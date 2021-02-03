Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was trading at $10 prior to COVID. Due to the extraordinarily high demand for PPE during the pandemic, revenues for LAKE skyrocketed taking the stock price with them to $30. Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered all over the world, what will happen to the revenue surge of LAKE? Will it sustain or will it go back to pre-COVID times and will it drag the share price down with it?

Overview

LAKE manufactures industrial protective garments. Its sales are evenly distributed between the US and the rest of the world. Medical grade disposable PPE represented 62% of sales in Q3 2021 and the same had a 46% share of sales in Q3 2020. The change in the percentage of sales can be seen below. Needless to say, disposable PPEs have been the major revenue stream (>50%) since before the pandemic hit.

NB: FY is from February to January

Source: Prepared by author using annual and quarterly filings

The pandemic has helped LAKE achieve higher gross margins due to economies of scale and rationalization of SKUs. In order to serve the very high demand of medical disposable PPEs, LAKE had to streamline their operations by removing lower margin products entirely from their offering and pausing the production on other SKUs. As per management, they expect that as the demand for disposable PPEs reduces, they will see a simultaneous rise in the demand for other PPEs which would have reached a deficit around the world. Manufacturing a single SKU is efficient and this has been the main cause for the extraordinary 1846 pp jump in gross margins (Q3 2020 vs Q3 2021). However, how well can LAKE carry forward the improvements post-pandemic? Management’s latest strategy is to remove low-margin SKUs permanently from their portfolio and reduce their number of SKUs compared to their product mix pre-COVID. In my opinion, we can expect a slight dip in the gross margin in the near term as they bring the production of other SKUs online, but it will quickly recover to the current levels as they implement the teachings learnt during the pandemic.

Source: Prepared by author using annual and quarterly filings

2021 PPE sales projections

While it is difficult to predict future outbreaks, some educated guesses can be made regarding the demand for PPEs based on typical behavior. For example, the base inventory level of PPE for every hospital in the country and for the country’s medical reserve supply would have increased substantially. PPE demand will remain high for a considerable part of 2021 so that countries can refill their inventories in preparation of future outbreaks. However, in my opinion, with the passage of time and application of vaccines across the world, the threat of coronavirus will subside and, thus, there will be no urgency in procurement of PPEs. This will lead to negotiations between producers and customers of PPEs, eventually leading to reduction of revenue per PPE. After the world inventories have been re-filled, I do not see any reason for sustained demand for the disposable medical grade PPE.

The forces acting on the sales for LAKE will be:

Sustained demand for disposable PPE through most of 2021, however, with reducing revenue per item. Increasing demand for other PPEs in their portfolio, reaching a high to fulfill the supply void experienced during the pandemic and then reducing back to the run rate pre-COVID-19 levels.

The strength of these forces will determine the overall sales graph of Lakeland in 2021. As disposable PPEs have a higher percentage in the sales of LAKE, I believe we will witness a steady decline in the sales over the quarters in 2021. The rise in revenue due to other PPEs will not be sufficient to offset the drop in revenue due to disposable PPEs. Of course, this thesis relies on the assumption that the world does not witness any mutated version of COVID-19 in 2021.

Operational improvements for LAKE

In addition to the financial boost, the pandemic provided a sort of bootcamp training on improving operating efficiency, planning, and inventory management. Due to the panic situation around the world, LAKE had to boost up its production capacity overnight, which is easier said than done, especially during lockdown the world over. Managing raw materials, manpower to work and distribution of completed inventory could not have been easy. The management surely deserves a lot of appreciation for this. Going forward, in the post-pandemic era, how well LAKE maintains efficient operations remains to be seen. Will LAKE maintain minimal SKUs in their product mix or will they move back to old SKUs as the demand for disposable PPEs fades away slowly? Will the management maintain the discipline and focus required in an efficient company or will they diversify to increase sales figures? Both strategies have their pros and cons, but the efficiency strategy is beneficial for investors. In the Q3 earnings call, management has clarified their stance and have decided to pursue the efficiency strategy. I just hope that they stick to it and do not deviate once the sales figures start going down.

Other major benefits that the management has recognized due to the pandemic are exposure to new customers and establishing the brand as a dependable supplier of PPE capable of supporting during emergencies. Both are good for the company, but how tangible they are or how they will contribute to the top-line cannot be quantified.

Possible dividend in 2021

Based on the current run rate of sales and expected earnings in 2021, it is fairly certain that LAKE would be sitting on a very strong cash reserve. LAKE could propose a way to create value from their cash reserve; however, even the management is of the opinion that PPE demands will see a decline by mid-2021. Hence, in my opinion, it may not be a wise decision to invest in expanding or modernizing their factories. The other solution is to distribute the cash as dividend. As this would be a one-time situation, LAKE could distribute it as a one-time special dividend. As per their Q3 filing, LAKE had a cash reserve of $40 M with $26 M of accounts receivable. The average cash reserve maintained by LAKE has been around $13 M - $14 M. Netting the average cash reserve gives us a possible dividend of $6.5/share with Q4 results still pending. So, unless management surprises us with a plan of capital expenditure, investors can expect a dividend this year.

Conclusion

LAKE has served well during the pandemic by quickly ramping its production, efficiently managing its operations and making sure that critical disposable PPEs are delivered across the world. It has been well rewarded in the form of excellent top-line growth of around 53% YoY (9-month period). But, as the vaccines roll out all over the world, the threat reduces and thus the demand for disposable PPE kits will reduce. We will see a decline in sales as we progress through 2021. However, the pandemic has taught important lessons to the management and they have decided to remove unwanted low-margin SKUs from their product portfolio and become an efficient company with higher gross margins. In addition, LAKE’s cash reserves are at an all-time high and investors can expect a dividend in 2021.

I am bearish on the stock and expect the stock price to come down steadily in 2021. Although the company’s fundamentals are very good, with the pandemic almost coming to an end (don’t want to jinx it), I do not think that the stock is at the right price to enter.