Portfolio Implications For Investing In The Recovery

With the global economic recovery underway, we chart the portfolio implications for the year ahead across a range of asset classes, including rates, credit and emerging markets.

Transcript

Andrew Balls: We think this is a very good environment for active investors. Bounded Optimism is the title of the piece, not optimism across the board. And we certainly don't want blind exposure to beta. We want to be looking to implement the best ideas in this environment.

And then moving to the specific portfolio implications, on duration, we're broadly neutral on duration in our core portfolios. We've moved a little bit higher in the last weeks, but we see both upside and downside risk to duration, push and pull between lockdowns and vaccines you might say. Curves - in terms of curve positioning, we have a bias for curve steepening. Over the next year, over the next 18 months, we think central banks will continue to anchor the front end of the curve, but further out the curve, you could see more pricing in of reflation at the longer end of the curve. So, a curve steepening bias, we think, makes sense.

Credit looks reasonable. We are going to find good opportunities there. But we would stress firstly the active approach, the best ideas of our credit analysts, our credit team. We don't want to expose you to just generic credit. We want to have the best ideas from our credit experts. And then private vehicles, private credit vehicles, a different approach, but the opportunity to benefit from liquidity premia, complexity in terms of some of the structures there, more appropriate to private credit vehicles.

Emerging markets look reasonable. We should find good opportunities in EM external hard currency, but also select opportunities in terms of local exposures.

In broad terms, housing market-related assets look pretty attractive to us still. So, US agency mortgages, non-agency mortgages in the US. In the UK, UK RMBS, some other global alternatives continue to offer we think pretty good risk/reward. Asset-backed securities, seniority in the capital structure.

And then finally, in the global portfolios where I'm closely involved, and more broadly with the more globally orientated portfolios, where FX positioning is appropriate, we've had an underweight to the US dollar. That's worked well in the past couple of months. We think there's further to go in terms of being underweight the dollar versus cyclical developed market countries. Often the commodity-producing countries, select emerging market currencies as well. In the baseline of cyclical global recovery, we think there is further for the US dollar to underperform, which is what we would expect in that kind of global recovery cycle.

Disclosure

