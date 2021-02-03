Investment thesis

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares have reacted very positively to the Topgolf acquisition. Whilst this strategy presents opportunities for high returns, the impending 93.3% dilution and strong execution required to deliver makes us believe the risk reward is not favorable. We are sellers of the shares at these current levels.

Our aim

We are trying to get some grip on the following:

What the acquisition of Topgolf means to Callaway equity holders today.

Assess some of the forecast performance metrics of Topgolf presented by the company.

Whether post-deal the business will have enough funds to execute their growth plan.

We will take each in turn.

For equity holders today

The Topgolf acquisition announced in October 2020 was priced at $1.986 billion for equity, including the 14% already owned by Callaway. This valued Topgolf at an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion.

When the deal closes in early 2021, Callaway is expected to issue 88.039 million shares of its common stock to the shareholders of Topgolf excluding itself. The stock issuance is based upon a fixed price of $19.40 per share for Callaway stock - so Topgolf owners have already made a tidy return.

With approximately 94.3 million shares outstanding, this will result in a dilution of 93.3% to existing Callaway shareholders. We will ignore any potential dilution impact from the $225 million convertible bonds offering in 2020, as there are capped call structures in place.

Post deal, the basic company shareholder structure will look something this.

Estimated company structure

Source: Topgolf, Callaway, created by author

With a material stake held by private equity, in the longer term questions will be raised over any exit strategy.

With projected net debt for the combined company at $1,027 million in December 2020, we estimate post-equity issuance the net debt to equity will be 0.4x which is low, and allows for potentially more borrowing if needed.

Assess forecast performance metrics of Topgolf

Topgolf started in the UK in 2000 and was brought to the US in 2005. Callaway became an investor in 2006. After nearly 20 years of operation, it generated sales volume of $1,060 million in FY2019, and an adjusted EBITDAS of $59.2 million - a 5.5% margin.

Profitability sounds low for a 20 year old business - if we take out the 'S' for non-cash stock compensation, it would be lower. It does not sound like a high quality franchise as yet.

The targeted economics are as follows for the new planned venues.

Economics of the venues

Source: Company (page 15)

Cash on cash returns measure pre-tax inflows received and the pre-tax outflows paid. With the above targets we assume the following:

Annual inflow = Target EBITDAS $5 million less financing cost.

Total cash invested = 25% of average construction cost per venue as cash out (say $25 million is the average cost, so $6.25 million down-payment), and financing via straight debt 75% of the total cost at 5% rate (cost is $0.9375m interest, debt payment $1.875 million assuming a 10 year loan).

The cash on cash return would be 35% - the target of around 50% looks more realistic if the loan period was longer than 10 years.

However, as equity holders cash on cash returns tells only part of the story. If we do an approximate return on invested capital (ROIC) calculation per venue:

For NOPAT we use $5 million EBITDAS less taxes - so assuming the current rate of 21% we get $3.95 million.

The capital per site is an average amount of $25 million.

This rough ROIC is 15.8% - this is a decent rate, but since we are adding back in D, A and S, we are likely to be overstating profits.

Callaway's weighted cost of capital is expensive, estimated at around 11% - so a high ROIC is nevertheless needed to justify the investment.

For a free cash flow assessment we use the following figures:

The company has disclosed a projected EBITDAS figure of $360 million for FY12/2022.

We need estimates of two more figures to get free cash flow - working capital and capex.

The company has disclosed $325 million in growth capital to be used between FY2021 and FY2023 - we estimate an equal amount to be spent per annum, equal to $108 million. Callaway independently has capex requirements of around $30 million per annum - we are unsure what Topgolf's maintenance and refurbishment capex is and leave this blank. For reference a sports gym business like PureGym Plc has noticeably high cash outflows here.

Working capital is likely to be negative as the company is investing in growth. But we will leave this blank as well.

The estimated free cash flow for FY12/21 is $222 million.

This equates to a free cash flow yield of 4.3% post dilution. Our exercise has been quite accommodating, and we would have preferred a higher yield for greater conviction in the investment case.

Funding status

Callaway is likely to be able to tap markets for capital in order to drive this merger forwards. In the 'combined company debt commentary' presented in October 2020, it is interesting to note that indebtedness is expected to rise from FY12/2020 to FY12/2022 (from $1,027 million to $1,308 million) due to a combination of:

Falling levels of cash.

Increasing asset-based revolving credit facilities.

Increasing deemed landlord financing.

The ultimate test will be whether Callaway can generate free cash flow in FY2022 before discretionary capex. This will be down to how management execute.

Conclusion

When the proportional ownership of a company is reduced by 93.3%, expectations are that existing shareholders are given a significant opportunity. The shares have reacted positively, nearly doubling in price since the deal announcement.

Callaway management has been doing a decent job of running the business over the last 5 years, making sensible acquisitions in apparel and allocating capital well. This latest move is significantly larger than anything before it. Putting private equity interests in the mix will be interesting to watch. A weighted average cost of capital of 11% does not provide much margin for error.

Our ROIC and free cash flow assessments can be interpreted as just an academic exercise. However, we feel that on fair and somewhat accommodating assumptions a free cash flow yield of 4.3% two-years out does not provide a high conviction investment case.

Given the upcoming dilution and the 'unknowns' over this new strategy, we believe the risk reward is not attractive enough. We are sellers at these levels.