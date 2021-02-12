Investment Thesis

Safe income is getting harder and harder to come by in today's market.

As I wrote in "Bond Allocation In A Zero Interest Rate Environment," it's doubtful that bonds will continue to play their traditional role as income generators in an investment portfolio. Moreover, with the looming threat of inflation on everyone's minds after trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus were dumped into the economy, it's likewise doubtful that bonds will continue to play their other traditional role as a portfolio stabilizer.

So, if bonds can no longer be trusted to serve a valuable role in one's portfolio, how does one replace the lost income and stability that bonds formerly provided?

Today, I present to you one such option that appears to be an attractive option for conservative investors: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

This real estate investment trust owns medical office buildings, clinics, hospitals, and other specialty healthcare facilities and has raised its 4.3%-yielding dividend for 34 years straight. Though the company raises its dividend only 1.5% per year on average, that amount may very well match the CPI going forward. And, as for stability, the REIT may not be nearly as stable in price as a bond, but it is currently very attractively priced, which limits potential future downside.

In short, UHT looks like a great option for conservative income investors as well as those looking for bond replacements in their portfolio.

The Portfolio

As of the end of October 2020, UHT owned or had investment commitments in 71 healthcare properties across 20 states.

Though UHT's properties are spread across the United States, the portfolio is largely clustered in five states: Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Source: UHT Overview

The portfolio consists of:

56 medical office buildings, including 5 in joint partnerships

7 hospitals (including behavioral health and sub-acute)

4 freestanding emergency room clinics

4 preschool and childcare centers

Source: UHT Overview

Two of its properties (a rehabilitation center and a sub-acute hospital) are currently vacant. While these two properties unfortunately generated a combined operating loss of $153,000 in Q3 2020, these two previously generated net operating income of $738,000 per quarter when they were occupied. That offers NOI upside to the current situation.

Somewhat worrying, however, is that these two properties have been vacant since late May/early June of 2019. The leasing activity (or lack thereof) for these properties is something for shareholders to watch going forward.

UHT has three primary channels of growth:

Rising rents External acquisitions Property development

While many REITs have only the first two channels as means of growth, it is beneficial to UHT that it so often partners with commercial real estate developers to finance new property construction and subsequently own the real estate. This continuously freshens the portfolio with brand new properties with long lease terms of 10-20 years.

Financial Analysis

UHT is externally managed by Universal Health Services (UHS), one of the largest corporate healthcare providers and hospital operators in the country. UHS occupies and operates three of UHT's properties. While external management structures usually misalign the interests of management and shareholders, I believe UHT is an exception.

As of the end of the third quarter, UHS owned 5.7% of outstanding UHT shares, and CEO of both UHT and UHS (as well as the founder of UHS) Alan B. Miller currently owns over 127,000 shares of UHT (worth around $8.3 million). Miller purchased more shares on the open market as recently as July 2020. Other company insiders were buying shares in July and September of last year as well, according to Nasdaq data.

For a REIT with a mere $654.7 million in real estate assets (as of Q3 2020), external management is not that surprising or alarming. Moreover, the 5.3% of total revenue paid to UHS as an advisory fee in the first nine months of 2020 strikes me as exceedingly fair. The advisory fee amounts to 0.7% of UHT's real estate assets.

Rent collection held up just fine UHT during COVID-19, with 99% of tenants by square footage paying full rent for the first three quarters of 2020.

In this same period, UHT generated $2.50 per share of funds from operations ("FFO"), which was 1.6% higher than the equivalent period of the prior year. Meanwhile, in the first nine months of 2020, UHT paid out $2.065 per share in dividends, representing a modest payout ratio of 82.6%.

As of 2020, UHT has raised its dividend every year for 34 consecutive years. Since 2014, these raises have amounted to four cents per year, or around 1.5% annually.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

That is a very impressive dividend growth track record that management of which is obviously proud and eager to continue.

UHT's total debt to TTM EBITDA sits at 5.63x as of the end of Q3 2020. Total debt to real estate assets sits at 43.8%, which is quite a judicious use of debt. Only 8.8% of total debt is secured (collateralized by real estate), and the REIT's fixed charge coverage ratio is a healthy 4.5x. UHT's weighted average interest rate, including the credit facility, is 2.17%. Excluding the credit facility, the weighted average interest rate is 4.32%.

Compare that to average cap rates for medical office buildings of 5-6.5%.

Valuation

In 2019 and into the beginning of 2020, UHT's valuation had become extremely stretched along with many other REITs. As such the ~50% stock price decline at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak should be seen as a result of aggressive overvaluation rather than erosion of the fundamental, underlying value of the assets.

Today, looking at price to trailing twelve month cash flow, we find that UHT has become much more attractively valued.

Data by YCharts

UHT may not be dirt cheap, but its stock price gives investors a generous margin of safety, as there doesn't seem to be much downside at these levels.

As I write this, UHT is trading hands at around 19.2x estimated 2020 FFO. While this certainly prices in UHT's quality, conservatism, and long track record, it's also a lower price-to-FFO than the REIT has often traded at in the past.

Bottom Line

For investors in or near retirement looking for safe income with limited downside, there are a lot worse places to look than UHT.

Personally, I am a younger investor willing to take on additional risk for the sake of faster long-term dividend growth. As such, I will personally pass on UHT, though it's tempting even for me at its current price. However, if I were closer to retirement and in search of safe income sources that will continue growing (even if modestly) over time, I imagine UHT would be one of my top buys right now.

