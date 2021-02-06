Lessons Learned: Good Things Are Worth Waiting For

My article “Great Investing Requires a Lot of Delayed Gratification” – the iREIT on Alpha version (which was published earlier than on my free side) – got a great comment from a subscriber named NRG Trader:

“It would be interesting to see the statistical results if the Stanford marshmallow experiment had been done for numerous years with the same age groups.”

I’ve written about that test before. But for those unfamiliar with it, here’s what Stanford’s Bing Nursey School wrote in 2015:

“Walter Mischel’s pioneering research… in the late 1960s and early 1970s famously explored what enabled preschool-aged children to forego immediate gratification in exchange for a larger but delayed reward (e.g., two marshmallows instead of one)… “The deliberately simple method Mischel devised to study willpower became known in popular culture as the ‘Marshmallow Test.’ Mischel began by observing how those Bing children who could wait distracted themselves to avoid the temptations and used their imaginations to keep on waiting for their chosen goal. “Some children turned their backs to the treats, or covered up their eyes so they couldn’t see them, or sang quietly to themselves… explored their nasal and ear cavities, or invented songs and games… to make the delay easier. And some sat quietly while giving themselves whispered self-instructions, repeating the contingency, ‘If I wait, then I get both; but if I don’t, then I just get one.’”

How about you? Could you have waited?

(Source)

It’s Really a Matter of if It’s Worth the Wait

For the record, the rest of the writeup is really intriguing. I didn’t know some of the details it provides, though this next part is familiar:

“Children who waited longer tended to become more self-reliant, more self-confident, less distractible, and more able to cope with stress as adolescents, (Mischel) said. But, he added, he has reassured anxious parents over the years that a child’s ability to delay gratification in preschool does not determine their future. ‘Clearly, your future is not in a marshmallow,’ he said, debunking the pithy but incorrect way popular media have summed up his findings. “It’s a terrible mistake to think if a child can’t wait 15 minutes, the child has serious problems, Mischel said in his talk. ‘If the child is waiting 15 minutes, it is telling you something important: Now you know she is able to wait effectively for something when she really wants it. But if she doesn’t wait, it may mean she just didn’t think it was worth waiting for.’”

So breathe easy if you have an impetuous child or if you were that way yourself as a kid. You’re not a lost cause.

We all have ample opportunities throughout every single day to develop a good sense of what matters and what doesn’t - what’s worth pouncing on and what’s worth being patient for.

In the case of real estate investment trusts (REITs), there’s actually plenty of room to see multiple possibilities in action at the same time.

You Get Marshmallows, and You Get Marshmallows. Every REIT Investor Gets Marshmallows!

By that “multiple possibilities” statement, I mean that public perception about many REITs doesn’t ultimately matter. While we need to understand if they’re unloved and why that is, such opinions are often fickle.

A stock that nobody likes on Wednesday, Feb. 3, could be what everyone is piling into on Monday, March 22. Or Friday, June 18. Or October 2022.

We just don’t know. But, again, that’s not important.

What’s important are stock’s fundamentals, especially if there are dividends involved that can make waiting worth the while. Which, of course, there are when investing in REITs.

To quote Warren Buffett’s business partner, Charlie Munger – who I also quoted in the “Delayed Gratification” article – “Most people are too fretful. They worry too much. Success means being very patient but aggressive when it’s time.”

Also in that article, I cited two REITs – Kilroy Realty (KRC), a West Coast office landlord, and Regency Centers (REG), a Florida-based shopping center REIT – as being worth the wait. Sure, there are other very tempting stocks out there that look a lot more tempting in the moment.

But we want to have our heads on straight enough that we can recognize the characteristics of:

A short-term good thing A long-term good thing A short-term headache A long-term headache

With that in mind, let’s talk about two other real estate investment trusts that fall into the first and second categories alike. Their long-term appreciation potentials are very intriguing.

