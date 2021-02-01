Introduction

"[Cryptography] is probably the key enabling technology for protecting distributed systems, but it is surprisingly hard to do right." Cryptography might be described as the science of designing models and systems that support the secure encryption, transmission, and decryption of information. It enables our modern technology-driven lives as we know it; even if many people don’t understand it conceptually, or even know that the field of study exists.

Quantum computing – or perhaps, more particularly, the underlying principles of quantum mechanics – will yield, among its many exciting applications, new types of cryptographic systems. In fact, Toshiba (TOSYY, OTCPK:TOSBF) claimed late last year they hope to generate $3B from their quantum cryptography operations by 2030, as reported by Seeking Alpha News.

Bear in mind, however, research into quantum cryptography has been ongoing for decades, conducted by researchers and organizations throughout the world. That being said, commercial solutions have more recently become available; albeit widespread usage of quantum cryptographic products is still “a little ways off”.

In this article, I examine this nascent market opportunity and its potential in the context of two industrial players: Toshiba and NEC (OTCPK:NIPNF). I admittedly focus more on a discussion around the backstory and trend in the technology, as opposed to a deep performance analysis of the companies. Still, I provide some finance-related commentary at the end of the report that readers may wish to consider as a basis for the evaluation of potential long positions in either organization. Readers are cautioned that the quantum cryptography market is presently small and evolving. Thus, an investment in Toshiba and/or NEC should be made against a more comprehensive financial analysis of both companies, which is not presented here.

Note: Yen to USD conversions expressed herein use an exchange rate of ¥1 = $0.0093.

Not Your Momma’s Cryptography

Cryptography is a vast subject; and, understandably, there are multiple areas of research within quantum cryptography itself. Accordingly, explaining all known use cases under the umbrella of quantum cryptography is not realistic here. Arguably, however, the prototypical use case is quantum key exchange; a version of which was discovered and developed over 35 years ago by Dr. Charles Bennett and Dr. Gilles Brassard. Readers, who are not familiar with Dr. Bennett, may wish to know that he has been – for decades – one of the leading scientists in quantum computing-related research and presently works within IBM Research (IBM).

Before discussing the quantum cryptographic method invented by Dr. Bennett and Dr. Brassard, let us first consider a simple explanation of classical cryptography. A symmetric cryptographic scheme (generally) takes an input, which for our purposes can be thought of as a message but is formally known as “plaintext”, and uses a key to encrypt the message. Again, for our purposes, think of the key as some (probably very large) number. The encrypted information is sent to a receiver; and upon receipt, the receiver uses the same key to decrypt the message (i.e. to recover the plaintext). Accordingly, a symmetric cryptographic system only uses 1 key which must – somehow – be securely exchanged between the two trusted parties involved in the communication before any messages are sent or received. For reference, asymmetric schemes, such as those employed in secure Internet communication, use two keys.

Secure exchange of the key in a symmetric cryptographic system is as important as the key itself. Obviously, an eavesdropper, who is able to intercept the key during the exchange between the two trusted parties, would be able to decrypt all of their subsequent communication if the eavesdropper has access to their encrypted communication as well.

In 1984, Drs. Bennett and Brassard published their BB84 quantum key exchange protocol. This protocol negates the threat of eavesdropping during key exchange because an eavesdropper would actually alter the key during transmission by such an act due to the properties of quantum mechanics. Think of it this way: in the classical symmetric cryptographic implementation described above, the key is made of bits; the same kind of bits that flow around the computer you are using to read this article. These bits can be copied by an eavesdropper as they are exchanged between the two communicating parties without (potentially) any knowledge by those parties that the key has been intercepted. The BB84 quantum key exchange protocol, on the other hand, employs qubits which are the analogous unit of computing used with quantum computers. As it turns out, qubits cannot be copied due to a principle known as the no-cloning theorem. That is, physical laws make it impossible for the eavesdropper to directly copy the qubit-based key as it is being transmitted because any attempt at doing so will change the key itself. In a sense, two trusted parties using the BB84 protocol will be able to determine which parts of the key have likely been tampered with (altered) during exchange, and which parts have not. That is to say, they can determine statistically that there is good chance they are being spied upon. However, understanding that the eavesdropper cannot actually copy the key due to quantum mechanical laws, the protocol permits a secure process by which the two trusted parties can determine which parts of the exchanged key are still “valid”. Thus, they can discard the invalid portion, and utilize the remaining parts of the key which can be assumed to have remained secret. Of course, if the two trusted parties determine that too much of the original key sent via the BB84 protocol has been compromised, they can simply start the process over again and exchange a new key.

