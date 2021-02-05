Guyana Projects: Overview and Valuation

Hess (NYSE:HES) reported FY20 results on Wednesday morning and detailed plans for the current year, and - as expected - all eyes were on Guyana. The region's Stabroek Block (HES 30% stake, operated by XOM), is the company's crown jewel and growth engine for years to come. This is due to a combination of exceptionally high-quality reservoir characteristics and PSA terms so favorable to the energy companies that some called them "exploitative" of Guyana.

For a time, opposition to contract terms threatened the block's development, but the government affirmed the terms, leading Hess & its partners to FID their third project in September of last year. Meanwhile, the current downturn likely reduced the country's appetite for extended contract negotiations on future projects. Guyana - the second poorest country in South America - is also not likely to discourage oil development in favor of renewable energy as has been the trend in more developed countries.

I believe that the Guyana projects' potential has not yet been fully reflected in the stock's valuation, which accounts for the five projects announced to date, but not the region's future potential. My analysis of these five projects, in various stages of development, is below:

Liza 1 began producing in Dec '19, and reached nameplate capacity of 120k b/d gross (36k b/d net to HES) late last year after overcoming mechanical issues (HES mgmt. insisted that these problems had nothing to do with the quality of the reservoir). Assuming $50/bbl WTI ($54/bbl Brent) for 2022+, as HES plans to hedge ~80% of its 2021 production, and a 30-year project life, I estimate the value of Liza 1 at $2.1B. Note that this is a conservative estimate, as oil prices are already above $50/bbl even amidst a pandemic. I estimate that a $10/bbl increase in average crude prices through the life of the project would raise its value by $0.5B, and vice versa.

Liza 2 is under construction, with oil expected early next year, reaching total capacity of 220k b/d later this year if all goes to plan. This is the most profitable of the 3 projects to reach FID, valued at $7.6B (gross, $2.3B net to HES). HES estimated Liza 2 break-evens at ~$25/bbl, which is in-line with my projections (my model has Liza 2 breaking even at ~$26.50/bbl).

Payara reached FID in September last year, construction just commenced, and oil is expected in 2024. It is similar to Liza 2 in terms of capacity, but its $9B price tag (versus $6B for Liza 2) is raising eyebrows. Nonetheless, the project is valued at $5.4B gross ($1.6B net to HES). Payara coming online should mark a milestone for Hess and its partners when the region becomes self-sufficient, generating more cash flow than it requires capital spend.

Further plans have not yet been finalized, but the Yellowtail discovery is expected to be next to FID, with parameters similar to those of Liza 2. Assuming it starts up in 2025, produces 220k b/d and costs 20% less than Liza 2, Yellowtail's gross value is estimated at $7.1B. The Redtail discovery would likely come next, although neither XOM nor HES provided much detail on this project. Conservatively, comparing Redtail to Liza 1 (XOM and partners estimated that all 5 projects combined would produce 750k b/d), I estimate the value of Redtail at $2.8B gross ($0.9B net to HES).

Overall, utilizing these conservative projections (e.g. oil is already trading above the price I used in my calculations, the partners have yet to revise their production projections despite several upwards reserve estimate revisions), the 5 projects are worth $25/share net to Hess. This is nearly half of the company's current stock price (HES closed last week at $53.98/sh), which might seem reasonable given the company's focus on the region, but does not fully account for its potential in my opinion.

So far, and until Payara comes online in 2024, Hess financed its share of Guyana's exploration and development largely with free cash flow it generated from other areas - Bakken, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Asia. However, once Payara is onstream, Guyana should become self-sufficient in terms of cash flows. The figure above illustrates this point - in 2026, assuming no more projects post-Redtail, the Guyana partners would receive nearly $10B of FCF ($3B net to Hess). This would be sufficient to fund the priciest of their developments in the region - the $9B Payara project - in a single year. In other words, if the Guyana partners can bring ~560k b/d of oil output onstream using incremental cash flow from other projects, what can they do once the region's further development fully funds itself. With 18 discoveries to date, there are plenty of future developments to choose from, and at least 5 more FPSOs are already talked about.

Hess also has a 15% stake in the nearby Kaieteur block, where an exploration well is currently being drilled to test 3 rock formations. If successful, this will open a whole new range of possibilities for the company and its partners.

Meanwhile, the FCF that it receives from other assets isn't going anywhere. Hess has already added a second rig in the Bakken necessary to keep output flat, and its existing deepwater Gulf projects require only maintenance spend. While future exploration in the Gulf is in question in light of President Biden's ban on offshore drilling, current operations are not impacted. Meanwhile, the impact on the Bakken is inconsequential as most of the company's position is not on federal land. Once Guyana is net cash flow positive, these regions will be developed to drive further production growth.

Exxon Buyout Unlikely

There has been a slew of M&A in the energy space last year and speculation that HES might become an acquisition target. This question was brought up during the company's Q3 earnings call and Hess was mentioned by rival E&P company Pioneer (PXD) when discussing its own acquisition. XOM might be the best strategic fit due to the two companies' cooperation in Guyana (see a case for the acquisition here). However, I believe this merger to be unlikely for several reasons:

John Hess, the company's CEO, is the son of its original founder, and has no reason to sell his company, unless it is for a significant premium. Hess is not experiencing financial trouble and is very unlikely to have issues with financing given the strength of its Guyana position.

XOM, having already been burned with its XTO acquisition, and facing a funding shortfall in the downturn, is in no position to pay a premium for Hess or any acquisition, unless it is in the renewable energy industry to please green energy investors.

Most of the recent transactions were financed entirely by equity, and HES has outperformed XOM in the last 3 years. Given the discrepancy in the stocks' performance, Hess's shareholders are unlikely to approve such a deal.

I also do not expect Hess to become the acquirer, as the assets in its portfolio are already some of the best in the industry, and it is hard to imagine what else can compete for capital against the Guyana projects.

Conclusion

All in all, Hess could at least double the value of its Guyana assets to ~$50/sh, or nearly its current share price without incurring any incremental capital. This upside has not been reflected in the stock, as the company has existing assets that are net cash flow positive - deepwater Gulf, Bakken, and Southeast Asia - on top of this figure. Further, after years of disruptions, Libyan oil production (Hess has an 8% stake in the 200k b/d Waha field) has finally rebounded to historic levels. Given the country's relatively low production costs (estimated at ~$23/bbl), this field should also immediately generate free cash flows. Overall, HES's current valuation leaves plenty of room for additional upside.