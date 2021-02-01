A Look At Last Week's High Flyers, And Where Do We Go From Here

What Happened

Last week, we witnessed the market turned upside down. Stocks with the weakest financials went through the roof, while the major indexes declined. For example, GameStop (GME) skyrocketed 5x to $325, and was up 17x for the month. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

The top-five performing stocks last week were Koss (KOSS) +1,817%, GameStop (NYSE:GME) +400%, New Concept Energy (GBR) +350%, AMC Entertainment (AMC) +278%, and Express Inc. (EXPR) +235%. As seen in the table below, last week's trading volume in these names increased 4x to 12x above their normal levels. The common threads among these five high-flyers were that they were unprofitable companies, most on the brink of bankruptcy, and were heavily-shorted based on their fundamentals. Some of these stocks did have a recent positive catalyst. For GameStop, it was Chewy (CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen going on the GameStop's board and coming out with an accelerated digital transformation strategy (closing stores, doing more business online). Koss just reported good December 2020 quarterly results. Normally, a stock may rise 10% or 20% on this news, and then may rise further in the future depending on operating results.

Company Ticker Price 29.01.21 last 5-day % chg 5-day avg daily vol 3-mo avg daily vol Koss KOSS 64.00 1,817% 18.2M 1.6M GameStop GME 325.00 400% 111.8M 26.1M New Concept Energy GBR 11.11 350% 20.3M 2.0M AMC Entertainment AMC 13.26 278% 669.4M 83.4M Express Inc. EXPR 6.00 235% 173.2M 19.9M

But this time, there was something larger lurking in the background. WallStreetBets, and its huge subreddit r/WallStreetBets following, put these news releases on steroids, through a massive retail investor coordinated effort to push these stocks as high as possible, mainly through out-of-the-money call options.

There was a confluence of factors last week that shot many highly-shorted, speculative stocks through the roof. The short squeeze was magnified by a "gamma squeeze" where levered call options caused these speculative stock prices to keep on spiraling higher. Many of those stock options expired on January 29, 2021 or soon thereafter, so the underlying shares had to be purchased for potential delivery. A third lesser-known factor was that major prime brokers suddenly ramped up margin requirements on certain short positions last week due to higher volatility of these highly-shorted shares. Many professional investors who had sufficient liquidity to cover short positions, in a blink of an eye, experienced unplanned margin calls at the worst possible time.

Short sellers were decimated. Melvin Capital needed a $2.75B bailout to cover its short losses. Citron Capital lost 100% on GameStop, one of its largest shorts. Therefore, short-interest on the five highlighted stocks actually fell last week. But the number of Google searches for the term "short squeeze" skyrocketed. Consequently, the short squeeze on high short-interest stocks went well beyond last week's five highest gainers. For example, President Biden's mention of an EV-friendly agenda created a whole new short attack on speculative highly shorted EV stocks, sending those stocks higher through Wednesday of last week.

The story of Keith Gill, a 34-year-old influential GameStop bull, epitomizes this new market strategy. Keith encouraged millions of followers through his YouTube streamer Roaring Kitty and Reddit user-handle DeepF___ingValue to go YOLO (You Only Live Once) on GME. YOLO, in the millennial generation sense, means doubling down, again and again, on a single, potentially life-changing long-shot stock bet. Keith Gill posted his winning GME bet results (claiming proceeds of $48 million currently) that appeared to inspire even more frenzied retail buying of GME. See this Wall Street Journal article for more details on the Keith Gill story.

This narrative of rebel leaders like Keith Gill being the David versus the Goliath's of the investment world does not really hold up. Keith Gill is a chartered financial adviser for a large insurance company. His strategy to take money from large hedge funds with short positions was based on attracting less savvy investors into a high-risk YOLO wager - an irrational bet on financially unsound GME shares from people who cannot afford to lose it all. He may have helped several followers to make a lot of money on GME's meteoric rise, if they were able to get out before the Robinhood and other broker restrictions were put in place late last week. However, in the most likely scenario, even more neophyte investor followers will lose much of their savings when GME stock comes back down.

