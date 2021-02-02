Nuveen Credit-Focused Muni CEFs Remain Attractive

The imminent arrival of the new administration in Washington has put greater focus on the tax-exempt part of the income space due to concerns over higher income taxes as well as greater likelihood of direct support for municipalities. In this article we take a look at the "credit-focused" Nuveen tax-exempt CEFs which have just released their latest shareholder report.

Our main takeaway is that we continue to favor the high-yield sub-sector of the tax-exempt space due to still attractive discount valuations and decent underlying yields. Since our last recommendation to tilt to this part of the tax-exempt space, these credit-focused CEFs have significantly outperformed the broader market. So, while strong capital gains are less likely from here on, the sub-sector is still very attractive on a yield basis.

We take a look at the following funds covered in the latest Nuveen shareholder report.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO)

Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NDMO)

We continue to like NMCO as a more pure-play high-yield / unrated focused fund which is trading at a 5.52% current yield and a 6.1% discount. The fund features very strong distribution coverage, attractive absolute and relative discount valuation and supportive income metrics such as growing borrowings and below-par weighted-average price which should limit call exposure.

For a less aggressive allocation stance we also like NZF, trading at a 4.91% current yield and a 4.6% discount. The fund has a wider discount relative to the sector, stronger historic NAV returns across different time frames and significantly higher current and covered yields than the broader sector.

We continue to hold both funds in our Municipal Income Portfolio.

A Supportive Sector Outlook

The consensus outlook on the tax-exempt municipal sector is fairly positive. The supply / demand dynamic, in particular, is supportive. An increasing number of issuers have turned to taxable over tax-exempt bonds due to the 2017 tax legislation eliminating advance refunding. The SALT deduction cap remains a force in driving demand for tax-efficient holdings. Plus, dealer inventory seems unusually lean.

Source: BOA

As far as fundamentals, Moody's have revised down their local government shortfall and the recent $910bn fiscal support package provides indirect aid to municipalities via sales tax stability, grants to education institutions as well as mass transit.

Defaults in the sector have increased in 2020 over the previous year however they were actually lower than in either 2017 or 2018. Local revenues have remained surprisingly resilient. According to JPMorgan Chase, expectations in the early part of 2020 was for a 25% drop in tax revenues, which, in actuality, remained flat. The Fed municipal liquidity facility which was set up as an alternative to market issuance drew interest from only two borrowers. All of this suggests that municipalities are in a stronger financial position, than previously feared.

Allocating Across IG and HY Tax-Exempt Focused Funds

One of the key questions facing investors in the sector is where along the yield / quality spectrum to allocate their capital. In our view allocating between high-yield vs. investment-grade focused municipal funds is a function of three variables. First, is the differential between the bond yields on offer between the two subsectors. The wider the differential between the two the more attractive is the high-yield sub-sector, all else equal.

This is how the yields of the two sub-sectors have evolved, based on the S&P indices. What is interesting is that while investment-grade tax-exempt yields have moved below their pre-drawdown level, high-yield bond levels are still well above their pre-drawdown levels, despite much lower risk-free rates.

Source: Systematic Income, S&P

If we simply subtract the two yield levels, we see that the yield differential has compressed sharply from earlier in 2020. It is quite a bit less attractive now than it was earlier in the year when we argued for an overweight of the high-yield sub-sector but there is still some upside left, in our view.

Source: Systematic Income, S&P

Although the current yield differential is, very much, on the low side historically at around 2.4%, the yield differential is actually more attractive than it may appear. This is because yields have moved significantly lower across the board over the past decade so a lower yield differential may be more attractive than a wider one earlier in the decade once this is factored in. To adjust for this, the chart below shows the ratio of the two yields, and on this metric, high-yield bonds are still trading at an attractive relative level.

Source: Systematic Income, S&P

The second factor in the investment-grade vs. high-yield bond allocation is the level of discounts between the two sets of CEFs. Historically, we see that the high-yield / unrated tax-exempt bond focused CEFs have tended to trade at a higher premium than investment-grade tax-exempt bond focused CEFs. This is likely due to different distribution rates of the two sub-sectors with high-yield focused funds enjoying higher yields and, hence, tighter discounts / higher premiums. The chart shows that the discount differential between the two has compressed which makes the high-yield focused funds less expensive than they have been historically.

