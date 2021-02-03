Hitachi Ltd (HTHIY) Management on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hitachi Ltd (OTCPK:HTHIY) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2021 2:45 AM ET

Yoshihiko Kawamura - Senior VP, CFO, & GM of Finance Group

Tomomi Kato - General Manager of Financial Strategy Division

Masao Yoshikawa - Executive General Manager Investor Relations

Kota Ezawa - Citigroup Inc

The time has come to start Hitachi, Ltd. Web Conference on the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings for Institutional Investors and Financial Analysts.

Let me now introduce the speakers for today. Yoshihiko Kawamura, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO; Tomomi Kato, General Manager of the Financial Strategy division; Masao Yoshikawa, Executive General Manager of the Investor Relations division. The outline of the financial results will be explained by Mr. Kawamura.

Yoshihiko Kawamura

Thank you very much for attending this conference despite your busy schedules. At the outset, I would like to say that in the third quarter, impact of COVID-19 was very strong. But we are appreciative of the fact that we are able to continue business, so trying to express our gratitude and respectful of the people who have made this possible.

Now I would like to report you on the Q3 results for fiscal 2020. Before going each of the numbers, let me give you a basic outline. The impact of COVID-19 was a significant issue in fiscal 2020. This was a factor that we never experienced before. But having concluded the third quarter, it seems that we have been able to generate profits according to plan. In fact, we have had some upside as well.

In terms of cash flow, we were somewhat concerned. There was a concern regarding liquidity as well. But we have been able to overcome these concerns, and we have been proceeding according to plan.

Having entered this fiscal year, the environment value, the importance thereof has come to the 4 as important management issue. This will be elaborated upon later. We are going to position the enhancement of environmental value as a major management challenge going forward.

Thirdly, in terms of the [PR] profits, it has declined because of factors that I've talked about, but cash flow remained very strong in various aspects.

In terms of the profit and loss statement, I think I can give you further details on these matters later.

Please refer to Page 3. These are the key messages for the third quarter. There are 4 points to be made.

First is that we have captured DX demand. As a result, the IT segment has driven the profitability of the company. For the third quarter, the record high adjusted operating income ratio of 13.5% was achieved.

Second, with respect to the China business, this will be elaborated later. We have seen more than -- a faster expected recovery in China, elevator business as well as automotive business. We're able to experience a market recovery expanding our business in China.

Third is relating to environmental values. Hitachi Astemo has been established from January of this year and focus on EV-related business. In terms of in replacing the internal combustion engine, we are focused on [reaction].

ABB Power Grid has also been incorporated, and this is proceeding very well as well. $2.9 billion third quarter orders was achieved, and order backlog was $12 billion, so it has been proceeding very well. JPY 1 trillion revenues is expected for the whole year. So USD 2.9 billion for the third quarter, orders is well within the plan.

Cash flows remained very strong. With free cash flow basis, JPY 550 billion cash flow from operating activities have been secured. That's an increase of JPY 50 billion from the previous forecast. Therefore, cash flows remained very strong.

Now let me go into specific numbers referring to the next page in terms of the revenues as well as adjusted operating income shown here. Left-hand bar graph should be referred to. This is showing the revenues. And the curve is showing the adjusted operating income from the first quarter to third quarter numbers are presented here. The light gray is for fiscal year 2019, and the dark gray is fiscal year '20 revenues. In the second quarter and third quarter, you can see that revenues increased in the third quarter, but we have been able to manage the COVID-19 impact to achieve these ratios.

Now the red shows the adjusted operating income. It is more than last year, but it has been proceeding at 3.7%, going up to 5.7% and 6.1%.

Right-hand side shows the IT segment and the Smart Life segment. IT segment remained very strong, driving the performance of the company. The red curve shows the third quarter ratio to be 13.5%, the highest record. Smart Life segment has been recovering as well. I will give you more details regarding home appliances as well as automotive. Profitability has reached to the level of 6.7%.

Page 5, please. This page explains the Lumada business. This has been a core business focus for us.

Major topics is shown here in the first line. We have been able to establish an alliance program in partnership with big names such as Amazon, Cisco, Google, KDDI and Microsoft, Salesforce, et cetera. We have been able to establish an alliance. This is our open alliance to be involved in R&D as well as developing new applications. We will deploy and sell the Lumada solutions together with these online partners. By so doing, we believe that the Lumada business can be further accelerated.

