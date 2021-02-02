The January Barometer Is Not Bulletproof

The S&P 500 Index ended marginally lower in January, putting the January Barometer into play.

"As January goes, so goes the year" traders like to say, but 2016 saw a decidedly negative tone and a really bad January close, yet we had a pretty decisive up year for the S&P 500 in 2016

Clearly, this January barometer is not bulletproof.

This January, I think 2020 borrowed gains from 2021 and shoved them back into 2020 via record deficit spending and Fed intervention. In theory, 2021 should be an up year for stocks as the economy recovers and the pandemic winds down in the latter part of 2021. A recovering economy and a buoyant stock market go hand in hand. Be that as it may, the risk to this outlook are vaccine-resistant mutations of the coronavirus (unlikely) and major geopolitical escalations like hot wars (hard to predict with precision).

There is also a mixed message among the U.S. and global markets for the end of January:

Market index January 2021 Russell 2000 +5.00% NASDAQ +1.42% S&P 500 -1.11% Dow Jones Industrials -2.04% Source: Wall Street Journal, January 30-31, 2021.

One other index that ended up decidedly for January is the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the equivalent of the S&P 500 for investors interested in emerging markets. That index loves inflation, a low dollar and high prices of crude oil, all of which should be hallmarks of 2021, should the global economy continue to recover. Trade wars should be winding down and multilateralism is back in vogue with the new Biden administration. This is why I have high hopes for emerging markets in the next couple of years, despite their much higher volatility compared to developed markets.

I think the 10-year period of a much weaker emerging markets relative to the S&P 500 Index ended in late 2020. I would not be surprised if in the next 10 years, we revisit the 2010-11 SPY/EEM ratio.

Anecdotes from the Motherland

Over the last month, I traveled on business to my home country of Bulgaria in the middle of a pandemic, which was no picnic. Cross-Atlantic flights were 70% empty both ways, but flights within Europe from Frankfurt were packed. The pandemic did the same damage to the EU economy compared to what it did in the U.S., but they seem a little calmer in light of their history. After all, they suffered two major World Wars in the last century, and the Bubonic Plague of 1347-1351 killed 30% of the population in Europe.

While in the motherland, I did get questions about the U.S. stock market, which ended 2020 at an all-time high. By comparison, the Bulgarian stock market is illiquid, and it remains far from an all-time high, so naturally, it did not garner much investor interest. The Bulgarian market topped out in late 2007, just shy of 2000 on the SOFIX Index. It then fell over 80% and retested a low near 250 in 2013.

This is as big of a crash as you're likely to see, so the enthusiasts that rode the SOFIX from 100 to 2000 in the 2000-2007 period were no longer enthusiastic, which ironically is a sign of a bottoming index.

Currently, the SOFIX Index is registering a series of higher lows and has had a phenomenal January 2021 with COVID vaccines being administered and the economy reopening. Still, no one in Bulgaria was talking about the SOFIX - just the S&P 500.

I told them that in my experience investors get super-excited when the stock market is high but they don't really care about stocks when the market is low. In the year 2000, companies in the SOFIX were trading at 0.5 times book value on average and no one wanted to hear about them! In 2007, some of the same companies were trading at five times book value and there was euphoria about buying. Purely based on sentiment and where I think the local economy is headed, I think the SOFIX will have a great 2021.

There are parliamentary elections in March, and I sure hope the socialist party and their allies do not win a majority in parliament, as that would only create setbacks for what has been a successful steering of the economy in the past 12 years, delivered by the different variations of the present center-right coalition.

