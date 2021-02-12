Fagron NV (ARSUF) CEO Rafael Padilla on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fagron NV (OTC:ARSUF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2021 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Constantijn van Rietschoten - Chief Communications Officer

Rafael Padilla - CEO & Executive Director

Karin de Jong - CFO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Stijn Demeester - ING Groep

Frank Claassen - Degroof Petercam

Matthias Maenhaut - Kepler Cheuvreux

Lenny Van Steenhuyse - KBC Securities

Eric Wilmer - ABN AMRO Bank

Justin Scott - Lammergeier

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the conference call regarding the 2020 annual results of Fagron. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Fagron. Please go ahead.

Constantijn van Rietschoten

Thank you, operator. Good morning to you all, and thank you for joining the 2020 financial results conference call of Fagron. We will start the call with a presentation on the highlights of 2020 by our CEO, Rafael Padilla; and our CFO, Karin de Jong. The presentation can be downloaded at our website, investors.fagron.com. After the introduction of Rafael and Karin, we will open the line for Q&A. Rafael will conclude the call with some closing remarks. Rafael and Karin, please go ahead.

Rafael Padilla

Thank you very much, Constantijn. Good morning, all, and again, Constantijn, congratulations for having prepared the day as good as you always do. So congratulations for this.

So 2020, if you recall, the last slide in the 2019 presentation, full year presentation, we said that in 2020, we would see further growth in turnover and profitability. And of course, 2020, as you saw today, has shown this. This growth will come from organic and discipline, that's very important for us, acquisition strategy. We have also done that. We also said that we would global rollout of our genomics platform. We have done that. We have entered in countries like the U.S. or in Brazil, though due to pandemic, the quantities have been less than expected. On the other hand, we're totally prepared for full rollout in 2021.

We said that we would develop strong R&D pipeline for further growth of our Brands that, of course, is very important in our strategical pillars. We have delivered an impressive growth in our Brands segment. And last but not least, we entered into a partnership with Azelis in Australia we, of course, consolidated this one, and we have opened an export department in order to further explore new opportunities in other geographical markets where we are not present.

Karin de Jong

Yes. Good morning, everybody. This slide shows the financial highlights of 2020. Fagron delivered solid results in an exceptional year. Our turnover grew by 4%, representing an organic growth against constant exchange rate of 8.1%. And EBITDA before nonrecurring items grew by 5.9%, and EBITDA grew by 5.6% to €120 million. Recurring net profit showed a nice increase of 8.3%, and our operational cash flow generation was again very strong for Fagron. Fagron generated €93 million of operating cash flow in 2020. Our dividend proposal is €0.18 per share.

Rafael Padilla

Very good, Karin. And of course, as we said in the previous slide, we developed new brands. And here on the right side, you can see in our FagronLab division, an impressive air sterilizer that is very much needed in working and nonworking environments during these times. Also, regarding new innovations, this is a very important slide because in our sterile activities, and this one in the U.S., we have developed new SKUs, 40 in 2020. We are going to develop 35 in 2021. And this is extremely important. And here, we see very nice examples on our prefilled syringes on the left side, a topical and anesthetic sterile gel. On the right side, a very unique syringe for intraocular products without silicon, the market uses silicon, ours is without. So it's disruptive. And in the middle, our new range of IV-bags that is going to move the needle in 2020 for FSS.

Next to this, our genomics division that is also reported in Brands. We launched our second product that is NutriGen, that is the most complete neutrogenomic test worldwide where we, of course, link the personalized prescription, you see it on the left side. So it's a driver for personalized prescriptions, compounding. And on the right side, we also develop our own immune regulators products that are, of course, very important during this pandemic, and this came to stay, so prevention came to stay and Fagron is extremely well positioned.

On the operational side, as we all know, we decided to invest in a new GMP repackaging facility, state-of-the-art in Poland. And here, we share with you the photos of the building that, as we speak, finalized, and now we applied for the permits that we will get in Q1 in order to start with the centralization process that we announced previously.

