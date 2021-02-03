Introduction and brief profile

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) enables potential investors to gain access to a basket of 55 Turkish stocks. Admittedly, getting exposure to these stocks is unlikely to be particularly cost-efficient over the long run, as exemplified by the steep expense ratio of 0.59%. That said, I wouldn’t get too caught up with that figure, as other major EM country focussed ETFs tend to have similar expense ratios within a bandwidth of 0.5%-0.7%.

Investors can be forgiven for shunning this ETF as it has been a source of wealth-destruction for a few years now; as you can see from the chart below, over the last 5 years, TUR has been a gross underperformer, lagging its major EM peers from Indonesia (EIDO), Poland (EPOL), Russia (ERUS), Mexico (EWW), South Korea (EWY), Brazil (EWZ), South Africa (EZA), India (INDA) and China (MCHI).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Elevated political risk, an autocratic presidential regime, unorthodox and volatile monetary policies, steep inflation, significant currency depreciation, excess foreign currency debt, and the universal pandemic sledgehammer have all been instrumental in reducing TUR’s investment case. That said, whilst some of these risks still linger, in recent months, there have also been some encouraging signs that have improved the appeal of TUR; so much so that over the last 3 months, TUR has outperformed all the above-mentioned EM peers. Let’s explore some of these recent developments and also touch upon some of the key factors that could weigh on TUR going forward.

A return to conventional and clearer monetary policies; yet still, more reform may be required to tame inflation

Turkey has had to grapple with persistently high inflation for a few years now, and the issue has been compounded by the fact that until recently the country had been following a rather unconventional monetary policy; President Tayyip Erdogan and the previous Finance and Treasury Minister- Berat Albayrak (who is also Erdogan's son-in-law) felt that low-interest rates and relentless selling of the nation’s precarious foreign currency reserves were a more fruitful way to combat inflation pressures and lira depreciation. However, since November there have been some drastic changes; Albayrak- the FM resigned and a technocrat- Naci Agbal, has replaced the previous governor-Murat Uysal as the new chief of the Turkish Central Bank. Since Agbal’s appointment, Turkey has returned to a more orthodox monetary policy regime, with rates being hiked by 675bps from 10.25% to 17% during November/December.

What’s also encouraging is that there’s a greater degree of clarity with regards to the central bank’s goals and this will most certainly aid foreign investors’ perception of Turkey. In the most recent monetary policy meeting (MPC) in January, the benchmark policy rate was left unchanged but the bank also stated its intention to keep rates elevated for an “extended period” and also said that it would resort to “front-loaded” steps to deliver additional tightening if required. This seemingly hawkish commentary will serve as music to the ears of Lira bulls. The bank has also come out with clear inflation targets; the bank expects inflation to dip to 9.4% in 2021 and then slow to 7% in 2022 and 5% in the following year.

Admittedly, some of these goals may appear lofty, particularly considering that the most recent inflation number for January came in at a whopping 14.97%, above December’s reading of 14.6% and above market estimations of 14.68-14.75%, but one should also be mindful of the time it takes for monetary policy transmission to make a sustained impact.

That said, I also feel that it is crucial that the Erdogan government supplements monetary policy initiatives with more structural reform measures. The food and beverages component (24% weight) has the largest weight in Turkey’s consumer price index, and this is one area that could really benefit through structural reforms; over the last 10 years, farm acreage has been replaced by increased housing capital and this has meant less scope for farmers to meet the domestic demand even if the intention is there. Policies designed to stall or reverse this trend would be welcome. There have also been suggestions that the Erdogan government will look to implement measures such as food price regulation, guaranteed sales, lower taxes, export caps, etc., but it remains to be seen if this will come to fruition.

The Lira angle

The above-mentioned political and macro-economic developments have done a world of good for the Turkish Lira which is up by ~14% vs the dollar over the last three months, making it the best performing EM currency.