Below is a list of GameStop's investors that made over $1B on the recent stock surge.

Holder Common Shares Held (Millions) % Of CSO Gain ($ Billions) Position Date Update FMR (Fidelity Investments) 9.5 13.7% $3.0 Sep-30-2020 Ryan Cohen 9.0 12.9 2.9 Jan-10-2021 BlackRock 8.6 12.3 2.7 Sep-30-2020 Vanguard Group 5.3 7.6 1.7 Sep-30-2020 Susquehanna International Group 4.4 6.3 1.4 Sep-30-2020 Dimensional Fund Advisors 3.9 5.7 1.3 Sep-30-2020 Senvest Management 3.6 5.2 1.2 Oct-07-2020 Donald A. Foss 3.5 5.0 1.1 Feb-28-2020 MUST Asset Management 3.3 4.7 1.1 Mar-18-2020

Sources: S&P Capital IQ, Investor's Business Daily

Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen built up a 13% stake in GME at a cost of $75 million that is worth $2.9B today. Michigan billionaire and founder of subprime auto lender Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC), Donald Foss, took a 5.3% stake in GameStop back in February 2020 at a cost of $12.5 million. It's now a 5.0% stake worth $1.1B. Korea-based MUST Asset Management sold its entire stake on Wednesday for a 788% gain.

Not on the above list is a fund managed by Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame, that owned over 1.7M GME shares as of September 2020. Assuming Burry has not sold, his fund's stake is worth $0.6B today. Maverick Capital, a value-based hedge fund run by Lee Ainsile, had a 1.76M share stake valued at $0.6B. Insiders like CEO George Sherman (2.36M shares) and CFO James Bell (522k shares) have stakes currently valued at $768M and $170M, respectively.

One can argue that the index funds on the above list like Fidelity, Blackrock and Vanguard benefited small as well as large investors. But given their trillion dollar sizes and highly diversified holdings, the benefits are muted.

A big winner from the AMC Entertainment price spike was the Silver Lake buy-out fund. Silver Lake quickly converted its AMC bond investment into stock and profitably sold its stake for $713M on Wednesday, just before Thursday's broker lock-down. AMC itself took advantage of its ballooning stock price by raising $305M in equity the past week.

Many other investment professionals including hedge fund traders quickly adapted last week. They monitored and acted on option and short interest flows in real time with greater resources than most retail investors, reaping a substantial share of the trading profits in these types of speculative stocks.

Thus, the majority of the windfall has been made by the Goliath institutional investors, not the David retail investors. In fact, financial advisors like Keith Gill used their slingshots to corral thousands of social media newcomers into a risky game that they may not fully understand. The proponents of economic equality are being misled by an inaccurate narrative.

Perhaps short-sellers are getting a bum rap. First of all, short-selling funds on average have lost a lot of money since the bull market run started nearly 12 years ago. So, there was no reallocation of profits from some wildly rich short-bias hedge funds. Secondly, neither do short sellers make a company fail nor does Kevin Gill make GameStop succeed. The global marketplace for goods and services determines if GameStop will be successful, not the short-sellers or the bullish stock promoters.

Short sellers are integral to maintaining an efficient stock market and optimal capital allocation. When companies become overvalued, short selling helps bring them back to an equilibrium price, just like strong buying demand moves undervalued stocks up to fair value. Without the checks and balances provided by short sellers, certain stocks can be inflated to unfathomable levels, like we are witnessing today. The losers end up being unsuspecting retail investors who overpay for these speculative companies, and the economy as a whole as deserving, growth-generating companies are allocated less capital.

What Are These Stocks Really Worth

The current risk-on stock market fueled by swelling liquidity and near-zero interest rates, often gives story stocks (some more legitimate than others) an advantage over fundamental value or GARP (growth-at-a-reasonable-price) investing. Still, it is a worthwhile exercise to fundamentally evaluate what these five high-flyers are worth.

