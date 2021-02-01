Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Ellsworth Growth And Income Fund (NYSE:ECF) is a rather small fund and pays a relatively lower yield. This usually translates into little discussion on these types of funds, and this is exactly what has happened with ECF. Though that means investors could be missing out on some big opportunities.

This isn't Gabelli's only offering in the convertible space; Bancroft Fund (BCV) is also a fund sponsored by Gabelli, which we covered previously. One thing that sets ECF, as well as BCV, from most of the rest of the closed-end fund offerings is that they invest more heavily in convertibles. Though ECF does have some exposure to equity positions as well. Additionally, the top holdings at ECF allow for varied exposure from other convertible funds on the market as well.

For example, the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) that we hold at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. They combine a portfolio of convertibles and high yield.

Here is a recap on convertible investments, in general;

Convertible securities offer investors both features of equities and bonds. At some future date, the convertible bond can be converted to shares of common stock. This can come with the potential for capital gains to be realized at that time. One could also simply hold onto the common shares after conversion and potentially participate in any further upside. For the fixed-income features, it features a fixed interest rate paid out to investors. This rate is typically lower and is partly why companies offer this type of structure to raise capital - to lower interest expenses for themselves. Convertible bonds are also higher up in the capital stack to common equity, providing that bond feature as well. Though this potentially can create dilution for current shareholders at conversion time, the keyword here is "potential." The risk here is if it never becomes enticing to convert because the common stock declines. Then an investor would have been left with holding a lousy paying bond for potentially years. Besides a lower interest rate, another potential is that bonds can be sometimes forced to be converted. When this happens, it isn't usually to benefit the shareholder. Due to this unique structure of having characteristics of bonds - but the potential equity influence/conversion in the future - means that convertible stocks are yet another tool for investors. They don't tend to correlate with other fixed-income investments and don't always correlate with equities either.

ECF's objective is quite simple: "providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests." They attempt to achieve this by simply "primarily investing in convertible securities and common stocks."

The size of the fund is approximately $227.6 million. Though they are leveraged modestly at around 13.18%. This is via a 5.25% Series A Cumulative Preferred Share (ECF.PA) offering. This is an expensive form of leverage. However, it can result in the fund having more flexibility during a market selloff. It also will stay fixed at this current rate should interest rates begin to rise materially.

Though we seem well off from that point and where it would make the most sense for this expensive type of leverage. That being said, it is a modest amount and still hasn't hindered ECF's track record as they put up great returns.

The expense ratio for the fund came to 1.23% in their latest report.

Performance - Long-Term Track Record

ECF's inception date goes all the way back to June 30th, 1986. This allows for a significant amount of observance to various market conditions. While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, we can still take a look at how they were able to perform since they launched.

Above is the daily performance metrics available on a NAV basis that they share from their website. If we go back a bit further to their Fact Sheet, they share the total returns through September 30th, 2020. That is where we can see both NAV and share price total returns since inception.

From here, we can see that the fund has also struggled on most periods to outperform the convertible benchmark ICE Bank Of America Merrill Lynch U.S. Convertible index that they listed. However, it has fared better against the Bloomberg Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertible Index. That being said, those benchmarks also aren't paying out quarterly distributions. You can't even invest in indexes directly, so the numbers they have been able to achieve seem reasonable to me.

Where I start to get cautious on ECF, is the current valuation means it is quite expensive. The fund is trading at a premium of 2.30%. This is when their 1-year average is 8.30% and 5-year average is a discount of 10.58%. This has led to a z-score of 2.03 - all this indicating that historically it wouldn't be a good time to be adding to this name. This has happened quite drastically through the start of 2021.

Distribution - Small Quarterly, And Then Large Year-End To Top It Off

ECF pays a large year-end distribution to meet their "minimum distribution policy" of 5%. This is quite similar to BCV, where they pay a small, but still attractive, quarterly distribution. At times the year-end distribution puts it well in excess of their minimum policy.

Last year being one of those as a prime example. Thus, why some websites are showing a 25%+ distribution rate. In reality, the fund will continue with its regular quarterly rate of $0.13. This would result in the distribution yield being around 3.49% on a share price basis and quite similar on a NAV basis due to almost no discount.