Please refer to the bottom graph below. The left-hand side is comparing the Q1 to Q3 last year and this year. The right-hand side is for the full year. The red is showing the Lumada core business. IT use case are included here.

The gray area is an important focus for us going forward, which is the Lumada-related business or the applications to be provided in the power grid automobiles as well as railway solutions. This is what we refer to as the Lumada-related business shown in gray. And if you look at the FY '20 forecast core business, of JPY 660 billion related business, JPY 440 billion will be the forecast. Total, it will be JPY 1.1 trillion in terms of the fiscal year 2020 forecast.

The gray -- the related business looks slowing down. But because it is in the real sector, it has been impacted by COVID-19, but we believe that it will revert back to growth going forward.

The applications are showing on the right-hand side in terms of mobility, IoT platform for the high value-added buildings in industry. Hitachi Transport System where total support for safe driving management will be provided. Energy, Hitachi ABB Power Grid solutions will be promoted utilizing their worldwide network. Application solutions have been developed in this area. Please refer to

Page 6. More detailed topics are outlined here for the third quarter. In January of this year, Hitachi Automotive System and the 3 Honda companies, Keihin, Showa, Nissan Kogyo have been integrated and the name of the company is called Hitachi Astemo. EV and environmentally-friendly vehicles will be a major focus. And technologies such as electrification, autonomous driving and connected costs will be promoted.

The second is the home appliance business services with a Turkish company called Arçelik and Hitachi's home appliance business have been integrated. A new joint venture will be established. Arçelik will have 60%, and we will have 40%. Arçelik is belonging to the coach grid and pursuing home appliance business in China as well as Asia and Africa. They have extensive sales network. On top of that network, we will be promoting our products, so a win-win relationship can be established.

Next, expanding the environmental-related business. As I mentioned at the outset, this is the more important focus for us going forward. The ABB Power Grid grant has been very successful in terms of environmental-related business. They're receiving many orders, and a high-voltage HVDC business has been established. We have talked about Norway, but another business has been concluded in the third quarter.

Eversholt Rail is a railway lease company in the U.K. To this company, we have developed intercity battery hybrid train business. Agreement has been achieved, therefore, we have been able to promote a significant business in the environment-related field.

Next here is social value. This is also a very important area of focus for us going forward. Against the backdrop of COVID-19, noncontact and remote is becoming more important here. We can have contactless registration for the elevators, and various type of solutions of clean operation can be provided this one. Tokyo Dome will start its season. And Human-flow visualization can be enabled, aiming to prevent infections. Therefore, we can provide increasing number of solutions to enhance social value.

Next, moving on to the results. Page 8, left-hand side showing the Q3 results as well as the Q1 to Q3 results on this page. Revenue as well as operating income adjusted basis is shown here. The dark gray is showing the revenues, and light gray is showing the adjusted operating income. Please refer to the left-hand side when we compare the previous year and this year for Q3.

In terms of revenues, we have been able to record an increase from JPY 2.1 trillion to JPY 2.2 trillion. Adjusted operating income declined.

Looking at Q1 to Q3 results. Q1 to Q3 light gray is showing the adjusted operating income, JPY 316.9 billion. Last year was JPY 445.6 billion, so it means that we have covered up to the 70% of the previous year already.

Please look at the cash items on the right-hand side. The third is, from the top, is EBIT, JPY 503.5 billion, on a year-on-year basis, increase of JPY 448.5 billion. Cash flow has been very strong as a result of this.

EBITDA Q1 to Q3, JPY 855.4 billion, year-on-year basis plus JPY 482.3 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities, JPY 426.4 billion. Increase in terms of year-on-year basis, cash flow has been very strong in this quarter.

Please refer to Page 9. This page shows the results by the breakdown of 5 sectors and listed subsidiaries.

Looking at the 5 sectors on the left-hand side in terms of revenues, JPY 4.878 trillion has been recorded. Right-hand side is the listed subsidiaries, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Hitachi Metals, JPY 1.1 trillion. The contrast is very clear here. Looking at the Y-o-Y basis, 5 sectors was 108% year-on-year. For the listed subsidiaries remained at 60% year-on-year basis.