Figure 1: Quantum Key Exchange

Source: NEC

The previous description of the BB84 protocol is deliberately simplified, and – to highlight the utility of quantum cryptography – describes the particular scenario where an eavesdropper is present and interfering with the communication channel. However, bear in mind that the process by which the trusted parties negotiate the “valid” portions of the exchanged key also occurs in a scenario where no eavesdropper exists or the eavesdropper (for some reason) is not attempting to capture the key. I would encourage more technically-minded readers to review any of the number of BB84 protocol descriptions available on the Internet for greater detail.

Not So Fast Says The NSA

Despite their potential, quantum cryptographic systems are also characterized by certain limitations. The National Security Agency (“NSA”) published a brief articulating 5 such concerns, which I summarize as follows (with all quotes referenced from the NSA brief):

1. Quantum key exchange is not a security system silver-bullet. Key exchange is only one component of a secure system; and while quantum cryptography may be utilized as a foundation for additional elements of a given security model, classical cryptographic technologies providing equal confidentiality already exist and are “typically less expensive with a better understood risk profile”.

2. Presently, the hardware required to implement quantum key exchange systems is expensive and rigid. Quantum key exchange must be implemented as a physical system; it cannot be implemented merely through software. Thus, users are required to purchase or lease specialized hardware-based infrastructure; and, as might be expected, such hardware is not easily upgraded as might be required, for example, to resolve certain security vulnerabilities discovered later.

3. Distance limitations create a need for relays and thus increase insider threat risks. Quantum cryptography systems require relays to operate over larger distances. This simultaneously increases costs for users and the risk of insider threats at such secure relay facilities.

4. Engineering secure quantum cryptographic hardware is extremely difficult. The security of a quantum cryptographic system is a function of the quality of the underlying hardware; yet, “...the tolerance for error in cryptographic security, however, is many orders of magnitude smaller than in most physical engineering scenarios making it very difficult to validate.”

5. Quantum key exchange systems are vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks. As mentioned at the end of the previous section, two trusted parties using a quantum key exchange system may choose to “restart” the key exchange process if they determine that too much of the original key was compromised. However, this also implies that an eavesdropper/attacker could (theoretically) repeatedly interfere with the key exchange process, preventing the trusted parties from exchanging a cryptographic key and thus preventing them from exchanging any secure communication.

The NSA ends the brief with a rather strong conclusion, stating that they “...[do] not support the usage of [quantum cryptographic solutions] to protect communications in National Security Systems, and [do] not anticipate certifying or approving any [such] security products for usage by NSS customers unless these limitations are overcome.”

Still, The Quantum Future Marches On: Toshiba and NEC

As expected, technology companies – large enterprises along with smaller startups – are nonetheless embracing the challenges associated with the development and implementation of commercial quantum cryptographic solutions.

Interestingly, however, some analysts forecast a relatively small market opportunity. For example, Markets and Markets pegs the market at $214M by 2025 based on a market size of $89M in 2020 and a CAGR of 19.1%. Assuming a constant rate of growth, we can extrapolate a market size of ~$513M by 2030 based on this data. In stark contrast, Toshiba has claimed an opportunity of $12B by the end of the decade; and $20B by 2035. Of course, with an embryonic market such as this, it is difficult to say “who is right”. Perhaps, both optimistically and conservatively, it could be said the market opportunity may approach at least a few billion per year by 2030.

Clearly, however, Toshiba is betting on the market potential, particularly as the company seeks non-cyclical business opportunities as it continues to recover from “...a crisis stemming from the bankruptcy of [its] U.S. nuclear power business in 2017.” The organization has established a specific “Quantum Key Distribution” business within its Digital Solutions industry segment; a segment which generated ¥252B, or approximately $2.4B, in the most recent fiscal year. Obviously, if the company’s 2030 projection discussed in the Introduction holds, Toshiba expects to generate more revenue from just its quantum cryptography business than it does from its entire Digital Solutions business today (ignoring the time value of money). Domestically, the company “...will deploy and manage the [quantum key distribution] systems [for Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology]...and the deployment will start to roll out from April 2021.” In Europe, along with BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF), Toshiba installed the UK’s first quantum cryptography-based network. The model demonstrates the use of – in theory – secure quantum key exchange between two UK research centers over a fiber-optic link spanning a distance of 6 kilometers with the ability to “...[distribute] 1000s of cryptographic keys per second...and [allow] the data and the quantum keys to be transmitted on the same [fiber], eliminating the need for costly dedicated infrastructure for key distribution.” Keys are rapidly changed to prevent, for example, attacks whereby an eavesdropper derives a secret key – that trusted parties used too many times – via statistical analysis.

