Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) grew EPS by an average 12.76% for the three years ended December 2019. Based on analysts' consensus estimates, EPS is projected to grow by ~5.5% average per year from 2019 to 2023. Taking into account analysts' low and high estimates, and dividend yield, returns of ~6% to 8% average per year are indicated for buying at current share price levels and holding through to end of 2023. Despite SA Premium rating dividend safety at D+, I believe the dividend is quite safe. Dividends and share repurchases have been well covered by income from operations over the past four years, and share repurchases could be first reduced, if required. A preponderance of debt for growing net assets used in operations has resulted in some weakening of Hubbell's balance sheet. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity, increasing from 28.9% at end of 2016 to 39.0% at end of 2020. An investment in Hubbell shares at current share price levels appears safe enough, but is unlikely to match returns over the last six years.

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the February 9, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from three analysts, because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be fully taken account of in the assessment of value of Hubbell shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from February 9, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023, is 5.14% (line 49). Dividends account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2023.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for Hubbell, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Feb. 9,2021, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $25.31 from the present $162.55 to $187.86 at end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Hubbell, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (13.1)% through end of 2023 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For Hubbell, the share price needs to increase by $44.63 from $144.23 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $187.86 at end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $187.86, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Hubbell, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $143.23*(1+5.5%)^4 = $177.41

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $177.41*(1+5.9%) = $187.86

The increase of $34.18 ($177.41 minus $143.23) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The increase of $10.45 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($187.86 minus $177.41) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Hubbell's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2025.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Hubbell

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Feb. 9, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2021 through 2025. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. Hubbell's P/E ratio is presently 21.47. For many companies their current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. For Hubbell, the present P/E ratio is above the range of historical P/E ratios. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying Hubbell shares today would be prepared to hold through 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Hubbell. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 18 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q4 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q1 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are three analysts covering Hubbell through end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 0.5 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is very small, suggesting a high degree of certainty, and thus increased reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Hubbell is conservatively indicated to return between 5.6% and 6.2% average per year through the end of 2023. The 5.6% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 6.2% on their high EPS estimates, with a 5.9% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Hubbell, the indicative returns range from 7.6% to 8.2%, with consensus 7.8%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For Hubbell

Hubbell: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Hubbell shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Hubbell were positive returns, ranging from 8.1% to 31.4%, for all of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. Five of the eight investors achieved double-digit returns. The remaining two investors achieved high single-digit returns. It can be seen from Table 4, the share price has shown little volatility, and little increase over the last six years. The returns achieved have been primarily driven by share price gains. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to February 9, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Hubbell's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Hubbell Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Over the four years end of 2016 to end of 2020, Hubbell has increased net assets used in operations by $1,253 million. This increase of $1,253 million was funded by an increase in net debt of $776 million, and $477 million increase in shareholders' equity. Due to the proportion of increased investment in operations being funded by debt, net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 25.5% at end of 2016 to 39.0% at end of 2020. Outstanding shares decreased by 1.3 million from 55.5 million to 54.2 million, over the period, due to share repurchases partially offset by shares issued for stock compensation. The $477 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Hubbell Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." Note - as the 2020 10-K has not yet issued, details of some Q4-2020 changes in other comprehensive income and staff compensation are not yet available, and I have included estimates. Any differences are not expected to be material and should not affect the validity of the analysis and comments below.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end FY-2020.

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the four-year period totals to $1,575 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $28.75.

Net income growth has been variable. EPS growth averaged 2.90% per year from 2016 to end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 24).

Over the four-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes a significant $224 million (EPS effect $4.09) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of Hubbell. It always is of concern when companies exclude costs year after year on the basis they are temporary or unusual. In Hubbell's case the excluded amounts primarily relate to amortization of intangibles, which do not involve cash. I am more concerned with excluded items that currently require cash expenditures.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Hubbell, these items were a minor amount over the four-year period.

By the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4 year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $28.75 ($1,575 million) has decreased to $24.56 ($1,346 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Amount taken up in equity for the cost of shares issued to staff over the four years is $89 million. This compares to an estimated market value of a similar amount.

Dividends of $719 million, and share repurchases of $238 million were well covered by the $1,346 million generated from operations, resulting in an increase of $389 million in equity

This net $389 million increase in equity from operations, together with the $89 million capital raised through share issues to staff, resulted in the $477 million net increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

Hubbell: Summary and Conclusions

The results for Hubbell, past present and projected are not exciting. Nevertheless, the current dividend yield is 2.45% and dividend yield on cost is projected to grow to 2.79% by end of 2023. There does not appear to be a great deal of opportunity for share price gains. But the dividend, which appears safe, despite SA Premium rating of D+, could contribute to ~mid-single digit total returns over the next 4 years.