A similar trend is shown for the adjusted operating income: For the 5 sectors, JPY 308 billion. Listed subsidiaries, JPY 8.9 billion. On a year-on-year basis, similar numbers are shown here.

Looking at the adjusted operating income ratio: 5 sectors, 6.3%; listed subsidiaries, 0.8%. So the numbers are reflected accordingly. Looking at the EBIT ratio, 10.8% and minus 2.2%.

So between the 5 sectors and listed subsidiaries, there is a significant difference in terms of the performance. For the listed subsidiaries, they are mainly focused on the upstream business. Therefore, impact has been very strong. So this is inevitable, but this is the current state.

Page 9 or rather Page 10. This page shows the factors affecting changes in revenues and adjusted operating income from the Q1, Q3 of last year to Q1, Q3 of this fiscal year.

Looking at the revenues above left-hand side, started off with JPY 6.34 trillion. There have been various factors during the year. First of all, divestiture of the Hitachi Chemical was just negative. Power grid has increased by JPY 507 billion. There was foreign exchange adjustments and others. Include Hitachi Metals as well as construction, [indiscernible] high-tech losses have been in here. As a result, we ended at JPY 5.979 trillion.

Looking at the adjusted operating income below, a similar trend can be seen here. JPY 445.6 billion, ended at JPY 316.9 billion.

Please look at Page 11 looking at the financial position and the cash flows. What is noteworthy here is the balance sheet above. The gray column shows the BS situation as of December 31, 2020. Total assets, total should be referred to. We have been able to exceed the JPY 10 trillion once again. It was JPY 10m941.4 billion. Because of the ABB included, that has led to the increase in total assets.

We also have the interest-bearing debt. It has increased to JPY 2.6 trillion. The increased number is shown on the right-hand side, the JPY 1,115.3 billion. This is because of the acquisition of ABB, debt has been incurred.

D/E ratio should be referred to below. We had a very strong D/E ratio of 0.35x. However, because of increasing debt in terms of financing, it has increased to 0.71x, deteriorated. But in the near future, we should be able to control at 0.5x, so this is only a one-off impact.

Please look at the cash flow. Next, the cash flows from operating activities of JPY 426.4 billion. And there were major acquisition, ABB, therefore, cash flow investing activities was very significant.

Free cash flow, minus JPY 339.6 billion. But our core free cash flows, that is net of the M&A, was JPY 181.7 billion. And the increase of JPY 174.2 billion, change from the March 31, 2020, so this remains very strong.

Next, Page 13, please. So from here, I will explain the full year forecast.

Page 13 left side is revenues, and right side is adjusted operating income. Revenues this is FY '19 and FY '20 forecast. FY '20 forecast, JPY 8.3 trillion, this is a revenue decline. And adjusted operating income is also a decline.

But on the far right, you can see JPY 420 billion. Last time, we announced JPY 400 billion, so it is up by JPY 20 billion. 5.1% adjusted operating income ratio, and this is JPY 20 billion up from the previous forecast.

On the far right, you can see second from the top, EBIT JPY 680 billion; on a year-on-year basis, plus JPY 496.3 billion. And compared to the previous forecast, it's up by JPY 94 billion.

And net income, JPY 370 billion, this is the record high, record high number this year. This is plus JPY 70 billion compared to the previous forecast, plus JPY 282 billion on a year-on-year basis.

EBITDA, JPY 1,174 billion, this is plus JPY 121 billion.

And cash flow from operating activity, JPY 550 billion, this is up JPY 50 billion from the previous forecast. So you can see that our cash flow is very strong.

Next, Page 14, please. So like I did in third quarter, 5 sectors and listed subsidiaries are separated. And the trend is similar to the third quarter. 5 sectors revenues, JPY 6,780 billion; listed subsidiaries, JPY 1,520 billion. On a year-on-year basis, 107% for 5 sectors, 62% for listed subsidiaries. And on the right side, total JPY 8.3 trillion, on a year-on-year basis this is 95%.

Next, adjusted operating income. Far right, total is JPY 420 billion as I mentioned earlier. And EBIT, JPY 680 billion, and net income is JPY 370 billion. So this is our current forecast.