Karin de Jong

So Fagron has a disciplined M&A strategy. And in January of 2020, we acquired a small German company named Gako. Gako is a leading developer of pharmaceutical equipment. It has a turnover of around €4.5 million. Next to this, in August of 2020, we acquired Pharma Tamar in Israel. Company is active in the Essentials and Brands business as well as in outsourcing of compounding and delivers to hospitals and pharmacies throughout Israel. Tamar has around 8.1 million of turnover and has an EBITDA around 10%. We are on track with the integration of both companies.

Rafael Padilla

Now we go to 2020 results per segment. We start with EMEA, Europe, Middle East and Africa. We see a turnover development of 4% and slightly decrease in REBITDA to €64.7 million. We see here a mix picture. Of course, we have had COVID times in 2020, the first wave we saw in Southern European countries like Spain, Italy, stricter lockdowns and in the second wave, mainly in the last quarter of last year in Northern and Eastern European countries, stricter lockdowns, and of course, the relevancy of Fagron is more in these countries. So therefore, we see a mixed picture within this region in 2020. Of course, the decline of the elective care has been compensated by our Brands and Essentials for COVID-19-related items.

Our teams have jumped extremely fast and agile to this, as we said in other calls, we are very proud because customers say we had the trucks of Fagron within our facilities, and we are very proud of. So Fagron could continuously deliver the products because we have a strong supply chain. And when we look at the product segments, of course, we see that Compounding Services and Premium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter have shown a decrease due to the fact that stricter lockdown increase were bringing less visits into the doctor's office.

When we go to Latin America, spectacular performance of the team there. In volume side, we have grown almost 20%. We have shown strong growth, of course, in both Essentials and Brands. We have made some acquisitions in 2019 that also contributed to this growth, and we see a slight decrease again, in the Compounding Services, this is mainly Colombia of almost 5%. REBITDA increased 2% to €25.8 million.

Then we go to North America, our star region of 2020 we did extremely well in both Brands and Essentials and the Compounding, mainly in the last quarter in the sterile services side. Of course, we see Brands and Essentials, an increase of almost 31%. We see a demand on COVID-19-related products. And here, we now see -- we are seeing the payoff of centralizing our sales force, our back-office operations, and we are increasing our market share in this segment.

As we said before, when we spoke about innovations in the FSS division, we launched 40 new SKUs, with IV-bags being very important for us. And this year, we will see 35 new SKUs. We also -- as we also said in the last call, we see new customers onboarding, and this is very interesting for us in the hospital network division. EBITDA -- REBITDA increased spectacularly, 42%. So kudos for our teams there in North America.

Karin de Jong

Now, 2020 financials. So this slide represents a turnover development per region in 2020. Turnover grew from €528.5 million to €556 million in 2020. Each region contributed to the growth. So EMEA showed 0.5% growth while Latin America grew by 20.1%, and North America grew by 11.3%, representing an organic growth against constant exchange rates of 8%. However, we did have an impact of the devaluation of mainly the Brazilian real, resulting in a negative impact on currency of €42.1 million. Compensated partly by smaller acquisitions we did for €26.7 million, resulting in a growth of 4% in 2020.

Gross margin increased by 2.2% to €329.1 million. Gross margin as a percentage of sales decreased to 59.2% compared to 60.2% last year. This decrease is mainly the result of lower turnover at Compounding Services, which has higher margins than Brands and Essentials. Also, the consolidation of the acquisitions and the product mix with a shift from elective care products to COVID-19-related products impacted the gross margin in 2020. However, we could compensate by strict OpEx control and monitoring of our costs.

