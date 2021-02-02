Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) presents a challenge in terms of how investors and analysts are accounting for COVID-19 impacts and uncertainty about how quickly earnings will recover. I have been pondering the fact that forecasted earnings are increasingly discussed as far more certain than I think of them. I am seeing heroic assumptions about future earnings being used to justify high stock valuations. This bothers me in the best of times but is especially concerning given the unprecedented situation that we are in today. DIS stock is an excellent example.

Price chart for DIS (Source: SeekingAlpha.com)

DIS is trading at a forward P/E of 96. Supporting such a valuation requires very optimistic outlooks for how quickly the company’s revenues will recover. Disney relies heavily on theme parks and other in-person experiences, as reflected in the earnings collapse over the past year. Motivated by Disney’s growth in streaming media coinciding with people stuck at home, the stock price has shot up even as earnings collapsed.

Trailing earnings and earnings outlook for DIS vs. stock price (Source: eTrade)

Even with all of the massive uncertainty, the Wall Street analysts who follow DIS have a fairly rosy consensus outlook, with an average twelve-month price target 11.97% above the current price. The most negative outlook has projected twelve-month return of -6.17%.

Wall Street analyst price outlook for DIS (Source: eTrade)

Simply put, the current price for DIS reflects a remarkable level of confidence in predictions of how fast the company can rebuild its earnings streams. The analysts’ relative agreement (based on the narrow range of projected prices) also suggests a great deal of confidence. But is this relative sense of certainty well grounded?

I put considerable weight on the information contained in options prices on a stock, especially when a company has a very liquid options market, as in the case of DIS. As I discuss in many other posts, it is possible to combine market prices for call and put options at many different strike prices and the same expiration date to generate an option-implied probability distribution for all possible returns from the current date until the expiration date. The most commonly cited application of this class of techniques is in calculating the VIX. VIX is the option-implied volatility for options on the S&P 500 that expire within the next thirty days. I tend to analyze longer-dated options to get a more stable outlook and I use a more sophisticated form of this class of technique. The use of option-implied volatility is the best approach to estimating uncertainty in the future prospects for a firm, as manifested in volatility of the price over time.

I have analyzed options on DIS expiring on March 19, 2021, and on June 18, 2021. The idea is to provide a near-term and a mid-year outlook derived from the options prices. When I chart option-implied probabilities, I rotate the negative side of the return distribution around the vertical axis so that the relative probabilities of negative and positive returns are more easily compared. The option-implied probability distribution of price returns between now and March 19 indicates a higher probability for negative returns than for positive returns of the same magnitude for a wide range of the most likely returns (the negative return probability curve is above the positive return curve for most outcomes). This is a bearish outlook.

Option-implied probabilities of price return from now until March 19, 2021

The single most probable outcome implied by the options prices is a price return of -3.4% between now and March 19th. The annualized implied volatility from these options is 44%.

The longer-dated options, expiring on June 18th, show a similar pattern and reinforce the bearish outlook. The most likely single outcome is a price return of -5.3% between now and June 18th. The annualized implied volatility is 41%.

Option-implied probabilities of price return from now until June 18, 2021

The annualized implied volatility from options on DIS expiring in March 2021 and June 2021 is above 40%. For context, on Jan 25th, I published option-implied outlooks for QQQ for the near term and through the start of 2022. The annualized implied volatility for QQQ from this analysis was 28-29%, both in the near term and longer term. While the DIS bulls are highly confident in their outlooks, the options market demonstrates that investors are paying a lot to protect themselves from uncertain future outcomes (high implied volatility equates to high options prices).

Seeking Alpha ratings summary on February 1, 2021

In summary, the prevailing sentiment among Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha analysts is bullish, with the consensus view that Disney will rapidly recover from the COVID-19 earnings collapse. The forward P/E of 96 suggests a high level of confidence in the positive outlook. The options market, which is where people actually pay up to protect themselves from risk, is signaling that the uncertainty is high. Even if the consensus outlook is the best estimate of future price, such that the expected return is reasonably attractive, the high option-implied volatility makes a long position in DIS look unattractive on a risk-adjusted basis. My outlook is, therefore, bearish.