Next, Page 15, please. So Hitachi Astemo was integrated in and came into operation in January this year. Hitachi Astemo numbers is announced for the first time today.

Far left is the previous forecast. This is Hitachi AMS. This is Hitachi stand-alone basis. And in the center, this is the number, the adjusted number with 3 Honda companies. And on the far right, we have acquisition-related amortization. And the far right is total.

So revenues Hitachi AMS for 1 year was JPY 749 billion budget. And then the integration impact and the forecast this time, this is JPY 974 billion, close to JPY 1 trillion.

And adjusted operating income in Hitachi AMS, it was JPY 22 billion. And on the far right, this minus JPY 7 billion, this is the acquisition-related amortization of intangibles for the first year, JPY 7 billion. So with that, total is JPY 25 billion.

Now EBIT in AMS was JPY 9 billion. And this time, with the adjustment items and the adjustment amortization, it's minus JPY 17 billion.

And EBITDA AMS, 8.1% EBITDA ratio. This time, it will go down to 5.3%. This is because of the impairment on AMS, mainly in the impairment regarding factories and plants. And so it is down to 5.3%. But without the impairment next year, we expect more than 8%, close to 10% next year.

Next, Page 16, please. So like I did in the third quarter, this is a similar trend. FY '19 full revenue; full year revenue; and the FY '20 forecast on the far right, JPY 8.3 trillion.

And the adjustment items are the same. The divestiture of Hitachi Chemical, that's a decline. And Hitachi power grid is a plus. And then Astemo integration impact, plus. And foreign exchange adjustment and others leading to the far right, JPY 8.3 trillion. Adjusted operating income saw a similar trend, JPY 420 billion.

Page 17, please. So this fiscal year '20, we had large asset divestiture and consolidation. So from the adjusted operating income to net income, you can see what came in and what went out.

So the large ones, the far left, adjusted operating income JPY 420 billion.

Next, so the business restructuring profit. This is Hitachi Chemical divestiture and diagnostic imaging, MRI and other medical diagnostic imaging business was transferred to Fuji. So that's a profit.

And part of agility train ease in U.K., the business is mostly over, so we sold part of our stocks. So that's a plus JPY 435 billion.

On the other hand, next is a one-off, the equity method loss and the impairment. And so if you go all the way, net income is JPY 370 billion. And you can see the appendix. We can touch on this during Q&A.

At the end, Page 28, please. This shows the market status, revenues by market on a clockwise manner, North America, Europe, China, Japan, ASEAN, India and other areas. The recovery of the world economy and ABB consolidation is reflected.

So upper left, North America fiscal year 2019 first quarter to third quarter and this year is compared. Down 8%, north America had a big COVID-19 impact and the recovery is slow. So our revenue is down accordingly.

Next, Europe is plus 5%. ABB consolidation impact was big, so this led to an improvement.

China is plus 8%. As I mentioned at the outset, China market economy is recovering. So elevator and automotive-related business are leading this improvement, an increase. Japan is minus 11%. We are still in a difficult situation.

Next, ASEAN, India is also difficult. On the other hand in other areas, this is Middle East, Africa, and others. This is where our footprint had traditionally been weak or small. But with the ABB, we now have plus 19%. You can see that we are growing very strongly.

As a result as you see at the bottom of the page, overseas revenue ratio is up to 53% now.

So that concludes my explanation. Thank you very much. We would now like to proceed to Q&A.

Unidentified Analyst

I hope you can hear me.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, we can.

Unidentified Analyst

I have 3 questions. Your first questions is relating to automotive business integration, so I'd like to ask these 2 questions together.

The first question is regarding the impact on consolidated results. Page 15 shows the numbers, but -- so the revenue is JPY 185 billion, it seems very strong taking into consideration the last year's results. With the integration, have you received more orders? Or what are the assumptions in terms of in the revenues?

PPA is around JPY 25 billion. I think that was the explanation given. But now it's JPY 7 billion. Is this correct? And from next fiscal year onward, what is going to be the PPA?

For the third quarter OP margin, it seems that there is going to be a significant improvement. You also talked about impairment in the fourth quarter. Taking that into consideration, OP margin is around 10% according to my calculation.