Company Mkt Cap 29.01.21 Net Debt Tot Debt / Tot Capital Optg CF 2019 Optg CF LTM Koss $487M -1.9M 13% $0.4M $2.2M GameStop $22,668M $709M 78% -$415M $199M* New Concept Energy $57M $0.2M 4% $0.4M -$0.5M AMC Entertainment $4,447M $10,616M 126% $579M -$473M Express Inc. $390M $1,043M 95% $91M -$194M

* operating cash flow was -$235M excluding an abnormal inventory reduction

AMC is in financial distress, and Express Inc. and GameStop are not far behind. Debt dominates their capital structures, and they do not have the cash flow to pay off their debts.

Given the debt-laden balance sheets of AMC, Express and GameStop, their bondholders would be allocated a disproportionate share of any recovery proceeds for quite some time.

Company Revenues LTM % chg 2019 % chg LTM % chg 2021e 2021 vs 2019 Koss $19M -11% -7% NA NA GameStop $5,162M -22% -30% 7% -13% New Concept Energy $0.6M -13% -29% NA NA AMC Entertainment $2,528M 0.2% -54% 160% -41% Express Inc. $1,385M -5% -32% 38% -18%

Revenues are decreasing. Even an expected rebound in 2021 leaves the top line well-below pre-COVID 2019 levels. GameStop and Express Inc. are brick-and-mortar retailers of video games and apparel, respectively, facing huge headwinds from eCommerce and COVID, and a challenging online transformation to survive. Game creators, and to some degree, apparel makers, are increasingly bypassing mall retailers and going directly to consumers via the web. AMC, a movie theater operator, is being crippled by closed theaters due to COVID, while being circumvented by online video streaming of new films.

New Concept Energy is a tiny operator of oil and gas wells and mineral leases. It's basically a money-losing one-man show run by 71 year-old Gene Bertcher with reported last-twelve month revenues of $590k.

Koss is a small but established maker of stereo headphones. December 2020 quarterly revenues rose 18% to $4.9M, while ongoing earnings were around break-even excluding a non-recurring benefit from a forgiven loan. CEO Michael Koss noted "We continue to see sales driven by the continuation of people studying and working from home. Sales through domestic retail were down for the quarter and year to date periods." A decent quarter and outlook, but not even close to justifying a 19x rise in the stock price last week.

Company Net Inc/Loss 2019 Net Inc/Loss LTM Net Inc/Loss CY2021e Koss -$0.4M $0.7M NA GameStop -$464M -$270M -$11M New Concept Energy -$2.4M -$2.4M NA AMC Entertainment -$149M -$3,657M -$958M Express Inc. -$164M -$494M -$41M

These five companies have negative bottom lines with the exception of a small profit for Koss. So, these companies, excluding Koss, neither can grow themselves out of their operating problems via the top line, nor do they have the margins to generate a substantial net profit in face of major industry headwinds.

Company EV P/E P/BV P/BV 5Y avg EV/Revs EV/Revs 5Y avg Koss $485M 711.1x 29.4x 0.9x 25.7x 0.6x GameStop $23,377M NA 63.7x 1.0x 4.5x 0.2x New Concept Energy $57M NA 13.1x 3.1x 96.9x 7.2x AMC Entertainment $15,399M NA NA NA 6.1x 1.8x Express Inc. $1,433M NA 6.4x 1.0x 1.0x 0.4x

All five of these companies have outlandish absolute and relative (versus historical averages) valuations. Please note that low absolute EV/Revenue ratios for retailers have limited relevance given the retail industry's traditionally razor-thin operating margins. Given the above-companies growth and profitability limitations, it is highly unlikely that they can grow into their current valuations over time.