Operating costs increased slightly with 0.1%, resulting in a REBITDA of €123.9 million, representing 22.3% of sales, an increase of 40 basis points. The nonrecurring results. Nonrecurring elements were mainly related to restructuring costs in EMEA and some acquisition and legal costs. EBITDA increased by 5.6% to €120 million. The depreciation and amortization increased by 6.7%. This was mainly due to purchase price allocations of the acquisitions. We saw a slight increase in our financial results with 3.6%. The effective tax rate, however, decreased to 18.6% compared to 20.3% last year. The cash tax rate is slightly higher than anticipated due to delayed tax refunds we expected in 2020 in the U.S. However, we expect to receive this in 2021, resulting in a net profit of €60 million, which represents an increase of 8.3% on a recurring basis.

Rafael Padilla

Thanks a lot, Karin, well done. So to finalize what can we expect in 2021. In 2021, we'll see further growth in turnover and profitability. We will also see streamlining in the EMEA region, both in the front office and, of course, in the back office. We will leverage the new customers that we gain during the pandemic in FSS U.S., together with the new SKUs, both disruptive and the new segment, IV-bags, in Wichita. We will further strengthen our R&D pipeline. We will develop products aimed at prevention. It came to stay and Fagron is very well positioned. We will develop as we did in 2020 new sterile compounds, not only in the U.S., but also in the other regions where we have these marvelous activities that is fundamental growth for Fagron. We will continue and we will push the global rollout of Fagron genomics. That is a very interesting tool in order to generate new scripts for our compounding facilities and, of course, customers. And we will continue our active and disciplined, and this very important, acquisition strategy in EMEA and in North America.

To finalize, we want to say that Fagron has shown strong performance in 2020. Our almost 30,000 employees have done tremendously good. Congratulations for this. We have a diversified portfolio also region-wise and our strategic choices on prevention and personalization of treatments have clearly paid off.

Thank you very much. We can go to questions, operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We'll take our first question today from Stijn Demeester from ING.

Stijn Demeester

Yes. I have three questions, if I may. The first one is referring to your guidance for sales and EBITDA growth in 2021. Can you provide some color on the underlying dynamics between Essentials and Brands and Compounding this year? For example, do you expect growth in Essentials and Brands to tail off at some point given the boost and the strong comp in certain COVID-related products in 2020? So that's my first question.

Rafael Padilla

Yes. Thanks a lot, Stijn. Regarding the 2021 and our qualitative guidance on increase in both revenues and profitability, we will see a strong increase in the Compounding side, especially in the sterile segment. It's a very important one. We are investing a lot there. We will see there. And on the Essentials and Brands side, of course, we need to see how the pandemic will evolve. We have developed very interesting brands for the pandemic for COVID-19-related items, but we also foresee as elective care picks back, we are very well positioned because we have done our homework in 2020 in order to further increase this Essentials portfolio because we want to further consolidate our market presence, especially in EMEA and in North America.

Stijn Demeester

Related to that, when do you see the point that elective care starts recovering both in the Netherlands and in the U.S. as these vaccination programs ramp up? Do you have a view on whether this should be 2Q or more second half related?

Rafael Padilla

Well, that is a very interesting question, right, that we all ask ourselves. So we expect, of course, further recovery Q2, Q3, but we follow what also governments say and think and their prognosis, and this is a bit uncertain, right? So we are totally prepared when this elective care comes back. Again, we are extremely well positioned. Our supply chain is extremely strong. And when elective care picks back, we are in a golden position in order to deliver extremely good results.

Stijn Demeester

Yes. Okay. Then the final question is on the FTE reduction and more broadly, the streamlining in EMEA. I would assume that there are some cost savings related to this exercise. Can you sort of quantify this? And also comment on where the FTE redundancies in which geographies these have taken place?

Karin de Jong

Yes, Stijn. So indeed, we have taken several actions in the EMEA region. It's a combination of elements. So some things we already started up last year and the year before, so that's the centralization of our production facility in Poland. So we expect to have benefits of that. We're waiting on our license now. We expect to receive that. And then we're transferring our products throughout 2021 to that new facility in Poland. That will result in an improvement of our margins by €2 million, and we expect to see that full-fledged in 2022. As 2021, we will transfer parts of our business, so not everything at once, but parts of our business throughout the months in 2021. So that's the first one.