For the automotive business before or after integration, what is the actual level margin in terms of the strength of the business? With the automotive business now consolidating, I think that is going to be added in fourth quarter. What is going to be the impact on the balance sheet? Please clarify.

You have talked about the balance sheet, but with the 3 company integration, the asset as well as the ratio and liabilities. What is going to be the impact for the fourth quarter? Please elaborate further. The other question will be asked later.

Yoshihiko Kawamura

Regarding Hitachi Astemo, Kato-san will provide the detailed explanation.

Tomomi Kato



I would like to respond to the questions one by one. First of all, Page 15. As you have rightly mentioned, the impact of integration is for the 3 companies. Revenues and earnings are included. However, it's not been long since we had the integration. This is as of January in terms of the forecast. So -- but it's not just a reflection of the past performance. It was a forecast made at that time.

Now regarding intangibles, this is not a final number, but the number that is incorporated are as follows: goodwill, that's JPY 60 billion; intangible, JPY 70 billion. I think that is going to be the likely numbers.

Although it is not final yet, if we look at the details, this is impact would be on intangibles JPY 7 billion for the fourth quarter.

So next fiscal year, JPY 5 billion is expected. We are now trying to work on numbers. And when we have clarity, it will be updated.

Now going back to the P&L for the third quarter, it is true that for the third quarter, it is rather bullish and it has been very strong.

In terms of revenues compared to previous year, it was at the level of 11%. To September or to the first half, the impact of the COVID and the impact of the market showed that we were below the previous year level. But there have been a recovery on the part of the customers.

For the fourth quarter, according to the calculations that you have made, it will be high profit margin. But we believe there could be various improvements to be made. That is the background of this forecast, but the prolonged impact of COVID as well as shortage in terms of semiconductor parts could have an impact on the customers' business or production. So we have to watch this situation very carefully as we proceed forward.

Now the impact on the balance sheet will be explained. In terms of actual results, the numbers have been presented in the PowerPoint presentation. We are now trying to evaluate the numbers. So the numbers are rough.

In terms of assets, total assets, inclusive of Hitachi Astemo JPY 11.3 trillion is the total asset forecast. D/E ratio, 0.6x is what we expect. That is all.

Unidentified Analyst

I would like to ask my third question. For next fiscal year, what is going to drive the increase in earnings? In the third quarter, it seems that the 5 sectors' impact of COVID that has been recovered, so there was no significant decline in profit.

Now looking at the next fiscal year, what do you think is -- which sector will be driving growth? From the point of view of CFO, what are the areas where you are increasing market share, such as automotive system where margins are improving? And what are the areas where you can expect further margin improvement next fiscal year and beyond?

Yoshihiko Kawamura

Regarding the plan for next year, we will be starting discussions internally shortly. So we are now in the discussions of numbers that are still rough. For fiscal year 2020, we have made significant acquisitions. The contribution to be made is going to be very important, ABB as well as Honda parts company. In both cases, there are no significant issues, and profitability according to plan can be expected.

For power grid, in North America environmental investment is likely to be increasing. And if we can capture this for Hitachi Astemo.

In China, we are seeing recovery. There could be a recovery in the automotive business in North America as well. These 2 acquisitions could contribute significantly if all goes well.

So secondly, it is also an important focus. The investment behavior of the customers are changing. In the past, there was focus on hardware, but the control of the hardware is becoming more important. So there is increasing investment in terms of software and applications. I think we can capture this business. So it will be an important focus, and it will be an important focus for us going forward on the part of government as well.

So I think we can have high expectations for IT. That’s the second point.

Third point is regarding new areas such as medical. We have now high tech within the portfolio. Hardware is outside. But in terms of testing as well as analysis and data processing, the work can be promising. Inventory-related business is expected to increase as well.

So in the – there are 3 factors. The contribution by the 2 companies that we have acquired it related business is likely to grow. And thirdly, environment as well as mobility and the society-related business is likely to increase. So for fiscal year ‘21, it is difficult to say definitely, but I think we are likely to see a recovery.

Kota Ezawa



Yes, this is Ezawa from Citigroup Securities. I have one question. In the medium-term plan, you mentioned the capital allocation plan. You have a little over one year left in your medium-term plan. So how do you plan to achieve this capital allocation?

