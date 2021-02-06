Colfax (NYSE:CFX) has been a name which has been in transition in recent years, in an effort to create a portfolio which is not just more future proof, it should grow at a quicker pace as well.

My last take on the company dates almost two years ago which followed a period of intense transformation. With shares trading in the mid-twenties at the time I recognized low multiples, yet noted a mixed M&A track record and quite some debt, yet it seems that the company has delivered on its promises.

Let’s Go Back To Early 2019

When looking at Colfax early in 2019 a few noteworthy events took place. Late in 2018 the company announced a big $3.15 billion acquisition for DJO Global, a provider of orthopedic devices and related software, and while this deal was strategically sound, investors feared overpayment and leverage. I shared that fear, but truth be told is that in the few years since that deal, it has proven to be a really good deal for investors, so kudos to management where it's due.

The $3.15 billion purchase came at a price as the business generated $1.2 billion in sales and nearly $270 million in EBITDA, with almost all the EBIT necessary to pay debt service costs. To tackle leverage the company sold the Air & Gas business early in 2019 to KPS in a $1.8 billion deal, at 9 times EBITDA of $200 million.

Based on the dealmaking at the time I pegged pro-forma EBITDA at around $520 million, net debt around $1.7 billion and adjusted earnings at $2.60 per share, although the company was rather easy in making adjustments. The low multiples looked appealing at 10 times, yet the very nature that these were adjusted earnings and the long term track record is what made me a bit cautious.

Good Things Happened

Shares of Colfax has seen a big recovery throughout 2019 which surprised me a bit as investors were attracted to the low adjusted earnings multiples. Shares rose to the high-thirties towards the end of the year. The numbers were a bit hard to read with 2019 sales rising spectacularly to $3.33 billion as a large loss was booked related to the Air & Gas sale.

The numbers were a bit skewed as adjusted earnings were reported at $2.01 per share while net debt stood around $2.2 billion. Note that both numbers were worse than the pro-forma situation following the Air & Gas sale.

Fourth quarter EBITA came in at $134 million, and while this exceeds the half a billion mark, it should be said that the final quarter is seasonally stronger, with adjusted earnings totaling $0.61 per share, making for a still above 4 times leverage ratio.

While the 2020 guidance, calling for adjusted earnings between $2.10 and $2.20 per share, did reveal little improvement, investors felt comfortable to attach a near market multiple to the business. Shares have risen substantially (about 50%) through 2019 on the back of the improved positioning and the significant medical technology exposure. This latter arguably deserves a premium to the market multiple, while the remaining welding business still somewhat cyclical, but they have seen improved performance too.

Investors still feared the same cyclicality when COVID-19 arrived, recognizing the leverage taken on by the business as well, as shares lost half their value and traded in the high-teens, with the pullback taking place in the matter of just a few weeks. First quarter results, which coincides with the calendar year, revealed already the impact of COVID-19 with organic sales down 1.4%, although EBITA was largely flattish.

Results were dismal in the second quarter with sales down 28% for obvious relations, although the declines in the final month of the quarter, that is June, had improved to minus 19%. Things were more normal in the third quarter with sales down 3% on a constant-currency basis.

While the company has made it through the crisis, 2020 was more or less a lost year, with net leverage still at nearly $2.2 billion by the end of the third quarter. While current leverage ratios are very high investors look through this as they see normalization of the results. Nonetheless, investors are quite aggressive in paying solid multiples for the business as well, with shares trading around 17-18 times normalized earnings if they reach >$2 per share again.

Furthermore, we still have to learn about the implications of the announced purchase of Stryker’s STAR ankle replacement products, which the former owner was forced to divest after its acquisition of Wright Medical. That said, it seems that his rather a bolt-on deal, with no major implications on the operational on leverage front anticipated, although it is always nice to buy assets from a forced seller.

Final Take

Following the DJO deal Colfax has probably rightfully deserved multiples explaining in 2019 and fast forwarding a year later shares are back to these highs, while the company has seen a tough 2020 (even in the medtech business) and leverage has been constant.

Investors like the new trajectory and with leverage putting some constraints on this business, real execution is needed to drive earnings and shares higher from here. Weighing it all, I think shares are largely fairly valued here, not immediately seeing opportunities for outsized gains at this moment.