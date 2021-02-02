Ring Energy's (NYSE:REI) ability to gain some more breathing room under its credit facility is helped by the improvement in WTI oil prices to the low-$50s. WTI oil moving to the high-$40s already helped its Fall 2020 borrowing base redetermination result in a relatively modest reduction (from $375 million to $350 million). The further improvement in oil prices has put its warrants in the money, and could allow Ring to reduce its net debt below $250 million by the end of 2021.

Ring still should reduce its debt further as its leverage is still higher than ideal at low-$50s oil. However, if oil stays around $50, it may be able to get its net debt below $200 million by the end of 2022. This would appear to be a more reasonable level of debt for its production levels.

Potential 2021 Results

Ring hasn't announced its operational plans for 2021 yet, but at low-$50s WTI oil, it will probably initiate at least a modest amount of new development. In December 2020, Ring announced its first new horizontal well in 10 months and it previously indicated that high-$40s WTI oil was an acceptable price for it to start drilling again.

At current strip prices, if Ring goes with a relatively limited (such as $30 million) capex budget for 2021, it should be able to deliver $50 million in positive cash flow while seeing modest production declines from Q4 2020 levels.

Share Count And Debt

Ring noted that it issued 13.1 million shares, 16.7 million pre-funded warrants, and 29.8 million common warrants. This resulted in initial net proceeds of approximately $19.1 million while the exercise of all the warrants could add another $23.9 million. Ring would end up with an estimated 127.6 million shares outstanding if the warrants are all exercised.

Ring had $315 million borrowed under its credit facility in December, and the proceeds from its warrants and its 2021 positive cash flow could reduce its credit facility debt below $250 million by the end of 2021.

This amount of debt would be around 2.7x EBITDAX (at low-$50s WTI oil), which is getting closer to a more reasonable level. Ring's debt should probably be reduced to below $200 million for it to be in pretty solid shape financially though.

Notes On Valuation

Ring appears appropriately valued at the moment for roughly $50 longer-term WTI oil. At that oil price, Ring's EV/EBITDAX multiple is approximately 4.5x with a $1.17 share price (and full exercise of the warrants). The 2021 strip is a couple dollars above $50, but the 2022 strip is currently slightly under $50.

Ring's run-up in share price since the end of 2020 can be attributed to the improvement in oil prices and the associated reduced chances of further dilution. The oil strip for 2021 has gone up by around $4 since the end of 2020, which improves Ring's 2021 cash flow projections by around $10 million. Longer term prices haven't moved as much, but the roughly $2 improvement in oil prices for 2022 improves Ring's EBITDAX by around $5 million per year.

This boost to Ring's near-term cash flow plus the positive impact of higher oil prices on the value of Ring's reserves means that it has a solid path to increasing its liquidity without needing to issue more shares. The concern with a low-$40s oil scenario was that Ring would see significant borrowing base reductions and would need to issue additional shares and warrants to give itself some more breathing room.

Conclusion

Ring Energy benefits significantly from the improvement in oil strip prices to the low-$50s for 2021 and high-$40s for 2022. This gives it the potential to reduce its net debt below $250 million by the end of 2021. Ring's leverage is still somewhat higher than ideal at $250 million in net debt and low-$50s WTI oil, but its situation is much improved from mid-2020.

This has come at a cost of a large increase in its share count, but the risk of additional dilution is relatively modest with $50 oil. When forward-year strip was in the low-$40s, I believed that Ring could end up with close to 200 million shares as it attempted to deleverage.

Ring appears to be trading at around its fair value now based on $50 longer-term oil prices.