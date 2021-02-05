Covid-19 Crisis - Stalled Economic Recovery: The iM-Weekly Unemployment Monitor: Update 2/5/2021

Even though the BLS Employment Situation Report shows that the unemployment rate dropped 0.4% to 6.3% in January, the economic recovery remains stalled as shown by yesterday’s weekly DOL Unemployment Insurance Report. The BLS reports that 10.130 million were unemployed in January whereas the DOL reports that 17.836 million persons received some form of unemployment benefit mid January, that is 11.4% of the labor force.

The unadjusted initial claims totaled 816,247 in the week ending January 30, a decrease of 23,525 from the previous week; this is the eighth running week of over 800,000. This makes up 0.57% of the Covered Employment. The 50-year long-term average (January 1971 to today) is 0.38% and the average of the last business cycle (July 2009 to March 2020) is 0.24%

The unadjusted level of insured unemployment in state programs totaled 5,094,605, a decrease of 127,726 from the preceding week.

Also, the total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending January 16 was 17,835,525, a decrease of 486,405 from the previous week.

These reported numbers, which are graphed below, indicate:

A stagnant situation in the return-to-work trend (the green line near horizontal for the past six weeks) indicating no meaningful improvement of the Covid-19 recession. That the lowest unemployment rate should be 11.4% (blue line), and if one added the historic 2.6% UCR-PCR spread, then the actual unemployment rate should be 14.0%.

In the current Covid-19 situation we believe that the only meaningful figures from DOL’s weekly report are:

The non-seasonal adjusted Insured Unemployed.

The total of all persons claiming unemployment benefits in all programs, which includes persons receiving Covid-19 relief who would normally not fall into the insured employed, e.g. self-employed tech workers.

In the figure above we graph the following:

The monthly unemployment rate (UER) as published by the BLS, plotted two weeks earlier from the reporting date. (The May UER which is published beginning June is plotted from mid-May to mid-June.

The insured unemployed rate (IUR) is the percentage of insured unemployed persons (not seasonally adjusted) of the labor force. (The number of insured unemployed is published every Thursday, looking back two weeks in the DOL’s weekly Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report. The labor force is published monthly by the BLS with the Employment Situation Summary).

The unemployed persons claiming rate (PCR) is the percentage of persons of the labor force claiming UI benefits in all programs, including the insured unemployed. (The total number of persons claiming benefit is published weekly looking three weeks back).

The spread UER-IUR, historically at 2.6% (2019 average).

The spread UER-PCR, also historically at 2.6%, as the majority of persons claiming benefit were the insured unemployed.

A recovery would be indicated by the following: