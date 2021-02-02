Long-term investors know that defense contractors generate very strong shareholder returns in the long run, and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is no exception. The key to wealth generation is to buy such companies when their share price is down in the dumps, and I see now as being one of those times. Over a 1-year period, GD’s stock has fallen by 20% and this has pushed its dividend yield up to 3%. In this article, I evaluate what makes GD worth buying for an income- and growth-oriented portfolio.

What Makes GD A Buy

General Dynamics is a Reston, VA, based global aerospace and defense company. Its broad portfolio of products and services includes business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and technology products and services. It has over 100K employees, and in 2020, generated $37.9B in total revenue.

One way I use to measure a company’s quality is to look at its stock’s long-term performance and compare it against that of the overall market, and General Dynamics passes this test with flying colors. As seen below, General Dynamics has produced 12.5% CAGR over the past 25 years, far outpacing the 9.5% CAGR of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. Thanks to the magic of compounding, this has translated into an impressive 1,913% total return for GD’s shareholders, compared to the 921% total return of SPY.

General Dynamics is executing well under the current circumstances, with EPS improving by 20% sequentially, to $3.49 in Q4’20. I’m also encouraged to see that management has made progress on cost management initiatives, as reflected by operating margin improvement of 90 bps sequentially and 20 bps on a YoY basis, to 12.3% in the latest quarter.

It’s worth noting, however, that the aerospace segment still remains challenged, given the limited demand for air travel during the pandemic. As seen below, aerospace revenues declined by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, and was partially offset by growth in marine systems, for an overall 2.7% revenue decline.

I’m not too concerned by the reduction in aerospace sales, however, as I see this as being a temporary problem. While plenty of uncertainty remains with regards to the pandemic, I don’t see business executive air travel as being permanently impaired. If anything, there could be plenty of pent-up demand after the pandemic eases.

Plus, the 16.9% YoY decline in aerospace revenues in Q4’20 is better than the 21% YoY decline during Q3’20, thereby implying a modest recovery is underway. Meanwhile, aerospace margins improved by 220 bps sequentially, and by 10 bps on a YoY basis, to 16.5%. This tells me that management has been effective in matching costs with the revenue decline, and is supported by declining manufacturing costs on the G500 and G600 aircraft models.

I’m also encouraged by the record-high backlog of $89.5B, which includes a $9.5B option exercise from the U.S. Navy for construction and test of the first two Columbia-class submarines, a $4.4B contract from the U.S. DoD to provide cloud solutions for Office 365 deployment, a $3.3B contract from the U.S. State Department to provide business process support services, and additional high-dollar value contracts from the U.S. Army and Air Force, ranging from hundreds of millions to $4.3B.

It appears, however, that the market is either overlooking these growth drivers or simply doesn’t care. As seen below, General Dynamics’ stock still remains range-bound, as it has over much of the past 12 months, and has actually declined by 3.5% since the Q4 earnings release.

As such, I find GD to be attractively valued, at the current share price of $147.67 with a blended PE of 13.4, which sits below the normal PE of 14.9 over the past decade. As seen below, analysts are projecting sluggish earnings growth this year, but expect GD to return to low double-digit growth in 2022-2023, bringing the forward PE down to 11 based on the 2023 EPS estimate.

Analysts share a bullish view of the stock, with consensus Buy rating, and an average price target of $169.06, which sits 15% above the current share price. As such, I see now as being an opportune time to pick up GD’s shares, before it returns to growth next year with the expectation of share price appreciation.

Meanwhile, General Dynamics sports a strong balance sheet, with an ‘A’ credit rating from S&P, $2.8B in cash, and a long-term debt to capital ratio of just 34%, which sits well below the 60% that I consider to be safe. This lends support to the 3.0% dividend yield, with a low payout ratio of 39.6%, and a 5-year CAGR of 9.9%.

Risks to Consider

As noted earlier, the aerospace business has been the weak spot for General Dynamics, given limited demand for business air travel during the pandemic. It remains uncertain as to how long it will be before demand normalizes, and I expect for it to remain an overhang in the near term. Another risk worth considering is that while the current backlog remains very strong, future budget cuts by Congress could put a damper on military spending. This is a risk for GD and its defense contractor peers.

Investor Takeaway

General Dynamics’ aerospace business remains challenged, but the numbers suggest a recovery is underway, when we compare the Q4 YoY results with Q3 YoY results. Meanwhile, GD’s marine systems has demonstrated robust growth and the company is currently sitting on a record-high backlog.

The market, however, does not appear to give GD enough credit for its relatively strong performance, including its margin improvements. Given what I see as GD’s moat-worthy business model and its strong track record of shareholder returns, I believe shares purchased at current prices should deliver strong investor returns going forward. Buy for income and growth.