Then we have done some smaller reorganizations already in the EMEA region. For instance, in the Netherlands, there, we see a reduction of FTE and headcount, and we expect to have a saving of that of around €1.5 million. And then also on the centralization of some back-office activities, that's a little bit too early to quantify as it's pretty complex, as you can imagine, throughout all the different countries we have. So it will take some -- a bit more time. So it's a bit early to quantify that. So I hope that answers your question, Stijn.

Operator

We'll go to our next question today from Frank Claassen from Degroof Petercam.

Frank Claassen

Yes. Two questions, please. First of all, could you elaborate on your competitive position in the Netherlands? Did you see any changes there? And also related to that, when do you expect some catch-up on the registration of these Premium Pharmaceuticals because -- and mitigate the negative effects of that?

And then secondly, a financial question on the working capital. Do you still hold some strategic inventory? So is there more room for working capital improvement? Or is the current ratio best there is? So any comments on that, please.

Rafael Padilla

Yes. Frank, so going to your first question on the competitive landscape in the Netherlands, we reiterate what we have said during 2020, that we would see some impact, but not material. So we have navigated very well in this respect in the Netherlands with our Dutch team. And on the Premium Pharmaceuticals, also, as we also said in other calls, we have filed several SKUs into the Dutch authorities. And this is something that we don't have the control in this one in the valuation and in the release of these Premium Pharmaceuticals. But of course, when they come, we will see a very nice tailwind.

Karin de Jong

Yes. On the working capital -- sorry, go ahead, Frank.

Frank Claassen

No, no, no, it was fine.

Karin de Jong

Perfect.

Rafael Padilla

Yes. Sure, Frank.

Karin de Jong

Yes. And then coming back to the working capital. So the operational working capital as a percentage of sales was 8.8%. And there was a decrease compared to the first semester where we decided to have some strategic inventory. We were down on that during the second semester. So there's no huge strategic inventory. Of course, we see certain products where we have more and more COVID-related products, but there's not a huge stock build for those specific products anymore. What we did see is that on the payable side, we had a bit more impact because of our shortening payment terms because of COVID. So that's something we probably see recovering after COVID. We did some additional factoring, so the factoring amounted now to €29 million. So there you see a slight increase. So on guidance going forward, will still remain between the 8% and 10% going forward.

Operator

We'll go to our next question now from Matthias Maenhaut from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Matthias Maenhaut

Hello? Can you hear me?

Rafael Padilla

Yes. Matthias, we hear you now.

Karin de Jong

Yes, yes.

Matthias Maenhaut

Okay. I have three, if I may. First question is maybe on the regional margins. Definitely, Latin America and North America, firstly, maybe on North America, you have shown some decent operating leverage this year. How should we think about the REBITDA margins going forward in North America? And then more specifically, also on Latin America, can you elaborate a little bit on why the margin in the second half was down? And you did have a nice expansion in the first half, but now H2 it's down. Can you elaborate a little bit on why? And then also, how should we think about these margins in Latin America going forward? That would be my first question.

Karin de Jong

Yes. Matthias, maybe on the margin in Latin America, I think it's not -- we saw a slight decline in the second semester. I think it's more related to product mix and competitive environment. But we are confident that 20% margin, EBITDA margin in Latin America is a solid margin for that region, seeing the competitive environment. So we don't see any structural declines in that market. It was more driven by a product mix in the second semester. On the U.S. side?

Rafael Padilla

Yes, sure. Karin, on the U.S. side, of course, we guided that in our midterm performance, you would see an EBITDA of 20%. We're coming from a low EBITDA percentage in North America. We have done this earlier than expected, so we are very happy and proud for this. Now our aim is to further invest in the organization for spectacular growth, right? As we said before, North America is one of our most important growth drivers, and we want to still keep the 20%, 21% REBITDA percentage. That, of course, it's a fantastic performance for the North American region.

