging materials.