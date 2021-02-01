Elevator Pitch

I retain my Neutral rating on POSCO (NYSE:PKX) [005490:KS].

POSCO's share price rose slightly by +2.7% from KRW239,000 as of November 16, 2020 to KRW245,500 as of January 29, 2021, since I published my initiation article for POSCO on November 17, 2020. POSCO is valued by the market at 0.43 times trailing P/B and 8.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and the stock offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.8%.

POSCO's 4Q 2020 financial performance was satisfactory with full-year revenue above management guidance, and the near-term outlook for the core steel business is positive with expectations of higher steel prices. Separately, POSCO has set a three-year new revenue mix target which should help the company reduce its cyclicality to a certain degree, and this could possibly lead to a positive re-rating of the company's valuations in time to come.

POSCO's share price has increased by +22% in the past six months, implying that the recovery in the steel market has already been factored into the stock's valuations to some extent. Furthermore, POSCO still deserves to trade below book and below 10 times forward P/E, considering the inherent cyclicality of the company's core steel business. It will take some time for POSCO to further diversify its revenue mix, before the market is willingly to narrow its discount assigned to the stock, which suggests that this is more of a medium-term catalyst. As such, I maintain a Neutral rating on POSCO.

Do note that POSCO's Korea-listed shares have higher trading liquidity as compared to its U.S.-listed ADRs. The three-month average daily trading value for POSCO's shares listed in Korea was $92 million, while the ADRs' three-month average daily trading value was lower at $7 million. International stock brokerages such as Singapore's OCBC Securities and Monex Boom Securities in Hong Kong can be considered by readers keen on investing in shares listed on Asian stock exchanges like the Korea Exchange.

Satisfactory 4Q 2020 Financial Performance With Full-Year Revenue Above Guidance

POSCO released the company's 4Q 2020 financial results on January 28, 2021, and I see its financial performance in the fourth quarter of last year as satisfactory.

The company's revenue declined by -5% YoY and -10% YoY to KRW15.3 trillion and KRW57.8 trillion for 4Q 2020 and FY 2020, respectively. Notably, POSCO's FY 2020 revenue of KRW57.8 trillion was +4% higher compared with the company's earlier full-year revenue guidance of KRW55.4 trillion in late-October 2020. This implies that POSCO's 4Q 2020 top line was slightly above expectations.

POSCO's operating profit grew by +29% QoQ and +55% YoY to KRW863 billion in 4Q 2020, but its full-year FY 2020 operating income of KRW2.4 trillion still represented a -38% YoY drop. The key contributor to the company's strong operating earnings growth in the most recent quarter was its core steel business, which saw its segment operating profit almost double QoQ from KRW341 billion in 3Q 2020 to KRW679 billion in 4Q 2020.

Operating profit margin for the company's core steel business improved from 4.7% in 3Q 2020 to 5.7% in 4Q 2020, driven by an increase in steel prices. POSCO's selling price for carbon steel grew by +7% from KRW634,000 per ton in 3Q 2020 to KRW679,000 per ton in 4Q 2020.

The near-term outlook for POSCO's core steel business segment is positive. According to a January 14, 2021 article published on the SteelOrbis website, Fitch Solutions forecasts that "steel producers" will operate under "a more favorable pricing environment in 2021" with prices "supported by the broader and deeper global economic recovery as Covid-19 vaccines are made available."

Optimization Of Future Revenue Mix By Growing Non-Steel Businesses

FY 2020 was a year that highlights how important it is for POSCO to further diversify beyond its core steel business, which is inherently cyclical in nature. POSCO's segment operating profit for the steel business fell by -55% YoY from KRW2,688 billion in FY 2019 to KRW1,205 billion in FY 2020. In contrast, POSCO's global & infra business segment was resilient, with segment operating income increasing by +9% YoY to KRW1,188 billion in FY 2020.

Looking ahead, POSCO has set a three-year target to reduce the revenue contribution of its steel business from 49% of total revenue in FY 2020 to 45% of total revenue by FY 2023. In three years' time, POSCO expects the company's global & infra business segment to account for 50% of its top line, as compared to a revenue contribution of 49% in FY 2020.

Also, POSCO guides that its new growth business segment will increase its sales as proportion of the company's total revenue from 2% in FY 2020 to 5% in FY 2023. POSCO defines the scope of its new growth business segment very broadly, referring it to new businesses offering "growth opportunities beyond steel units" in its media release.

In other words, POSCO is targeting for the revenue of the company's global & infra business segment and new growth business segment to expand by +16% and to more than triple, respectively in three years' time.

One key area of growth within POSCO's non-steel businesses lies with the company's subsidiary, POSCO SPS or POSCO Steel Processing & Service, which is part of the trading sub-segment of its global & infra business segment. POSCO SPS refers to itself as "the world's No.1 company in the fields of precision stainless steel materials, separators for hydrogen automotive fuel cells, eco-friendly drive motor cores" on its corporate website. The Korea Times reported on October 13, 2020 that POSCO SPS "has been supplying motor cores to a number of top-tier European EV motor makers and plans to expand its client base next year."

Another key growth driver is POSCO's subsidiary POSCO Chemical [003670:KS], which is part of the company's new growth business segment focused on secondary battery materials. In the company's 4Q 2020 investor presentation slides, POSCO emphasized that it wants to "become a global top market player in secondary battery materials." Going forward, the company plans to increase its cathode and anode manufacturing capacity by +176% and +175% to 124,000 tons and 121,000 tons, respectively by FY 2023.

Valuation

The market values POSCO at 0.43 times trailing P/B based on the company's share price of KRW245,500 as of January 29, 2021. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were higher at 0.48 times and 0.57 times, respectively.

It also trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 8.5 times and 7.6 times, respectively. In contrast, POSCO's five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve-month's P/E multiples were 10.1 times and 10.2 times, respectively.

POSCO boasts relatively decent consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 3.8% and 4.0%, respectively.

Risk Factors

POSCO's key risk factors are lower-than-expected steel prices going forward to unfavorable demand-supply dynamics, and a failure to achieve the company's three-year new revenue mix target.