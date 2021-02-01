Best And Worst Q1 2021: Energy ETFs And Mutual Funds
Summary
- The energy sector ranks ninth in Q1'21.
- Based on an aggregation of ratings of the 172 stocks in the energy sector.
- EMLP is our top-rated energy sector ETF, and ICMBX is our top-rated energy sector mutual fund.
The Energy sector ranks ninth out of the 11 sectors as detailed in our Q1'21 Sector Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Energy sector ranked ninth. It gets our Unattractive rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of the 172 stocks in the Energy sector. See a recap of our Q4'20 Sector Ratings here.
Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the sector. Not all Energy sector ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 19 to 110). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.
Investors seeking exposure to the Energy sector should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.
Figure 1: ETFs with the Best & Worst Ratings – Top 5
* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
FRAK is excluded from Figure 1 because its total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.
Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best & Worst Ratings
* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
EMLP is the top-rated Energy ETF and ICBMX is the top-rated Energy mutual fund. EMLP earns an Attractive rating and ICBMX earns a Neutral rating.
PXJ is the worst rated Energy ETF and RYESX is the worst rated Energy mutual fund. PXJ earns an Unattractive rating and RYESX earns a Very Unattractive rating.
172 stocks of the 2850+ we cover are classified as Energy stocks.
The Danger Within
Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund's performance is only as good as its holdings' performance.
Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund
Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: Cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.
Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Energy ETFs and mutual funds.
Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs From the Worst ETFs
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Mutual Funds
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
This article originally published on Jan. 12, 2021.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
