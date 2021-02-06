Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) looks to be in strong shape with copper prices in the mid-US$3 range and its recent note offering. This note offering should allow it to repay its 2022 secured notes as well as give it nearly enough funds to pay for Florence Copper's initial capital expenditures.

I had mentioned in December that Taseko's path to refinancing its 2022 notes looked pretty good due to the improvement in copper prices. Now its main upcoming catalyst will be the EPA permit for Florence Copper.

Taseko received the Aquifer Protection Permit in December from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, and this permit wasn't appealed by the Florence Town Council, which had previously spent a fair bit of money in litigation against the project, so the EPA permit appears to be the only thing remaining (aside from potentially a bit more financing for Florence Copper) in the way of Florence Copper. I believe that Taseko could be worth US$2+ with a producing Florence Copper and US$3.00 longer-term copper prices.

Note Offering

Taseko is issuing US$400 million in 7.0% secured notes due 2026, which it will use to redeem its US$250 million in 8.75% secured notes due 2022, with the additional funds going towards the Florence Copper project and other items as needed.

The new notes are secured by first-priority liens on Taseko's subsidiaries, such as Gibraltar Mines, Curis Holdings and Florence Holdings. The 2022 notes were only secured by Gibraltar, but the additional security plus the strength in copper prices has allowed Taseko to raise more money at a lower interest rate than before.

Taseko's Cash Flow From Gibraltar

If copper averages US$3.50 per pound in 2021, I'd expect Gibraltar to generate around US$130 million in margins for Taseko (based on its 75% share of Gibraltar). This is based on estimated operating costs (including capitalized stripping) of US$2.15 to US$2.20 per pound of copper production and 130 million pounds of copper produced. Taseko's reported (C1) operating costs don't include capitalized stripping, but including that results in a more accurate picture of total costs.

After interest costs, cash G&A, the cost of put options (which Taseko likes to use for hedging) and maintenance capex at Gibraltar, Taseko would have approximately US$85 million in positive cash flow (around US$7 million per month at US$3.50 copper) to use towards Florence capex and/or building up its cash position.

Cash Outlook

Taseko mentioned that it had approximately US$66 million in cash on hand at the end of 2020. The net proceeds from its new notes should be around US$140 million after expenses and fees related to the note offering and the US$250 million repayment of the 2022 notes. Taseko may add around US$42 million in positive cash flow during the first half of the year.

This would leave it with around US$248 million in cash on hand by mid-2021.

Sources $ Million (USD) 2020 Cash On Hand Plus Positive Cash Flow $108 Net Proceeds From Notes $140 Total Cash $248

There is US$227 million in estimated initial capital requirements for Florence Copper, and it also typically keeps around US$35+ million in cash on hand. This adds up to US$262 million, so it appears that Taseko is pretty close to having enough funds for Florence Copper based on cash flow and its notes offering.

Taseko may still look for additional funding (such as a minority JV partner for Florence Copper) to give itself more of a safety buffer.

Valuation And Conclusion

The funding issue for Florence Copper appears to be largely addressed now by Taseko's strong expected cash flow in early 2021 and its upsized note offering. Taseko still needs to get the Underground Injection Control Permit from the EPA, but I've considered financing to be a bigger risk to the project than permitting before. The new note offering also removes the risk that Taseko would not be able to deal with its 2022 note maturity. This risk had greatly diminished with the strength in copper prices, but was still reasonably significant at $2.50 to $2.75 copper before the pandemic.

Although copper prices are above US$3.50 currently, I believe it is more prudent to value Taseko based on a longer-term copper price of US$3.00. At this copper price, Taseko should be able to generate enough EBITDA with a producing Florence Copper to make its shares worth over US$2.