Matthias Maenhaut

Then a second question is on M&A. I noticed that at the end, you mentioned M&A going forward will remain a key pillar of the region. But you specifically mentioned EMEA and North America and not Latin America. Do you think your -- what's the main driver behind that? The fact that you will no longer look for M&A in Latin America, do you think your footprint is fully complete? Or are there other reasons?

Rafael Padilla

Yes, Matthias, regarding this one, in Latin America, when you look at the market, the Brands and Essentials, we have consolidated the market in the last 10 years. So we touch all the segments of personalizing medicine, essentials, brands, technology, genomic testing. And now our purpose there, our mission is to continue this spectacular growth. The teams are totally prepared for this one. When we go to the sterile side, of course, there are some sterile players there, but the market is just starting. So we want to see and we want to evaluate how this further develops. So we want to see how this will go forward because sterile is one of our strategical pillars. And Latin America is, of course, important as well, but though we want to see how this will develop.

Karin de Jong

Yes. Maybe to add, we see a potential in the EMEA markets and U.S. markets. EMEA, we're focusing on markets where we're not active yet. So in Eastern Europe, there are some countries where we're not active yet. We're also focusing on countries where we have a relatively small position in the Brands and Essentials. So for instance, Germany, or on markets where compounding is allowed, and we have no position, again, for instance, Germany. And in the U.S., of course, we see the underlying markets evolving very good. There's a lot of potential for the outsourcing market. So that's also an important element in our acquisition strategy. And maybe to add on the Latin, of course, we also consider the currency risk and related to that region, when we make a decision for an acquisition going forward, as you can imagine, Matthias.

Matthias Maenhaut

Yes. And then final question is on Wichita. Maybe 2 parts on it. Firstly is on the SKU expansion. Can you give us a little bit of a feeling on what the total addressable market expansion is there?

And then secondly, on the target, I see you mentioned still the disclaimer of COVID-19, but I'm trying to understand a little bit on what's going to be the catalyst or the moment on which you will make a decision because COVID-19 is now there for a year? So how much further can this still impact your way to your €100 million sales guidance by 2022?

Rafael Padilla

Yes, that is a fantastic question because we are very enthusiastic with Wichita. We are taking clearly the right steps, Matthias. On the SKU side, we ended the year with for 146 SKUs. We added 40, and we're going to introduce 35. And as we said in the presentation, IV-bags are going to move the needle. So as we speak, we are developing and launching these ones, and they are very much appreciated by the current customers and also the new onboarded customers. So this COVID-19 unfortunate situation brought us in the U.S. fortunately, new accounts, very interesting accounts in the hospital networks/IDNs. And with the current portfolio that we have with the OR syringes, adding the IV-bags, we're going to move the needle in this year of 2020, clearly.

Relating the COVID-19 situation, as we have said in other calls, we have 2 kind of customer groups. Again, this hospital network/IDNs, where we have developed extremely well during the pandemic. We have been, of course, next to the revenue evolution. We have been helping our customers, and this is, for us, very important on the -- on intensive care units with our sterile products.

On the other side, we have the private clinics, right, where clearly, there has been a postponement. Of course, depending on the states, there have been lockdowns with clinics even closed for a period of time. And this will have seen back in our performance on the private clinics segment. That is relevant in our FSS business.

Though to finalize here and to explain why we are confident with the disclaimer that you mentioned. We have the good ingredients in order to make a good compounding for Wichita. And these are new SKUs being one of them disruptive, and the other one is very interesting. Secondly, the new onboarded customers. So when you mix those two elements, we will see very good developments for our FSS U.S. activities.

Operator

We'll take our next question now from Lenny Van Steenhuyse from KBC Securities.

Lenny Van Steenhuyse

I was just looking to zoom in a bit on Europe. Several questions there. I was wondering about how market dynamics for the API business are developing in Europe? Are you facing an overall decline in market? Or is it remaining stable?

