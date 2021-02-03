Source: Techcrunch, Ruhnn Holding Limited

On November 25 2020, three co-founders of Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) (hereinafter "RUHN"), a company enabling social influencers to sell products through e-commerce, submitted a non-binding proposal to purchase all of RUHN's shares not currently owned for $3.40 per ADS in cash. A deal remains subject to approval and a special committee has been formed to review and potentially negotiate terms. Assuming a deal is reached at the proposed price, the market is currently offering a 14 percent merger arbitrage opportunity upon consummation of the transaction. The timeline for a deal, however, is uncertain, and even if the parties enter a transaction it could be seven months, or more, before the deal closes. Overall, this merger arb offers a compelling opportunity to return at least 14 percent on a short-term investment without assuming an undue amount of risk.

The Buyer Group

Min Feng, Lei Sun, and Chao Shen (hereinafter the "Buyer Group") are the three founders who submitted the non-binding proposal. All three are members of RUHN's board of directors, with Mr. Feng also serving as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Sun also serving as CEO. RUHN has two share classes and the Buyer Group currently controls approximately 42.7 percent of RUHN's total shares outstanding and 87.8 percent of its total voting power.

Excluding shares currently held, the Buyer Group would need approximately $164 million to close the proposed transaction. It is suggested that the Buyer Group would use either cash on hand, debt, third party equity, or a combination of all three to finance the transaction. RUHN has four outside shareholders who own more than 5 percent of the company's shares outstanding, one of which being Alibaba (BABA). If one or more of these outside investors agreed to join the Buyer Group, it could substantially reduce the amount of cash needed to consummate the transaction.

Non-Binding Proposal Premium and Potential For A Price Increase

The Buyer Group proposed the going-private transaction at a time when RUHN has lost nearly all of its equity value since going public. RUHN IPO'ed in the Spring of 2019 at $12.50 per ADS and since then its market cap has declined 76 percent:

Data by YCharts

Despite offering only slightly above the RUHN's all-time low valuation, the Buyer Group poses the $3.40 per ADS offer is reasonable because it represents a premium of 10.4 percent over 1 day trading price before announcement of the non-binding proposal and 27.2 percent over the 60-day volume weighted average price.

However, RUHN has a solid balance sheet and pre-pandemic sales growth, suggesting that the special committee could negotiate a higher price per share. As of September 30, 2020, RUHN's balance sheet had $202 million in total assets including close to $105 million in cash and short-term investments, and the company had zero debt. Also, in the two years (2019 and 2020) leading up to the pandemic, RUHN saw year-over-year revenues growth of 15 percent and 19 percent, respectively. See RUHN 2020 20-F for more information.

It should be noted that it is very unlikely that a competing bidder would make an offer for RUHN. This is because, as previously mentioned, the Buyer Group controls 87.8 percent of the voting power of the stock. Unless a bidder comes along and offers substantially more (i.e., 2-4 times) than the current proposal, it is unlikely the bidder could garner enough support in order to receive shareholder approval.

Arbitrage and Risks

As previously mentioned, the current arb spread is approximately 14 percent. However, if a deal is reached, then it will probably be at a higher price (it would not be surprising to see a 5 to 10 percent increase in consideration). With that said, investors in the ADS have to take into consideration the fee associated with cancelling the ADR. This is usually a nickel per share. These are things to keep in mind when contemplating an investment.

The timeline for this event-driven opportunity is highly speculative considering this remains a non-binding proposal. It is entirely possible the parties do not reach a deal and the Buyer Group expressly states in its proposal that a binding "agreement must be reached in order to consummate the proposed [t]ransaction". See non-binding proposal cited above. Nevertheless, assuming an agreement is reached this month, it takes on average 225 days to complete a going-private transaction, according to JDsupra.com. This would put closing sometime in Fall 2021.

If a deal is not reached, the stock has the potential to break towards its 52-week low around $2.30 per ADS, a decline of roughly 23 percent from its current trading price. That was the price RUHN was trading roughly a month before the proposal was made public. With that said, RUHN's services segment continues to show strong organic growth with year-over-year services revenues of 84 percent for the first half of FY2021. See RUHN 6-k filed 11/23/20 for more information. The stock price could be a benefactor from this momentum if the deal is taken off the table.

Overall, this is a speculative investment in an event-driven opportunity. The timeline is uncertain and, at present, there are very few details regarding the discussions between the special committee and the Buyer Group. However, a transaction looks promising and, therefore, it would be prudent to keep this opportunity on every merger arb's radar.