This is still a more attractive rate than other equity offerings - and should be easily maintained barring any sort of market collapse. They had a buffer of undistributed long-term capital gains and unrealized appreciation at the end of September. This has only increased due to appreciation of the underlying portfolio from then to today. At that time assets were around $202.5 million - and have grown to approximately $227 million today.

One reason for such a low regular distribution might be the fact that they rely significantly on capital gains to fund their distribution. This is even more so than some other equity-type funds - which might seem a little strange given the fixed-income/equity hybrid security type that convertibles are supposed to be.

However, for ECF this primarily is because of the preferred shares taking a significant chunk of the net investment income [NII] that the portfolio does generate. This also is the case given the fact that a lot of convertible bonds are coming out at very low coupon rates - at 0% in some cases. This is a function of the low-interest rate environment. Even junk rated companies can offer debt at incredibly low rates. This was part of why convertibles got such a boost in 2020 overall as offerings surged.

As we can see, after the distributions to the preferred shareholders NII coverage comes to around 5.24%. We can also see that they issue new shares for the dividend reinvestment plan [DRIP]. Since this is being done at discounts, it can result in downward pressure on the NAV through dilution to the NAV.

This is something to watch for. However, in this case, the result was such a small amount it didn't even register to 1 cent of negative impact to the fund for 2020. If they can maintain their close to premium or even go into premium pricing regularly - this could even be accretive.

The highlighted figure above was for the year 2020 (the following would be; 2019, 2018, etc.).

Holdings - Some Of The Usual Suspects, Some Variety

Several of the convertible funds on the market similar holdings. However, in the case of ECF, they do offer some variances from the others available. That is why it makes it a bit different from the Calamos offerings on the market. Though the Calamos funds are showing some great values and have great potential as well.

The largest exposure is still to the "computer software and services" sector, or in other words, tech. This has worked out favorably as the tech sector was in full-on rally mode throughout 2020 after the brief bear market we hit in March.

When we look at the top ten holdings we see several of these high flyers represented. Though we also see some other more unusual positions that set them apart. I would also note that the top ten holdings only account for 15.7% of the fund's assets. That is relatively low and could result in a better outcome due to greater diversification. Meaning that no one position can really turn against this fund and drag it lower.

Two of the positions that we see pop up elsewhere regularly would be Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Square Inc. (SQ). As mentioned, this isn't a bad thing as it had really helped the fund out over the last year due to the strength in the share appreciation of the common stock of both companies. This translated in the value of the convertible shares appreciating materially as well.

That being said, TWLO's offering is at an interest rate of 0.25% and SQ's is also at a low 0.5% rate. While they contributed quite positively to the fund's overall total return performance - the interest earned is only a small factor.

Then we see the top position in Equinix (EQIX). These are the common shares being held. ECF had roughly 17% of its portfolio in equities at the end of September.

Alibaba (BABA) is also an equity position, as well as the Microsoft (MSFT) position. No doubt these positions had certainly helped ECF out over the last year and provided significant upside for the fund. Though not as high flying as TWLO and SQ above. These are the type of positions that help set ECF apart from other convertible offerings, while still maintaining a heavy allocation to convertibles overall.

There is also MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Bandwidth Inc. (BAND), Match Group (MTCH) and Everbridge Inc. (EVBG). They had all done well over the last year, but definitely investments that I wouldn't have considered investing in. Especially considering that they are all invested in the convertible offerings that these companies issued. Again, these positions being those that we wouldn't see overlapping with other convertible offerings on the market. Yet, has resulted in some significant gains for the fund and the fund's shareholders.

Conclusion

Investing in ECF at this time due to the fund's premium doesn't seem like the greatest time to add. Waiting for a more opportune time if the fund goes to a 5%+ discount could prove fruitful for investors with patience. This could be especially true with the markets near all-time highs - but with volatility propping up one might not have to wait so long anyway.

The fund has put up a successful track record. Though its regular distribution is relatively low, the year-end can mean significant payouts at the end of the year based on how well the fund has done. An investor looking for more diversified exposure to convertible investments could invest in ECF. They provide a bit more of a varied and unique approach to the convertible space.