It's been a rough few months for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) has not been spared, sliding nearly 35% from its 2020 highs. This violent sell-off has occurred despite Alamos having an enviable organic growth profile and continues to release blockbuster results from its Island Gold Mine near Wawa, Ontario. These outstanding exploration results should drive further reserve growth and improve what is already a robust Phase III Expansion planned at the mine for completion by FY2026. Based on Alamos' increasing free cash flow, enviable organic growth profile, and expected transition from high-cost producer to industry-leading cost producer, I see this sell-off below US$8.00 as a buying opportunity.

Alamos Gold released its FY2021 production and cost guidance last month and announced that it planned to produce 490,000~ ounces of gold at $1,050/oz at the mid-point of its guidance. This would translate to roughly flat gold production vs. FY2019 levels (494,500~ ounces), which isn't anything to get too excited about in a sector where a few mid-tier producers are growing substantially like Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) and Ramelius Resources (OTCPK:RMLRF). However, it's important to note that Alamos is lapping a 15,000-ounce per year headwind from El Chanate, which ceased mining in late 2018. So, while production looks flat from FY2019 to FY2021 guidance, it's actually up 3% if we measure it on a continuing operations basis. However, the real story isn't FY2021 for Alamos, and any investors hung up on the FY2021 guidance are missing the forest for the trees. Let's take a closer look at why below:

For those familiar with the Alamos story, the company released its Phase III Expansion plans at its Island Gold Mine, and the results were nothing short of incredible. As noted in the study, Alamos hopes to increase production to 236,000~ ounces per year beginning in FY2025, with the installation of a shaft and paste plant and the expansion of the current mill and tailings facility. This would result in an increase to 2,000 tonnes per day from 1,200 tonnes per day currently and would push the mine life out to 2036, a very enviable reserve life in a market where producers are finding it exceedingly difficult to secure long-term mining potential past 2030. However, while the production growth of nearly 75% from current levels (FY2021 guidance: 137,000 ounces) is exciting, it's the costs that are the real game-changer. Assuming Phase III goes as planned, all-in sustaining costs would drop to $534/oz, making Island one of the lowest-cost gold mines globally.

If we look at Alamos' current production profile vs. FY2025 estimates, there is significant growth potential here, with the potential for 600,000~ ounces of gold production in FY2025. The company estimates that the Phase III Expansion at Island Gold and La Yaqui Grande's completion in Mexico could drive all-in sustaining costs down to $800/oz in FY2025, a massive improvement from current levels. However, Alamos Gold also has a second potential pillar for growth, and this is its Lynn Lake Project in Manitoba. If the company can bring Lynn Lake online in the next four years, which isn't a stretch given the roughly two-year construction period, which would require a decision by Q2 2023, we could see production grow to 750,000~ ounces by FY2025 and closer to 775,000 ounces in FY2026 with Lynn Lake fully ramped up. Based on the most recent Feasibility Study, Lynn Lake has the potential to produce 170,000~ ounces per year for its first six years, at all-in sustaining costs below $800/oz.

In a gold market where investors have to dig extensively to find any intermediate producers with 40% production growth from their current project pipeline looking out to FY2025, Alamos stands head and shoulders above the rest. It's also worth noting that the company continues to release outstanding results from its Island Gold Mine, with the company recently intersecting 6.54 meters of 54.18 grams per tonne gold in MH25-05. This was a 100-meter extension down plunge from its existing mineral resources and has helped confirm the grades and widths we saw in the headline hole MH25-03 and MH25-04 last year. For those that missed these intercepts, they were 15.02 meters of 15.38 grams per tonne gold and 21.76 meters of 28.97 grams per tonne gold, respectively.

In addition to impressive holes near 1500 Level, the company also reported a solid intercept from the 840 Level, with 5.89 meters of 18.64 grams per tonne gold in drill-hole 840-578-11. This intercept confirms the presence of mineralization 200 meters east of existing reserves and just above a block of resources with 583,000~ tonnes at 16.06 grams per tonne gold. These solid hits are quite exciting, as they suggest that Island has room to grow, and they also confirm the presence of grades that are slightly above the current reserve grade (10.37 grams per tonne gold).

If we zoom in on the recently released drill results, we can see that MH25-05 and MH25-06 have increased the likelihood that MH25-03 and MH25-04 were not flukes because these two new holes lie just west and below the holes released in September. Importantly, MH25-05 and MH25-06 exhibited similar bonanza grades of more than 50 grams per tonne gold (albeit over narrower intercepts). These grades are nearly triple the grade of the current inferred block of 1.19~ million tonnes at 18.74 grams per tonne gold. This has emboldened the investment thesis here because while we may not see a significant uptick in Island Gold Mine production until at least 2024, the results suggest a mine life into the late 2030s is possible if step-out drilling success continues at depth.

So, how's the valuation look?

As shown above, Alamos has not been an exciting cash-flow story for the past several years, but this has changed dramatically as of the most recent quarter. During Q3, the company reported free cash flow of $76~ million. If we assume similar results in Q4, this will translate to trailing-twelve-month free cash flow of $79~ million, up from a trailing-twelve-month figure of $14~ million as of Q3. With an enterprise value of roughly $2.80~ billion, the stock is not cheap by any means from a free cash flow standpoint vs. FY2020 free cash flow estimates of $79~ million, but FY2021 should look completely different with no disruptions to operations due to COVID-19, Young Davidson firing on all cylinders after its Lower Mine Expansion was completed last year, and a higher average realized gold (GLD) price. This assumes the gold price stays above $1,750/oz in FY2021.

If we look at Alamos Gold from an earnings per share standpoint [EPS], the stock is seeing a significant improvement in its earnings trend and is looking quite cheap at current levels. This is because the stock is set to report annual EPS of $0.72 in FY2021, and I see a fair multiple for the stock of 14. This translates to a conservative fair value of US$10.08, and this does not include any of the company's growth plans looking out towards late 2024. While a multiple of 14 might look expensive to some on a cyclical name like Alamos Gold, I would argue it's very reasonable considering that the company is set to grow annual EPS by over 60% next year ($0.72 vs. $0.39).

Fortunately, while the daily chart is a mess, the long-term chart remains intact for now, with the stock dropping down towards its long-term quarterly moving average. The stock dropped through this key level in late 2016 and had a failed breakout, but we are working with a much higher gold price, more robust operations, and a transformative asset with Island Gold (acquired in 2017 with the Richmont Mines takeover). Therefore, we could argue that the stock has a much better chance at finding support in this key area vs. the failed breakout we saw in 2016. Obviously, there's no guarantee, but I would be surprised if the stock did not find support in the $7.40 - $7.80 area on a quarterly closing basis if this weakness continues.

Alamos Gold is a reasonably priced stock today if we are strictly looking at FY2021 production and earnings, but it's a dirt-cheap stock if we factor in the long-term growth story here. With the potential to increase production by over 50% in the next five years, lower costs by 20%, and improve its jurisdictional profile to mostly Tier-1 with 70% of revenue from Canada, we should see a re-rating long-term if the company can deliver on these plans. Therefore, I see the current pullback as providing a low-risk entry for long-term investors, and I would view any further weakness as a buying opportunity.