Brief Thesis

The Novel Coronavirus pandemic has been the catalyst which brought almost every single economy to its knees. While China seemingly continues to register positive GDP growth, that too may be under threat given the structural make-up of its economy - one heavily focused on export driven growth.

With sick and ailing customers throughout the West, China's push to transition its economy into a US-like domestic driven economy could not come sooner. Maybe, it is already too late.

It took the world about 3 months to figure out that SARS-Cov2, a highly contagious pulmonary influenza strain, was poised to wreak havoc across the planet. Initially, China - supported by the WHO - downplayed the event, pointing to the lack of transmissibility of the virus. International borders remained open.

By end of Q1 2020, the world economy was in a tailspin, countries were shutting down, hospitals were filling up, the death toll was mounting. 30 million Americans were laid off with tens of millions of others across the world. It is likely to be the single biggest economically destructive event since the Second World War, some 75 years ago.

Source: FT.com

But with this crisis which has so deeply scarred the world, opportunity has come about. Lock downs, stimulus checks, bored adults, and a democratized investment scene gave us classics like the GameStop (GME) gambit and the AMC (AMC) adventure. These too were predicated to some extent on the ramifications of the SARS-Cov2 pandemic.

Would they have occurred without a ton of bored people sitting at home with time to kill contemplating such a bleak economic outlook? Possibly not.

An often-understated investment theme - and a direct by-product of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic - is food security. As borders shutdown, millions of migrant workers in food production and farming have been immobilized. Crops have not been harvested - or in some instances, delayed. Yields have been impacted. Several countries have started putting in place restrictions on exports.

A progressive reversal in food prices has raised concerns about inflation - and in some instances, about unrest in poorer nations. Numerous factors - product hoarding, logistics dilemmas and weather - have collectively conspired to push agricultural commodity prices, such a corn, wheat, rice and soya beans to record setting highs.

In 2007, droughts impacted crops, driving up prices and contributing to political unrest in some developing nations. A Russian imposed wheat export ban led to a steep rise in food prices in the Middle East, a contributory factor to the Arab Spring which swept across North Africa and the Middle East in 2010. Tell-tale signs now point to a SARS-Cov2 shock adversely impacting some of the most vulnerable countries.

Economists worry about higher prices at a time of economic stress - mass unemployment, destroyed public finances, dwindling economic activity - which bode poorly for some of the least affluent nations. Food inflation is a growing threat to political stability in several countries.

So how can investors take on risk exposure likely to benefit from inflation and growing international food security challenges? Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:DBA) may present a possible solution.

Agriculture is oft overlooked by the investment community to the benefit of story stocks, trend setting investment themes and parabolic swing-for-the- fences equity plays. This is not one of them, but the landscape is sound for upside price action in agricultural equities. I remain bullish on the outlook for agricultural commodities and neutral on Invesco DB Agriculture ETF.

Overview

Invesco's DB Agriculture ETF is the fund manager's well established but possibly overlooked agricultural commodities play. It closely follows an index of 10 agricultural commodity futures contracts which it selects based on yield curves observed in the given contracts.

It is a popular option to gain long exposure to a range of agricultural commodities and can be used as an interesting hedge against inflation. Underlying futures contracts are chosen in relation to contango effects generated by the contract.

The aim here is to seek diversification to dampen contango effects on the given contracts. This provides less sensitivity to short term effects in price action of futures contracts. The fund is relatively liquid, despite having smallish assets under management.

A notable feature is the funds setting up as a commodities pool - this implies issuance of a K-1 tax form to fund holders which could generate complexities during individual tax declarations.

Source: Market Chameleon

It is difficult to find a basket of comparable securities given Invesco DB Agriculture multi-ag commodity structure. Juxtaposed against more pure-play commodities ETFs, the fund has underperformed, but this may not paint a fully accurate picture given the concentration risk in pure-play agriculture ETFs and the more diversified holdings observed in DBA. Regardless, it is abundantly apparent that the category is moving to the upside.