The situation probably changed greatly. So the cash generation and cash usage, the cash generation side, you're probably right on the strike zone. But on the cash usage side, strategic investment do you have plan of using the cash as planned in the next one year and the shareholder return and CapEx and shareholder return? I think you have to increase shareholder return going forward. So in the next one year or so, how do you plan to increase? Or do you have a plan of increasing the shareholder return?

Yoshihiko Kawamura

Thank you for your question. So first point on capital allocation, in the 2021 medium-term plan, we have allocation of JPY 2.5 trillion. ABB Power Grid and high tech were consolidated. So of the JPY 2.5 trillion, we are now up to JPY 1.8 trillion. This much has been allocated already. So based on JPY 2.5 trillion, we still have a few hundred billion yen.

And this plan remains unchanged. We are exploring various consolidation opportunities. And therefore if we have good opportunities, we will aggressively invest.

And in the background as you mentioned earlier, because we have strong operating cash flow, so we do not have to borrow money to do something. We have strong operating cash flow, and asset divestiture has progressed much. So this remaining portion of the JPY 2.5 trillion can be invested without impairing our balance sheet.

And the information-related business, we are now exploring opportunities. So if there are good, economically reasonable deals, then we will go ahead.

Next, shareholder return. This is deeply related to the first half of the cash allocation. So if we invest, how much can be allocated to the shareholder return? This is part of the overall balance. And so we cannot say we will do this for sure, but dividend and buyback, share buyback, we will look at the overall capital allocation and take appropriate steps. Shareholder return is within our sight. It’s part of our plan. So we will look at the overall cash allocation balance and decide accordingly.

Unidentified Analyst

I hope you can hear me.

Yoshihiko Kawamura

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

I have 2, 3 questions. First question is in the -- now, it seems that energy BU, seems that nuclear and energy BU, you have revised downward. what is the background of this?

And regarding energy, ABB Power Grid has been consolidated, and environmental-related orders are being received. Please give me further details on this.

In Europe as well as in Asia, I think that is the major focus in terms of regions. What is the regional mix? And what is the competitive landscape, such as competition with Siemens. In terms of the competitiveness, how do you compare against your peers? That's all for the first question.

Yoshihiko Kawamura



Regarding energy, please refer to Page 20. Now in the middle, we have adjusted operating income for energy business. Left-hand side, you can see the accumulated Q1 to Q3, and the right-hand side is for the fiscal year 2020. The dark gray is power grid consolidation. Nuclear is the light gray.

It says 1 46, so 14.6. There is a significant negative, minus JPY 71.8 billion. This is the adjusted item because of the HAPG in terms of PPA. And these are numbers according to the plan. Regarding the nuclear energy business, there are really factors that are operating. We have the maintenance work for these reactors. Therefore, we believe that this profit can be achieved.

In terms of power grid, we do not see any problems going forward. So it is likely that we can achieve a target, but the PPA is very significant. That is the reason why we are minus 14.

[Indiscernible] further details. And regarding Page '20, now you can see that operating income has declined. I think that was your question. It is regarding NBU. And there are some decline in profitability for some projects, which is a one-off.

And power grid, I would like to respond to that question regarding power grid and environment-related investment after acquisition for the smart grid related. There is a transformer. The -- Norway has been achieved and e-mobility bus and commercial vehicles. The charging system has started using EV. The storage solutions are being provided. And this is in Europe as well as in the U.S.

Page 6 I mentioned here that for the first time, high-voltage DC system to connect Germany and Norway has been achieved. This is a first in the world in terms of international interconnection.

And for 3.6 million households in Germany, the power supply can be provided in efficient manner. Therefore, we will be contributing to carbon neutral.

And on 28th of January [indiscernible] and Lumada will be integrated to ABB Digital Enterprise. The asset management as well as management of frontline -- or 4 trillion to asset management will be utilizing Lumada for optimization and management.

IBM, GE, Schneider were competing with us.

In terms of the market, enterprise asset management and field service management as well as asset performance management are the different approaches we are taking. It's several billions of dollars is how we are evaluating this to be a global growth area. We are global number 1. So by utilizing digital with other digital technologies and our focus on environment is proving to be very successful.

Unidentified Analyst

Question number 2 from April, Mr. Kawamura, CFO, is also in charge of investment as well as loans.