And the quarterly dividends they offer should keep us occupied enough that we don’t have to go exploring our “nasal and ear cavities” in the meantime to stay sane.

Success Means Being Very Patient

We recently wrote on CareTrust REIT (CTRE) where we explained that we were upgrading it to a Buy. And that’s despite fully recognizing how “skilled nursing facilities have risks as government support fades in 2021.”

We’re bullish on the company’s “growth potential with an attractive cost of capital and relatively healthy rent coverage” nonetheless.

CTRE's balance sheet at 3.1x net debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is supportive of growth. Plus, it has an attractive cost of capital with a 6.6% implied cap rate vs. typical SNF acquisition yields at 9%-10%.

So it’s well-positioned to continue generating above-average earnings growth by way of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

Our iREIT iQ score for CTRE is 85, with much of that based on:

3.1x net debt/EBITDA as of Q3

Strong management

High-quality tenant profile

On that last factor, The Ensign Group is an especially stand-out operator and contributed 31.5% of net operating income (NOI).

(Yahoo Finance)

CTRE’s payout ratio is 73%, the sixth lowest overall of its peers. And it has the fifth best dividend record – tied with Medical Properties Trust (MPW) – having increased its payouts seven years in a row now.

Shares are trading at $23.53 with a p/FFO of 16.9x and a dividend yield of 4.3%. We forecast shares to return about 15% over the next 12 months.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Another Healthcare Target We’re Buying Up

Staying in the healthcare sector, another REIT we’ve been adding to our portfolios is Medical Properties Trust. As we recently informed our iREIT on Alpha members, “Since our first purchase” in November 2016, “MPW shares have returned just under of 30% annually.”

Better yet, we believe there’s plenty more “meat on the bone,” especially after MPW just announced its Q4-20 earnings.

It met consensus estimates of $0.41 FFO per share and increased its annual normalized FFO-per-share “run-rate” guidance by $0.045 at the midpoint to $1.72-$1.76. That was due to transactions completed in late 2020 and early 2021.

We maintain a Buy on this top pick partially due to our positive opinion on the hospital sector. But also, as we’ve discussed in previous articles, we admire MPW’s strong acquisition pipeline.

The company recently announced ~$1.1 billion priory behavior health hospitals in the U.K. And we view that favorably given immediate earnings accretion at an estimated 8.6% generally accepted accounting practice (GAAP) cap rate.

(Yahoo Finance)

Despite the pandemic, MPW has closed on nearly $5 billion of investments since the end of 2019. And it now has around 23% exposure to properties in the U.K.

Certainly, much of its Q4-20 and Q1-21 investments have been in Europe. Keep in mind that debt costs are lower in Europe, so this should drive accretion.

We’ve also been impressed with MPW’s risk management practices, including issuance of $1.3 billion in 3.5% senior unsecured note due 2031. It also raised about $828 million in common equity during Q1-21 (funds used to redeem ~$800 million, of 6% senior unsecured notes due in 2024).

MPW shares are trading at $21.83 with a p/FFO of 13.8x and 5% dividend yield. We forecast shares to return around 15%-18% over the next 12 months.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Be Aggressive – When It’s Time

I was recently telling my kids about the Marshmallow Test, adding in my own example. When I was young and visiting my grandmother, she would always leave Cool Whip in the refrigerator.

I could never resist the urge to take a few delicious spoonful bites, savoring every bite. And then I’d continue taking more whenever she wasn’t watching.

Inevitably, I’d get caught red-handed. Then my grandmother would ask, “Why did you eat all the Cool Whip?” And I would explain, “Because it tasted so good.”

We know there are always consequences worth considering. And while she never disciplined me, I would have a rather large tummy ache for the rest of the day.

Life lesson learned. (Eventually, anyway.)

There are still plenty of opportunities in the REIT sector these days for those who understand that principle. So my closing advice is to avoid “instant gratification.”

You’re much better off focusing on companies that are likely to deliver steady and reliable dividend growth prospects.

(Source)

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.