Toshiba notes the network replaces a (previously) manual process of “...physically transporting sensitive data on portable storage devices” between the two centers. Arguably then, a strong business case exists for the use of reliable quantum cryptography to facilitate the transmission of information whose security may demand an approach beyond that which is possible with current (classical) cryptographic methods; and it is worth mentioning that the company is seeking to drive usage of its technologies in additional markets including the United States, where Toshiba has partnered with Verizon (VZ).

NEC, like Toshiba, has also been researching quantum cryptographic technologies for years. Somewhat analogous to the Toshiba project mentioned above, the company recently demonstrated a quantum cryptographic network to transfer artificial medical data between source, consumer, and backup sites.

Figure 2: NEC Experimental Quantum Cryptographic Network

Source: NEC

The company suggests a strong medical applications opportunity for quantum cryptography; including use of the technology alongside 5G and HD video for highly secure communication during remote medical procedures. (Certainly, it would seem less than ideal to have a hacker interfere with a communication network while a physician is performing – say – remote brain surgery on someone.)

Broadly, quantum cryptographic technologies may - in the not so distant future - find their way into defense, medical, financial, and other application areas.

Glancing At The Numbers

As of their fiscal years ending March 31, 2020, Toshiba and NEC recognized revenue of ¥ 3,390B and ¥ 3,059B respectively; or approximately $31.6B and $28.5B respectively. As large industrial plays, investors should naturally expect cyclicality with both companies. Interestingly, Toshiba’s stock has significantly out-performed NEC over the last 6 months.

Figure 3: Toshiba and NEC Recent Stock Price Performance

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

That being said, Toshiba’s 5-year financial performance ending in the most recent fiscal period demonstrates a clear slide down on the top-line and mixed profitability results, which “...were impaired by inappropriate accounting and massive losses in [Toshiba’s] overseas nuclear power business.”

Figure 4: Toshiba 5-Year Financial Performance

Source: Toshiba Integrated Report Year Ended March 31, 2020

Yet, as the company restructures and optimizes under its Toshiba Next Plan, management has established strong targets for FY ’25, not the least of which is operating margin improvement from 3.8% in FY ’19 to 10% by FY ’25.

Figure 5: Toshiba Forecast For Year Ending March 31, 2026

Source: Toshiba Integrated Report Year Ended March 31, 2020

Notes:

Toshiba FY ’19 represents the year ended March 31, 2020.

Notably, despite pandemic impacts, core operating income margin, which excludes restructuring charges, has improved to 5.1% through the 1st half of the current fiscal period ending September 30, 2020 and management indicated that it is “...confident on achieving core operating income 220.0B yen” for the full-year.

NEC, unlike Toshiba, has performed much more reliably on the top-line and, while mixed, profitability has remained positive in all periods over the last 5 years.

Figure 6: NEC 5-Year Financial Performance

Source: NEC Integrated Report Year Ended March 31, 2020

Notes:

NEC FY ’20 represents the year ended March 31, 2020.

Unfortunately, the company does not offer management projections for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 to compare against those of Toshiba’s management team. It is worthwhile noting, however, management maintains, as of its latest quarterly release for the period ending December 31, 2020, its projections for the year ending March 31, 2021 which includes an adjusted operating margin improvement from 4.7% in the previous annual period to 5.4%.

Figure 7: NEC Forecast For Year Ending March 31, 2021

Source: NEC Integrated Report Year Ended March 31, 2020

Income-seeking investors should also keep in mind that both companies offer a dividend.

Conclusion

To reiterate, it is not realistic to base an investment decision in Toshiba or NEC on the basis of quantum cryptography as the market is still in its infancy and may remain relatively small for years to come.

At the same time, tech-savvy investors may wish to stay abreast of developments in the technology. It is entirely possible that Toshiba’s forecast of a $20B market size by 2035 is accurate; or even too conservative as state-players like China drive something of a “quantum cryptography arms race” between nations.

In this day-and-age of “fast-tech” companies that IPO, sometimes seemingly out of nowhere, and go on to command insane valuations, it is worth remembering that both Toshiba and NEC have existed for more than 100 years each. Age is not a guarantee of success of course. But, I think there is something to be said for large industrial enterprises that can – through their history – demonstrate a certain maturity; and in the case of both of these organizations, a certain diversity relative to their technology and services portfolios.

As I often say, I do not think either play is a “lay-up”. I do, however, think both Toshiba and NEC offer tech-oriented investors something to consider against the main-stream-media names that dominate financial news cycles, not the least of which are their respective leadership positions in quantum cryptography.