Now in terms of cash allocation, you will be overseeing the overall area. M&A as well as shareholder return, the right balance is very important. When you conduct M&A, what is going to be your important focus? Is it grid possibility as well as for profitability? What is the criteria for making decisions in M&A? What will you emphasize in your decision making? Please elaborate.

Yoshihiko Kawamura



As from April, as announced, I'm going to be in charge of investment as well as loans as well. So screening will be in my -- moving within my responsibility as well. I will be heading the committee, and recommendations for M&A will be presented to the management committee.

In the past, profitability and future growth potential was the major focus. And it isn't that I have details now, but I think the capital efficiency must be emphasized, looking at the sectors accordingly and making sure that the investment is providing returns above the investment cost. It is not just in terms of sales potential, but we have to also look at capital efficiency as well.

In terms of the environment, which is a major focus for us now, growth and profitability were the 2 axes that were important. But now going forward, the environment will be the third axis we will incorporate in making investment decisions.

The specific metric will be decided going forward. But ultimately the impact on the ROE environment coefficient will have to be utilized in assessing investment. So as capital efficiency as well as environmental value will be an important points to bear in mind.

Unidentified Analyst

Third question is related to the previous one. Now Hitachi Astemo, the automotive parts business, what is going to be the positioning of this business going forward? Electrification investment could become very heavy in terms of investment, but nevertheless, is it going to be the core business for you? Or is it going to be similar to a listed subsidiary? Is a possibility that you will divest going forward? Now what is your basic view on this?

Regarding Hitachi Astemo, it involves Honda's capital as well. So fixed cost reduction will be required because it is an integration for entities. In making this decision, how will the discussion we made between Hitachi and Honda? Are you going to be taking the lead? How is governance arranged in this entity?

Yoshihiko Kawamura

Regarding Hitachi Astemo, the integration occurred in January, and therefore, the future plans will be a discussion that needs to be had going forward. Hitachi Astemo belong to Smart Life sector in the past. But size is very large, and it is a joint venture with Honda. Therefore, we decided to separate this and have the business report directly to the President. We will have better transparency. And Hitachi is now outside of the Smart Life, so there will be more clarity.

Regarding the future, we have to engage in discussions going forward, but direction is clear. So we might maintain the structure, or there could be IPO, there could be further alliances. The direction ultimately will be decided in one year or 2 years down the road, taking into consideration the business environment.

Regarding governance, from January, I am external director from January for Hitachi. I have been participating in the Board meeting. We have very good discussions inclusive of people from Honda as well. So it seems that we can have a good arrangement, good relationship in terms of governance, working with Honda. So I don't think there will be any divergence in terms of governance matches going forward. So we will contain the current organization going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

[Yuska] from AMS, so Hitachi's role on Astemo and the value thereof. On January 18 in the strategy meeting, we had 3 announcements, 3 points. So cloud total system will be offered through Lumada. That's number one. Second, service business enhancement; and third is the environmental measures: PG like PG, power grid, CO2 reduction is the aim. So EV, electric value-driving management, vehicle management, life cycle management will be done in the way Hitachi only that you can do.

Yoshihiko Kawamura



Going forward, an R&D investment, you must mean investments, so let me add some information. On the 18th of January until 2025, we said we will invest JPY 100 billion. [Indiscernible] in continental, our investment to sales ratio, it seems low. But Astemo’s very focused, a very intensive strategic investment will be conducted. So the vehicle side, Astemo; cloud side, Hitachi. For example, we will divide roles and responsibilities. And for Astemo focus area, we will enhance our competitiveness.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me?

Yoshihiko Kawamura

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

I have 3 questions. First, is Smart Life. There are 2 questions here. So after the automotive is out, it will be a smaller segment. So Hitachi high tech, semiconductor, production equipment, the positioning of that, Hitachi after Hitachi . You spun off the SPE portion. So will you see this SPE as a core business?

And next is the medical diagnostic equipment. The completion is delayed, you mentioned in May. So if you can update on the current situation. So that is on the life side question, smart Life.

And second question, so 2021, calendar year 2021, the U.S. and Europe market has more visibility. Last year, it lacked visibility due to COVID-19. So in 2021, railway market, elevator market and power grid, these 3 markets, international markets, how will they evolve? Could you give us your image?