Source: Systematic Income

The third factor in the investment-grade vs. high-yield bond allocation is where we are in the macro cycle. The earlier we are in the cycle the more support the more cyclical and macro-sensitive higher-yielding and unrated bonds can enjoy. With 2021 GDP estimates in the mid-single digits after big negative readings it is fair to say we are at the early start of another macro cycle. A double-dip is certainly not out of the question, however, the fiscal and monetary support is likely to be forthcoming to bridge the gap to the next upturn.

A final thing worth considering when thinking about allocating between investment-grade and high-yield focused tax-exempt funds is how each sub-sector responds to a change in interest rates. With the first two weeks of January seeing a rapid rise in 10-year Treasury yields of 0.23% this is quickly becoming top of mind for income investors. The chart below shows how different national tax-exempt CEFs have responded to this 0.23% rise. High-yield focused CEFs are marked with a red star. The reason why they have outperformed in this period is that rising rates, as is the case now, are often seen in an environment of rising growth expectations and macro optimism. This allows high-yield bond credit spreads to tighten and partially or fully offset the rise in interest rates.

Source: Systematic Income

In terms of performance the chart below captures how the high-yield focused tax-exempt CEFs have performed over the last few months in NAV terms. Although we have been overweight the high-yield tax-exempt sub-sector since around August, the outperformance really got going, fortuitously, around the time of our article highlighting the sub-sector. Although we don't expect as strong a performance going forward, the high-yield sub-sector still carries an attractive yield over the investment-grade bonds.

Source: Systematic Income

Allocation Breakdown

This how the funds look in terms of credit-rating allocation. There is a steady increase in the allocation to the high-yield / unrated space from NVG to NMCO. NDMO is the newest fund in the stable with an inception date in August of 2020. The fund has the widest mandate across the suite so it is surprising how high-quality its allocation is. What is likely happening is that the fund is using mid-grade bonds as a placeholder while it waits to allocate to high-yield / unrated bonds.

Source: Systematic Income

Three other pieces of evidence support this idea. First, there is a clear pattern of management fees and high-yield allocation and the management fee on NDMO is the second highest which suggests that it is likely to end up with a large high-yield allocation.

Secondly, the leverage of NDMO is unusually low at 14.5% whereas other funds are around 35-40% which again suggests the fund is not finished with its portfolio.

And thirdly, the NAV distribution rate on NDMO is the highest of the bunch which again suggests that the fund is going to tilt to higher-yielding bonds.

Yield And Distribution Coverage Breakdown

Experienced CEF investors know that there are different types of "yield" in the CEF space. The first and easiest to gauge is the distribution rate or simply the annualized regular distribution on current price. The second is the fund's net investment income yield which is simply the fund's income level versus its NAV. And third is the true yield of the fund's underlying portfolio.

This third element gets the least amount of attention, in part, because many investors are more interested in the "cash in the door" rather than what is going on under the covers. And secondly, it is a metric that is actually difficult to gauge. BlackRock and Invesco are the only fund companies that regularly display the portfolio yields on the fund websites. Nuveen used to show the underlying yields of the constituent bonds in their holdings spreadsheets but appears to have stopped doing this as the column is now blank.

What complicates getting to grips with true portfolio yield are two additional things. First, the municipal bond market has a convention where many bonds are issued at coupons of 4-5% which are well above their yields. For example, the par-weighted coupon of the S&P Municipal Bond Index is 4.38% (and a par-weighted price is $112.98) while its yield-to-worst is just 1.00%. What this means is that if a fund were to hold the index and pay out all of the income its distribution rate would be 3.87% (= 4.38% x 100 / 112.98) which certainly looks very attractive for a strong investment-grade credit profile, however, that would actually be nearly 4x the level of the portfolio's real yield.