Total 1-year returns (DBA) vs. (CORN) vs. (SOYB) vs. (WEAT) vs. (TAGS)

Source: Tradingview

Over a 1-year period, total returns for the category have fared well.

Teucrium Soybean ETP (SOYB) +37.07%

Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) +15.54%

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (TAGS) +14.38%

Teucrium Wheat ETF (WEAT) +9.25%

Invesco Agriculture ETF (DBA) +5.06%

Fund weighting as of 12/31/2020 - DBA Invesco Agriculture ETF

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

Top 15 holdings - Invesco DB Agriculture ETF

Source: ETFDB.com

The fund aims to track changes in the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return in addition to any income derived from holdings in US treasury securities, money market funds or T-bill ETFs. These characteristics lend themselves more appropriately to more near-term holding periods. Investors considering taking a position in the ETF need to be privy of how often future contracts are rolled and the various risk exposures across contracts. This will be material for holders of the security.

Structure

Difficult to find comparable equivalence in the structured agricultural funds market. The competitive basket is predominantly a specialized range of Teucrium based products, often covering one specific commodity.

In any case, Invesco's DB Agriculture ETF does boast a range of interesting characteristics. It touts best-in-class liquidity driven by its substantial assets under management. Spreads too are reflecting of both churn rates for trades and a heightened degree of liquidity.

Invesco's flagship agricultural ETF is time-tested having been in operation for almost 14 years. Unlike more conventional ETFs covered in the past, this product is wholly exposed to commodities futures contracts (unlike a traditional equity ETF, for example). This is very material because futures, like all derivatives, have maturities. This aspect of the underlying emphasizes the importance of rolling contracts forward - selling designated maturities and buying other maturities, hence the importance of contango and backwardation in fully appraising product risk.

Invesco DB Agriculture ETF presents little fund closure risk, which is not the case for more ailing products such as Teucrium's (TAGS) which solely manages a meagre $3M. A highlight of this specific category of specialized commodity funds is the comparably high level of fees - 89 basis points seems cheap in the face of more specialized ag-commodities which can charge up to 370 basis points just to hold. All in all, this remains a specialized range of products which has expenses which match accordingly.

Comparative analysis (DBA) vs. (TAGS) vs. (SOYB) vs. (CORN) vs. (WEAT)

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with data from ETF.com

1-year fund flows - Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (DBA)

Source: ETFDB.com

Product fund flows have been measurably impressive, particularly given the small assets under management. Over the past year, the fund has registered net inflows of $319M which is about 45% of funds under management.

Key Takeaways

Invesco DB Agriculture ETF is a very specialized product which allows investors to take on long risk exposure to a range of commodities futures contracts linked to agriculture.

It is a futures-based fund which carries specific characteristics such as exposure to contango (upward-leaning curve) and backwardation (downward-leaning curve). The state of price curves, the different types of contract maturities and the way the futures contracts are rolled will dictate returns and risk profiles of the product. This is meaningfully different from an equities-based ETF as equities are considered perpetuities (no need to roll a stock from one date to another as it does not expire)

The product is the biggest, most liquid and one of the oldest in its category, affording investors some reassurance on product longevity, and closure risk.

Due to the intrinsic product characteristic - heavily exposed to futures yield curves - the product is best suited to near-term holdings.

The legal structure of the product - which is a commodities pool - implies a range of tax complications which investors should investigate before taking a position.

A perfect storm seems prepped to continue pushing commodity prices to the upside. Geographical lock downs which have hampered manpower movements have impacted yields on multiple crops. The Covid19 has pushed governments to take protectionist actions such as regulating exports of key food commodities or limiting trade. Continued sovereign bank stimulus is progressively impacting the $US dollar which is ultimately reflected in the price of commodities.

For investors interested in taking long exposure to this field, Invesco DB Agriculture ETF offers a reasonable option, particularly when contrasted against a relatively slim basket of pricey competitive offerings.

Having said that, at this level, for those more experienced traders, it may be just as useful targeting a given futures contract and managing a customized position rather than resorting to an ETF which boasts a range of constraints (cost, tax complexities, etc.)