Historical Perspective / Where Do We Go From Here

A just-published interview of Jeremy Stein of Harvard University and Owen Lamont from Wellington Management gave a historical perspective of last week's events. They opined that last week short sellers staged a tactical retreat. But will return to shorting again once the market turns. They noted that the Nasdaq short-interest ratio hit a high in 1998 and then fell dramatically until after the internet bubble burst in March 2000. They feel that history eventually will repeat itself this time around too.

However, there is one major difference between 1998- 2000 and today. Back then, fervent technology buyers truly believed that companies like Cisco (CSCO), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Amazon (AMZN) were going to change the world - and their long-term vision was not far off. Today, however, these short-squeezing buyers make no excuses about the financially weak companies that they are purchasing. This is a short-term market tactic, which day traders will use while it lasts. Thus, as opposed to the 2000 internet bubble, it should take a lot less than a few years for short sellers to return to the market.

Short-term traders should soon be rushing to the exits in order to cash-in on their large outsized profits in these speculative high-flyers. But unfortunately for some remaining short sellers, there is one last painful process to face - forced buy-ins. Stock lenders may be selling the underlying shares after recent price spikes, forcing remaining short sellers to buy back these overvalued speculative stocks at elevated prices. This does not always happen. Sometimes short sellers can avoid buy-ins, but it is clearly a near-term risk for short sellers.

Companies short int 31.12 short int 22.01 short int 29.01 put/call ratio 29.01 short borrow rate / locates (Y/N) 22.01 short borrow rate / locates (Y/N) 29.01 Koss 0.0% 8.0% 0.2% NA -23% / Y -118% / N GameStop 98% 102% 89% 2.78x -28% / Y -25% / N New Concept Energy 1.4% 5.1% 0.3% NA -88% / Y -127% / Y AMC Entertainment 18% 18% 13% 1.63x -3% / Y -29% / N Express Inc. 10.7% 12.4% 11.1% 4.29x -1% / Y -7% / N

NB: short interest is a percentage of shares outstanding; Sources: S&P Capital IQ/Markit, Interactive Brokers

The above table provides a hint of things to come. Short interest levels have decreased in all five stocks. But the high absolute short interest levels in GameStop, and to a lesser degree, AMC and Express, present some risk. The high put-call ratio shows that investors are bearish, and provides an alternative to shorting in order to take advantage of an expected slide in these stocks' prices. High volatility of the underlying stocks will make these put option purchases quite expensive.

Shorting these stocks are next to impossible at present. None are available to short (i.e. there are no borrow locates), at least at Interactive Brokers, with the exception of a small slug of New Concept Energy stock. Also, the borrow rates have increased dramatically except for GameStop. Often, the disappearance of stock lenders (i.e. locates) and rising borrow rates, are a precursor to forced buy-ins of short positions.

Once these potential buy-ins on short sellers end, then the remaining support floor for these above high-flying stocks disappears and they should start falling back down to earth.

The potential for these five high-flyers to continue their parabolic run beyond today's already-high levels may be limited by broker restrictions on options and stock trading activity in popular, high-short-interest securities. Robinhood started the restrictions on Thursday, and other stock brokers have followed suit. Robinhood and other brokers relaxed some of the restrictions since Thursday so that it is possible to trade many of these speculative names. Still, the size of the trades will be restricted, and the margin requirements will be higher.

In the short-term, any stock with substantive short interest (as a percent of the float, as well as a percent of shares outstanding) are open to attack from WallStreetBets. AMC with 13% short interest, albeit down from a week ago, is again being targeted in pre-market trading this morning (+24% to $16.50). In the past few trading days, hedge funds have been closing out shorts to limit this risk, but apparently are still exposed.

As we go to print, silver is the new target of the subreddit r/WallStreetBets entourage. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) is up 10% in pre-market trading. Trying to corner the silver market, however, is no easy task. See this article for some perspective.

The overall market cannot remain inefficient forever. The speculative high-flyers from last week's abnormal trading activity will correct sooner rather than later.