Second question on that in the general region. Where is growth within Europe still to be found in the coming quarters? Will this mainly be focused on rolling out the Brands further in the region?

And then lastly, on Europe, we see a bit of on margins there. Is this also mainly a product mix effect? Or are there other factors playing into that?

Rafael Padilla

Thank you very much, Lenny. And regarding Europe, on the first comment that you made on the API market. Of course, we have the postponement or scale back, let's say, this way. There are clearly less visits to the doctors of the elective care. And this has impact to the Compounding Services that, of course, is very important in the non sterile of course, and in the countries where we don't have these activities on a on the API sale to the compounding pharmacies and also hospital pharmacies. So we see a decline there, though we have been able to compensate in the Essential segments with COVID-related items and branded items.

And regarding the growth drivers for now going forward for the EMEA region, there are clearly two growth drivers. First of all, and we have shown also in the last quarters, the Brands. And therefore, we emphasized during the presentation, the strong innovation and R&D pipeline with branded products for COVID and to help to support our customers. So brands and innovation is, for the first time ever that we go with one face to the market in EMEA with our beautiful brands and innovations. And secondly, also what Karin stated before, we are exploring opportunities in the sterile markets where is, of course, possible to outsource. There's a new regulation that is a PIC/S, with a C, regulation in the European Union. And this will make that -- the landscape will evolve into more outsourcing, and we are totally well positioned there. And of course, countries like Germany, are a very good example of this where we should look at.

Karin de Jong

And then on -- coming back at your margin question, yes, indeed, our markets in Europe differ from each other for product mix, but also on profitability level. And we see that impacting our margins in 2020, where in certain countries where we have high EBITDA contribution, we see that activities are more negatively impacted by COVID, and we see that back in our EBITDA margins. We took, of course, other actions. Also, as mentioned earlier in this call, and as Rafael just elaborated on, to increase that again, but currently because of the COVID and elective care being postponed, we see that we have impact on margins.

Lenny Van Steenhuyse

Okay. Perhaps, if I may, last question, picking back up on the overall essentials market in Europe. Rafael, perhaps taking a more high-level view on that and removing the potential impact on COVID, do you anticipate that this is really a very stable market? Or is there still, let's say, mid single-digit growth in the overall essentials market in Europe?

Rafael Padilla

Yes, sure. I mean you see it very well because historically, and now we see it. The supply chain is crucial and key and the broaden of the portfolio. And here, we can say that we are very well positioned. We have -- in all the European countries, we have a very nice and broad product portfolio and a very strong supply chain. And our current competitors are, of course, local competitors. And this has for us -- this is for us extremely interesting as we can consolidate activities like sourcing, like quality control, like repackaging. So we are extremely well positioned there. And as we also said, of course, Brands are the driver for Fagron as we are unique. Though -- but though, we want to say also that the consolidation in Essentials. And in some markets, we have seen it, with very nice developments in 2020. This is also very important for us going forward in the European region.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We'll go to our next question now from Eric Wilmer from ABN ODDO.

Eric Wilmer

Two questions from my side. First one, global shipping rates have gone up quite dramatically since December. I was wondering to what extent you expect this impact Q1 profitability of mainly the EMEA division? So to what extent can you pass this on to your customers, given the current market dynamics?

And secondly, could you give some more color on the genomics roadmap? What kind of tests and how many tests and how many countries do you expect to add over the next few years? And maybe how many -- how are prescribers responding to this new offering? What is the feedback there?

Rafael Padilla

Yes, Eric. So regarding the shipping, you are totally correct there. We see an increased shipping cost from our sourcing countries in Asia. Here, we need to say that we have somehow experienced in the logistics, right, not only in Latin America, where we have been historically very strong shipping the materials into Brazil, but also in EMEA. So we -- one part of the organization, we have tackled the sourcing and supply aspects of our company. So we have been able to consolidate some shipping charges in order to reduce as much as possible this effect and to, of course, to pass to our customer this price increase. So when this has been the case, we have passed successfully the price increase. So we are on top of it, and we monitor, of course, the margin on a daily base in the EMEA region.