Source: Bloomberg

Appetizing real rates, front-loading of inflation management risks, and the possibility of greater autonomy of the central bank going forward have all been instrumental in bringing greater foreign flows. Previously, the central bank had been skating on thin ice, with FX reserves dipping to less than $37bn, the lowest level in over 15 years, from the range of around $75bn-$80bn, for much of 2019; over recent weeks, the situation has picked up and gross FX reserves currently stand at over $50bn.

Source: Trading Economics

Another encouraging development for the Lira is the progression on the trade front; numbers came out a few days back showing that the country’s exports in January of TL107bn ($15bn) were the best January reading ever, up 2.5% annually; imports meanwhile were down -5.6%. This has effectively shrunk Turkey’s trade deficit by an impressive 32% on an annual basis to $3bn. Much of the recent export momentum has been driven by strength in Turkish auto exports which contributed $2.3bn (incidentally auto exports are the dominant export product from Turkey with a 15% contribution). The auto sector momentum can also be validated by strength in the leading indicator- manufacturing PMI which hit 54.4 in January, the strongest level since July 2020. If Turkey can continue to chip away at its trade deficit through strong exports, conditions for further lira appreciation could gather pace.

Having said that, I would urge some caution at this stage as we could see a pause. As you can see from the weekly chart below, the USD/TRY pair has now dropped to levels of 7.16-7.08; previously in May 2020, this area had served as a crucial pivot point from where the price action reversed and then failed to move above this zone for 13 weeks. The price action around sensitive zones such as these usually tends to repeat, and we may see an intermediate floor for now.

Source: Trading View

In addition to that, as mentioned in my piece – “ Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust ETF - A Few Reasons Why I'm Wary”, I’ve highlighted why I think further dollar depreciation may slow, and potentially even reverse. This could impact the Lira.

Outlook for Turkish banks (largest weight in TUR) is mixed

If TUR is to do well, it will need the financial sector to turn up; financial stocks account for the largest weight in this ETF with close to a fourth of TUR’s total holdings. Despite the recent monumental macro-economic and political developments that have propped up Turkish equities, the banks in the country (XBANK, BIST) have continued to lag the broader markets (BIST 100 index).

Source: Trading View

The recent rate hikes are a welcome development as it will reduce the pressure on banks to only focus on credit volume; do note that hitherto Turkish banks have found it hard to cope in an environment where their fees have been cut, and they’ve been asked to restructure and reclassify troublesome loans to ensure credit momentum. They’ve had to do all this against the backdrop of elevated inflation where the inflation rates have exceeded the average ROE over the last 3 years; as a business case this is a very hard sell.

Source: Bloomberg

Now, with the recent hike in rates, and inflation forecasted to dip below 10% by the year-end, banks certainly begin to look more attractive. That said, I wouldn't necessarily jump the gun; firstly, it remains to be seen if the large-scale vaccine administration and herd immunity can be fostered soon enough; if these challenges persist, I remain doubtful if the financial health of Turkish SME businesses is strong enough to weather subdued demand conditions.

For instance, consider something like tourism; according to S&P Global, SME loans account for the largest share of the Turkish loan book (25% weight), and a significant chunk of this is tourism-related businesses. I would have grave reservations about the ability of these businesses to meet their debt obligations, more so in an environment where rates have recently been increased. Credit risk is something that tends to appear with a lag, and with the Turkish policy rate currently at 17%, expect some of these asset quality issues to come through in 2021 and 2022. As you can see from the table below, the level of non-performing assets (in % terms) of Turkish banks are expected to more than double, quite unlike any of the other EM banks in the table, and only Russia’s ratio at 13.4% is expected to be worse (albeit Russian banks’ NPA % levels are still expected to be stable relative to the 2020 figure).

Source: S&P Global

This risk may have reduced with the lira’s recent outperformance, but it is something to be monitored as it makes Turkish banks particularly vulnerable to capricious global risk sentiment and quickly changing FX dynamics. As you can see from the table below-whilst the dependence has reduced over the years- short-term wholesale funding in foreign currency debt by Turkish banks- is significantly higher than other EM counterparts. For whatever reason, if we were to see global risk-averse conditions in the months ahead, these banks could be particularly vulnerable to the flight of capital as even the Turkish central bank would find it hard to arrest this scenario, given the central bank’s own precarious FX reserves.