The second thing that complicates understanding what the true yield of a municipal CEF portfolio is has to do with allocations to zero-coupon bonds. These bonds don't make any coupon payments, rather, their price accretes towards their principal over time. This dynamic causes the funds to marginally understate their "real" income. The funds in the suite have 5-15% allocation to zero-coupon bonds.

Because we don't know the funds' real portfolio yields we have to make do with secondary metrics to guide us. One key metric is the average bond price ex-zero coupon bonds. This tells us whether the funds' portfolio yield is likely to be higher or lower than its income yield. By this metric NMZ and NMCO look attractive as their leveraged portfolio yields should be not a million miles away from their covered yields. The portfolio yields of the other two funds are likely to be quite a bit below their covered yields.

Source: Systematic Income

The chart below shows the current yield or distribution fund as well as covered yield or, simply, the distribution rate x current distribution coverage.

Source: Systematic Income

Distribution coverage has tended to be pretty strong across this suite of funds. The distribution coverage of NMCO has moved sharply higher in November which may not be sustainable.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

UNII levels, normalized by fund distributions in the following chart, have also been moving in the right direction.

Source: Systematic Income

Nuveen doesn't yet publish coverage figures for NDMO but given its higher-quality focus and low leverage its coverage is likely to be quite poor, perhaps, on the order of 70-80%. This should change if the fund increases its leverage and moves towards a higher-yielding allocation profile as we expect.

A key metric in helping us anticipate changes in funds' income levels is how their borrowings have changed over time. Funds that deleverage and cut their borrowings will tend to see their income levels decline, all else equal. The chart below shows how the funds' borrowings have evolved over the last three semi-annual reporting periods. Although it is not apparent in the chart, NMCO did deleverage during the March drawdown (after growing its borrowings between the Oct-19 and Apr-20 reporting periods). It has since added marginally to its borrowing level. NMCO was the only fund in the suite to cut its distribution which was raised back to nearly the same level prior to the drawdown while NMZ, NZF and NVG increased their distributions due to falling leverage costs and stable borrowing levels.

Source: Systematic Income

Over the past few months, the strong NAV performance of NMCO has allowed it to consistently add to its borrowing level, as the following chart shows, which should support income levels. The fund has tended to run quite "hot" in terms of leverage at close to 40%. NMZ has, curiously, shed borrowings marginally and is currently on the lower end of leverage in the suite at 34.5%.

Source: Systematic Income

Call exposure is another metric worth checking as increased call activity by issuers may pressure fund income. Despite elevated call exposure levels for NMZ and NMCO we are actually less worried about these two funds as their weighted average price excluding zero coupon bonds is below par suggesting that it is uneconomic for most portfolio issuers to call their bonds at this stage.

Source: Systematic Income

In terms of discount valuation we get the following picture. In absolute terms NVG, NZF and NMCO are trading at mid single-digit discounts while NMZ is at a small premium. The NMZ premium is likely due to its higher distribution rate, however, this is really a function of its lower coverage as the covered yield of NVG, NZF and NMZ is quite similar. The drop in borrowings of NMZ suggests that its coverage might marginally fall a bit more relative to that of NVG and NZF. Based on this we view NMZ as being marginally expensive.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

We continue to like NMCO in terms of discount valuation as its discount remains significantly wider of the sector average and wide relative to the fund's own history vs. the sector.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The fund's overall return in 2020 lagged the sector due to its high-yield bond focus as well as its deleveraging in March. However, strong distribution coverage, very strong performance out of the drawdown and a very high distribution rate should support its discount valuation in the medium term.

Takeaways

We remain upbeat on the tax-exempt space due to a number of tailwinds and a supportive macro environment. In particular, we continue to favor the high-yield / unrated sub-sector which should benefit from attractive valuations and an early cycle dynamic. We continue to hold both NMCO and NZF in our Muni Income Portfolio. Less active buy-and-hold investors may want to choose NZF over NMCO as NMCO is not an all-weather fund, in our view. Its higher portfolio volatility and elevated leverage level makes it more liable to a deleveraging. This suggests that if valuations continue tightening over the coming months as they have been, investors may want to begin to reduce exposure to this fund over time.

If you enjoyed this article, click Follow at the top of the page to make sure you get all of our timely updates and blog posts.