And on the second one on the genomics, that is, of course, a clear driver for our compounding activities. We have launched, as we said, the Tricho, that was our first experience. That was for the treatment of alopecia that is, of course, widely used worldwide. We have launched it in many countries where we are present. We are present in 35 countries, and we launched it in almost 20 of them being very much accepted in the prescriber community. As an example, we were -- we would be able to make the trade fair, right, last year in the ECA in Paris, and we had a very nice sell-out in -- during the 3 days of the fare of 5,000 pieces. That is, of course, for us, very much relevant. And as we always said, not only the test, but also the prescriptions that are being generated. So the first year that we launched the genomics activity we see -- we saw a nice turnover development for being a new product, a new product range with nice EBITDA margin.

Going forward, our second panel, as we say, is the nutrigenomics panels because here you can treat a lot the preventive and the lifestyle side of our business with integrative/auto molecular elements, and this has been launched in Europe, the last month -- the last months of 2020. And we are trying also to make business with these two panels in Middle East, also in Asia. So we have a dedicated team in order to broaden our country spectrum, not only in Europe, Latin and North America, but also in the Asia Pacific region. Again, let's emphasize that this is a very interesting driver for new compounding scripts and the doctors very much appreciate it.

Operator

We now have a follow-up question from Stijn Demeester from ING.

Stijn Demeester

A follow-up question on what you said earlier on the EMEA landscape. You refer to a change in regulation that would allow more outsourcing. Could you elaborate a bit on this? And any comments whether you are willing to play this through organic efforts or through acquisitions?

Rafael Padilla

Yes. Sure. So the PIC/Sregulation that already existed, staying there from a European level. What we see is that pandemic -- in the pandemic, the hospital systems have had more pressure in the daily activities, and it has been formally forced in order to follow-up this regulation. For example, in a neighbor countries like Belgium, that we see that it has been reinforced the usage or the execution of this PIC/S regulation that, as we said, already existed in the last 2 years, and we see this as a trend in other European countries. Of course, we have an effort organically. In the EMEA region, we have sterile activities successfully in the Netherlands. We're doing a very good job here in the Netherlands. As we sit in Belgium, that we are seeing very nice traction as well in the acquisition of Israel. We have these sterile activities in South Africa. So organically, we are going to invest there. But also, as you said now very well, we are exploring acquisitions in the European market because we see this as a golden driver for us going forward.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We'll now move to Matthias Maenhaut from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Matthias Maenhaut

Two follow-ups, if I may. First one is on capital allocation. Mexico was historically been a country in where you have invested quite some by the acquisition of Cedrosa, could you maybe update us a little bit on how the, I would say, the business and performance of Cedrosa is presently doing? That's my first question.

And then the second question is actually on capital expenditures. What should we expect for 2021? Will CapEx go up? Or will it broadly be in line with 2020?

Rafael Padilla

Sure, Matthias. Mexico, we had, at that time, when we entered there, a lot of expectations in the market because it's quite a huge market there. And fortunately, after the month there that we have our Mexican colleagues within the family, we have seen great performance. So we have seen an increased revenues on our Cedrosa/Fagron Mexico activities because now we have both brands co-existing Cedrosa/Fagron Mexico because we're transitioning into Fagron, Mexico, first of all. And secondly, also in our margin evolution. Of course, as we said, the margins were below our group's average, and Mexico is importantly relevant in the Latin American activities. And we saw there with the actions that we took, both on the OpEx side and also on the gross margin side, we saw nice evolutions there. Going forward with Mexico, as we said, we are going to finalize the rebranding into Fagron Mexico and we are introducing new products as we speak for compounding, that, of course, compounding market of Mexico is lesser than the one we have in Brazil, that is the biggest in the world, 1 million scripts. But though we see nice traction there into the personalized medication. So for Mexico going forward, we're going to invest in organic growth in our Cedrosa/Fagron Mexico activities.