And third point, the environmental value that you mentioned in your release, so the electric vehicle, focus on EV and software and power grid and railway. So environmental-friendly hardware is now in place, I think. So if you could once again, including the next medium-term management plan, please share with us your trend. Do you think you can capture this environmental value trend?

Yoshihiko Kawamura

Thank you very much. So the life sector, Hitachi high tech semiconductor business, yes in the Hitachi Kokusai Electric, yes, we did take that action.

But semiconductor, on the other hand, is the medical diagnostic medical analysis equipment. It's a very high correlation there. So our decision now is in high tech, Hitachi Hi Tech, has high affinity with the business. So we will hold this semiconductor business for now. We have no plan of spinning off in the short term.

Next, the anti-monopoly law was, taken up by the media, possible delay. But by the end of this fiscal year, by the end of March, we think we can complete this transaction for the hardware.

And second, Europe, China and U.S. railway, as you see in this material, the main plant is in Europe. And as you saw in the numbers, Europe was heavily hit by COVID-19, and there's a big backlog. So once the factory comes into operation, it will be converted to cash. But because the capacity utilization is down, railway business is difficult this year. But once COVID-19 situation improves, then the factory utilization will improve. So this profit drop is just one-off, and this will recover, we think, and the railway department thinks so.

And furthermore this was mainly centering on Europe, but now railway business, we're capturing business in the U.S. as well. As we mentioned last time, San Francisco Bay Area BART and other deals, in other regions in America, we are taking -- getting -- capturing deals. So we think we can get more railway business in the U.S. Railway business can contribute greatly to the profit going forward as part of the global operation.

Next, elevator. China market is very big. It's growing very strongly. So the China economy recovers and the building construction resumes, we can get more business there. We think we are confident in this sector.

In North America and Europe, there is no elevator business. So it will be only China and Japan. In Japan, given this circumstance, new elevator order is still small. So we are now focusing on maintenance service, and we're doing this remotely. In China there are still new installations, but in Japan it's mainly the service maintenance service.

And lastly, grid. We have global coverage, including China and North America and Latin America. We have global coverage. So this business, the environment will be a big theme going forward. With grid, we can minimize the leakage, and furthermore the optimal integration with green will start.

So as you mentioned, you are -- it's not just U.S. and Europe. We think this business will grow globally. So this global business international business towards 2021 will progress greatly, we think.

And lastly, environment. Power grid and Astemo, we have individual deals underway. Hitachi-wide cooperation as mentioned today, Mr. [Dormer] will lead and strategize and decide on the investment and capture return. So in the future at the right timing, we will announce again. So if you could give us a little more time, we'd appreciate it.

So President Biden, so the business opportunity from this new administration, the railway network improvement is a big need. And so high-speed light rail and Texas and West Coast, you're getting business. And so you are encouraging and promoting the traditional business. MPG, HVDC technology is used, so the transmission lines, modernization and the quality improvement, energy efficiency and utilization of digital. So for that, it will be a tailwind for us.

And lastly, the EV, electric vehicle, so the infrastructure including surrounding infrastructure, there's a power grid angle and the transformer and goal so vertical in horizontally. Hitachi can get on this new current, we think, big opportunity.

Tomomi Kato

Power grid, let me give you some orders and numbers in PG. So I mentioned the 12 billion. This is 5% growth year-on-year. Right now, we are trending very firmly strongly.

Unidentified Analyst

I have one question regarding ABB performance. In the second quarter, profit margin is 6%. And third quarter, it has increased to 8% net of cost. What is the background as well as sustainability?

For related expenses, so there was a decline from 26 billion to 18 billion. Is this 18 billion unlikely to continue going forward? That is all for me.

Yoshihiko Kawamura

Regarding power grid PPA amortization, from the beginning of the year, we have been evaluating. And although it is not final yet, analysis has made progress. So we have reviewed this.

For the full year, we estimated JPY 60.5 billion in terms of amortization. But is likely to be JPY 55.9 billion, so it is lower by JPY 6 billion.

And the impact of the review has been reflected, and profitability has improved in the third quarter. But the business remains very strong and making progress. Therefore, regarding the profit margin, we believe it is sustainable going forward. Thank you.