Source: S&P Global

Technical angle

Source: Trading View

On the charts, there are a lot of interesting things happening; firstly, do note that from June 2013 to August 2018, TUR had been trending lower via a broad descending channel; since then, we’ve seen a general flattening out in the price action for more than two years (over the last two and a half years, TUR has been chopping around within this band of $17.5-$30). From November, the ETF has gained c.58%, and is now close to hitting the top end of this range at $30, which may serve as a near-term hurdle. If it can break past this crucial point, the next levels to turn cautious are the $33-$35 range, which represents the upper boundary of the multi-year channel, and also slightly coincides with the congestion zone seen during late 2015-early 2016 (green highlighted area). To get past this region, I imagine one would need to see significant risk appetite for Turkish assets in general, which would be hard to see unless further reform announcements come through.

Source: Stockcharts.com

I’ve also looked at the relative strength chart of TUR vs EEM (MSCI Emerging Markets ETF). Similar to TUR’s standalone chart, this ratio has been trending lower for multiple years via the descending channel, followed by a consolidation in the ratio for over two years between 0.5-0.7. In 2020, we saw a breakdown in this ratio to record lows, but there’s been a pickup since November, and it is now on the cusp of breaking back into its previous zone of 0.5-0.7; going forward I would expect this ratio to chop around within this zone, and don’t expect it to significantly expand beyond that.

How does TUR compare to other EM peers?

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from YCharts

Clearly, the standout observation about TUR is that it’s a remarkably cheap option, the cheapest out of the lot, at only 8.2 forecasted P/E. Also, interesting to see the Russia option sport a similar P/E multiple (as mentioned previously, the banks of these two countries are expected to have the worst NPA % ratios over the next two years, but this could be less of an issue for ERUS, as financial stocks have a lower weight, and it is more oriented towards energy stocks). TUR’s low multiple is curious given that the pricier South Korean, South African, and Polish options (EWY,EZA, EPOL), are all expected to see more pronounced negative earnings growth next year, and a much weaker earnings profile over the next 5 years. Incidentally, only India offers a more attractive earnings profile than TUR over the next 5 years. So how should we read this?

My sense is that there’s a sizeable intangible discount factor at play here, where potential investors are looking beyond just earnings, and also considering issues such as the significant geopolitical risk and volatile FX risk. I also think investors have been left scarred by the previous unorthodox monetary policies in Turkey, and whilst efforts have been taken to address this, it will take time for confidence to return and prompt investors to pay a premium multiple in line with the EM average which is around 14x. You also have to consider that TUR is an ETF with an incredibly volatile return profile (the 5-year annualized standard deviation of monthly returns is rather steep at 33% and beaten only by the Brazilian option). Considering all these factors I can understand why investors may be reluctant to pay a premium multiple.

Closing thoughts

TUR’s attractiveness as an investment option has picked up over recent months, largely on account of some recent game-changing policy decisions, which have also been instrumental in aiding the prospects of the Lira. That said, under the regime of a long-standing autocratic President, it’s also important to not take things for granted as the situation can always reverse quite quickly. Incidentally, the President has recently been on record expressing some doubts over the effectiveness of high rates so there’s always that risk that he may renege on the ongoing high rate stance

If you’re an investor looking for steady capital appreciation with limited drawdowns and volatility, TUR is probably not an ETF for you as it has a history of demonstrating large-scale volatility, and when faced with significant downside risk, doesn't fare too well, as exemplified by a below-par Sortino ratio (a metric that measures excess return per unit of downside risk). Also consider that over the last years, the max drawdown of this ETF is a whopping 58%, over a duration of 38 months.

If you’re willing to stomach the volatility, and not stick around for too long, TUR may be able to offer some upside towards the $33-$35 zone which is the upper boundary of the multi-year channel, implying ~16-17% returns from the current levels.