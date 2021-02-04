Shares of troubled REIT Washington Prime Group (WPG) (WPG.PH) (WPG.PI) doubled in January. That lifted the stock to around $14, although it has surrendered some of those gains this week. (Note: Washington Prime completed a 1-for-9 reverse split late last year.) The stock's January surge likely reflected some degree of optimism about a 2021 rebound in mall traffic, but it was also representative of a general "dash for trash" in the market.

Given the market's recent volatility, traders may find opportunities to make money on Washington Prime stock in the near term. However, long-term investors shouldn't be lulled into thinking that the end of the pandemic will solve all (or even most) of this REIT's problems. Bankruptcy may not be imminent, but it's the most likely destination for Washington Prime.

Financial metrics keep getting worse

Washington Prime has a long history of providing rosy guidance and missing it by a mile. From 2017 to 2019, the REIT missed the low end of its full-year comparable NOI forecast by more than 1 percentage point every year. And even before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted U.S. retailers, management had backed off its early-2019 projection that comp NOI would increase at least 2% in 2020, instead calling for a 0.5% to 1.5% increase.

Not surprisingly, the pandemic made matters much worse. Washington Prime's enclosed malls account for the majority of its NOI. With a handful of exceptions, those properties generated sales per square foot of $400 or less prior to the pandemic, putting Washington Prime's typical mall in B- or even C+ territory. The long-term viability of these malls was questionable before the pandemic, and the pandemic accelerated the inevitable.

Making matters worse, Washington Prime has emphasized adding experiential tenants to its properties in recent years. Restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, arcades, and similar concepts were hit especially hard by the pandemic. Furthermore, the REIT gets more revenue from small businesses (which are especially likely to face financial distress during business downturns) than the top mall owners.

As a result, Washington Prime's comp NOI plunged 27% year over year in the first nine months of 2020. Notably, the company excludes Tier Two malls and noncore properties from comp NOI; otherwise, the result would have been even worse.

Some of this NOI decline is one-time in nature, reflecting writeoffs and temporary rent breaks for troubled tenants. However, occupancy rates have fallen significantly, especially for Washington Prime's traditional malls. The Tier One enclosed portfolio's leased occupancy rate ended Q3 2020 at just 87.5%, compared to 93.4% two years earlier.

The anchor vacancy problem isn't going away

In late 2018, Washington Prime identified 28 department store spaces at its Tier One malls that it planned to redevelop over the next 3-5 years, at a total cost of $300-$350 million. Most of those were former Bon-Ton and Sears stores.

More than two years later, only about a quarter of those projects have been completed. Several others are under construction. Meanwhile, the REIT's malls continue to lose anchors. Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) owns nine former Sears stores at Washington Prime malls; virtually all of that space is vacant. Seritage is even more strapped for cash than Washington Prime. With a couple of exceptions, it has better redevelopment opportunities elsewhere in its portfolio, so those spaces could remain vacant for years.

Meanwhile, Macy's (M) announced a new set of store closures last month, including stores at four Washington Prime malls: Tier One properties Port Charlotte Town Center and Great Lakes Mall, and Tier Two properties Lima Mall and Rolling Oaks Mall. Macy's plans to close even more stores in 2022 than it did in 2021, and that's likely to heavily impact Washington Prime's malls again.

The J.C. Penney bankruptcy and Belk's more recent bankruptcy haven't resulted in store closures at Washington Prime malls yet. However, given those chains' struggles (particularly J.C. Penney), investors need to brace for store closures over the next few years.

Washington Prime will be hard-pressed to open anchor redevelopments faster than it loses additional anchors. That raises two key risks. First, anchor vacancies reduce mall traffic (all else equal), potentially hurting in-line tenants. Second, in malls with multiple anchor vacancies, in-line tenants may be entitled to rent reductions or other concessions due to co-tenancy clauses.

Not much cash for shareholders

A year ago, Washington Prime's management estimated that funds available for distribution (FAD) would total around $177.7 million in 2020 (see p. 5). FAD roughly captures the amount of cash a REIT generates after accounting for maintenance CapEx. FAD, supplemented by asset sale proceeds and net borrowings, must cover any dividends as well as growth CapEx.

However, at the time it issued this forecast, management was still projecting that comp NOI would grow about 1% in 2020. Instead, comp NOI plunged by 27% through the first nine months of the year. As a result, Washington Prime's FAD totaled about $20 million for that period.