Karin de Jong

Yes. And on your second question, Matthias, so the CapEx will be broadly in line with 2020. So as stated earlier, between 3% and 3.5% of sales will be a general assumption for our CapEx.

Operator

We'll now go to our next question from Justin Scott from Lammergeier.

Justin Scott

I've got sort of three small questions. The first was, Rafael, you mentioned that you were selling the genomics test to Asia. And one of the benefits of genomics test is hoping to lead to prescriptions. Are you going to develop a sales force in Asia? Is Asia going to become a small part of your business going forward?

And the second question I had was more for Karin, a little bit about how you see managing currency exposure over the long term, whether you're going to use the balance sheet to manage currency exposure with debt or whether you just continue to tell us on a constant currency basis and take a little bit the ups and downs of currencies? And yes, I think those are my two questions.

Rafael Padilla

Yes. Justin, I think it's really early for you, right, there.

Justin Scott

Yes, indeed.

Rafael Padilla

What we're seeing in Asia. As we said, I don't know if you heard, when we started the presentation with the 2020 slide on the entering new partnerships, we have opened, let's say, this way, we have started with export activities in Fagron in the last quarter of 2020, right? And we are targeting this Asian region to explore and to fill the compounding industry there. There are compounders. There are compounders that historically have bought the raw materials into our competitors, mainly in the U.S. So what we are doing, we are targeting these customers, for example, in Malaysia or Singapore. And with the genomics approach, we are closing deals with local clinics and these compounding pharmacies. So we offer, of course, the genomics as a key in order to open the door to these new customers, and then we can sell to them the raw materials or the brands they use to -- in order to make the preparations, and it is going very well. So next to the new extra revenues that we generate, right, that we ship from Minneapolis, for example, from the Fagron U.S. organization, we also explore the opportunities we have for this new region for us that maybe in the future can play an important role.

Karin de Jong

Yes. And secondly, on the currency exposure. So indeed, especially in 2020, we saw that we had huge impacts on translation, mainly regarding the Brazilian real. If we look, in general, we operate in an international environment. Our activities are exposed to different types of currency risks. We will hedge transaction exposure if the amount is above a certain level. But we are also exposed to translation risk, and we saw that impacting our numbers enormously in 2020. We typically do not have translation risk, but we will use natural hedges. We have done that in the U.S. by having assets and liabilities in foreign exchanges and hedging that using natural hedges. For the Brazilian real, we do not hedge the translation exposure. It's expensive. So we don't do that. Currently, our net debt-to-EBITDA levels do not force us to take action on this. So for now, we decide to take the ups and downs for the Brazilian real as they come. We have sufficient room. We see underlying business -- we monitor underlying business, impact on margins. We see that market growing so basically, for the short term, that's our strategy. Of course, when we do acquisitions, we will definitely monitor the impact of certain investments in areas where there's a bigger foreign exchange risks, such as Latin America, we take that into consideration in our investment decision.

Operator

As we have no further questions at this time, I would now like to turn the conference back over to your speakers today for any additional or closing remarks.

Rafael Padilla

Yes. Thanks a lot, operator, for helping us during this call. And again, thank you for preparing this one, Constantijn, Karin and Jessica here today. Of course, congratulating our teams worldwide for the fantastic 2020 and for the whole enthusiasm that we enter in 2021. Of course, we need to see how the pandemic evolve -- go. We strongly believe that we have done our homework in 2020, we have a diversified product portfolio, we have a diversified region exposure. We have managed our resources extremely well. We are very responsible with capital allocation. And of course, we have seen that prevention and personalization of treatments are key in the health care industry. Thank you very much also for attending, for your questions, and we wish you a fantastic day. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. This will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.