Looking ahead, NOI will rebound after the pandemic ends. However, it's reasonable to assume that NOI won't reach the level Washington Prime was initially forecasting for 2020. Many of its malls were in decline even before the pandemic hit. Long-term anchor vacancies and two years of elevated in-line store closures will weigh on future traffic, making it harder to attract exciting new tenants. This creates a vicious cycle that can drive sharp declines in property-level NOI, even if the mall remains open.

If NOI recovers to 10%-15% below budgeted 2020 levels in a year or two, that would translate to annual FAD of roughly $110 million to $130 million, all else equal. That might seem to make Washington Prime a deep value play, given that its market cap currently sits below $300 million.

However, Washington Prime expects to spend about $100 million a year (see p. 8) on redevelopments over the next few years, mostly for department store replacements. That will use virtually all of the REIT's FAD. Forgoing that spending would be worse, as anchor vacancies can send a mall into a death spiral if they aren't addressed. Furthermore, Washington Prime needs to devote some of its FAD to debt reduction. Many of its mortgages amortize slowly over time. Those principal amortization payments currently average a little more than $4 million per quarter.

On top of that, the REIT may struggle to roll over mortgages as they come due. For malls that are worth less than the mortgage balance, Washington Prime can simply hand the keys to the lender. However, that's a poor solution for malls that have fallen in value but are worth more than their mortgage balances.

In the case of Mall at Johnson City, Washington Prime and its JV partner agreed to pay down $5 million (p. 20) of the mortgage balance (and fund $10 million to a reserve account) in order to secure an extension. Notably, Mall at Johnson City's mortgage balance was just 7 times 2019 NOI: not especially high. By contrast, Washington Prime's total debt was approaching 8 times the REIT's NOI by the end of 2019.

In short, unless Washington Prime can recover virtually all of its 2020 NOI decline (which is very unlikely, in my opinion), FAD will at best cover CapEx and necessary debt repayments. Any dividends would have to be paid from asset sale proceeds: an unsustainable solution.

High leverage makes bankruptcy likely

Even assuming a meaningful rebound in NOI by 2022, Washington Prime's debt will likely exceed 9 times NOI by then. That's problematic for the company's creditors, as many of its malls would likely sell at cap rates well into double-digit territory. (With debt above 9 times NOI, the portfolio average cap rate would have to be less than 11% to just barely provide a full recovery to creditors.)

Could Washington Prime's properties collectively justify a 9% cap rate, which would provide some value for preferred and common shareholders? Perhaps. But that would leave very little margin of safety for creditors: most commercial lenders balk at loan-to-value ratios above 60% or 65%.

For now, Washington Prime has some breathing room. However, between its upcoming debt maturities and the potential for covenant violations, the REIT needs to delever quickly to avoid trouble. Indeed, in addition to periodic mortgage maturities, Washington Prime has $1 billion of corporate-level debt maturing in late 2022 and another $340 million maturing in January 2023.

There's no easy fix

Washington Prime shareholders did get one piece of good news late last year. The company struck a deal to sell most of Westminster Mall (p. 37) to a real estate developer for $160 million. This will provide a much-needed cash infusion in exchange for a low-quality mall (albeit one that sits on excellent real estate) when the deal closes in 2022.

That said, the property carries a $75.7 million mortgage. After repaying that and covering other transaction costs, Washington Prime expects to receive "in excess of $50.0 million": a relatively modest sum in relation to the REIT's CapEx needs. Washington Prime is working on other land sale opportunities at Clay Terrace in the Indianapolis suburbs and WestShore Plaza in Tampa. However, neither of those properties - nor any of its other real estate - are remotely close to Westminster Mall in land value.

Washington Prime has also used outparcel sales to delever, because triple-net outparcels can fetch attractive cap rates. However, it has a limited inventory of outparcels, and the lost income partially offsets the benefit of using outparcel sales to reduce debt. Outparcel sales can't be the linchpin of a debt reduction plan.

Finally, management has been trying to convince some debt holders to swap $259 million of unsecured debt for $175 million of preferred equity in a new subsidiary that would hold some of Washington Prime's best real estate. So far, the debt holders aren't biting, though.

In any case, the idea that unsecured debt holders would consider voluntarily taking a haircut to get better control of high-quality assets should give common and preferred shareholders pause. After all, if the unsecured debt would be impaired in a bankruptcy scenario, that would imply the common and preferred shares are worthless (or nearly so).

Between its high leverage, rising CapEx requirements, falling occupancy, and looming debt maturities (not to mention the low quality of most of its enclosed malls), Washington Prime will be hard pressed to stay solvent through 2023. Investors should put their money elsewhere.

